How to Apply Decals to a Car Window

If you want to advertise your business or add some flair to your vehicle, there is no shortage of signage options available. One of the most popular solutions is car window stickers Brisbane. These decals can be applied to any window on your car to add branding, detail or information that turns your vehicles into 24/7 advertising. Car window stickers are normally installed by your signwriters. But the process is DIY-friendly, and you can handle it yourself if you’d like to save on the installation process.

What You’ll Need

Car window stickers are one of the most versatile types of vehicle signage. The best part is that they’re easy to apply. If you’re feeling brave then you can have a go at installing stickers or window decals yourself! To apply a car window sticker you’ll need:

Masking tape

Isopropyl alcohol or methylated spirits

Lint-free rags or paper towels

Decal application tool or a stiff credit card

The Installation Process

There are no tricks when it comes to installing car window decals. The process is simple, and if you work methodically then anyone can install brand new signage at home. The installation process is as follows:

Mark the Centrepoint – You only get one chance to apply your window decals properly. It’s worth taking some time to carefully measure and mark where you want the sticker to go. Avoid making marks directly on the window or on the panels of your car. Instead, use small pieces of masking tape and pencil lines to mark where the sticker needs to go. You can also use the pencil to make faint marks on the outer protective layer that’s covering the decal.

Clean the Window – The most important part of applying a decal is cleaning the surface. It's worth washing your entire car before applying large decals. For small stickers you can get away with cleaning the window you'll be working on.

Once you've washed the surface with soap and water, use a rag to wipe it down with isopropyl alcohol or methylated spirits. These solvents will clean off any remaining grease, fingerprints or dust that's left behind.

Once you’ve washed the surface with soap and water, use a rag to wipe it down with isopropyl alcohol or methylated spirits. These solvents will clean off any remaining grease, fingerprints or dust that’s left behind.

Peel Off the Backing – Most car window stickers come sandwiched between two layers of transfer paper. This keeps each element of the sticker in the right place.

For small stickers you can remove the entire backing layer at once. Peel the layer back carefully to avoid disturbing any of the vinyl parts of the sticker.

For large stickers we recommend removing the backing layer in small sections. Starting at one edge, peel back a strip of the backing layer. Then, as you’re applying the decal, you can gradually remove more of the layer. This makes installation easier and helps prevent the decal from adhering to itself or to the wrong part of the window.

Apply the Sticker – Use the marks you made earlier to line the sticker up. Carefully lay the decal against the window and press it into the surface with a clean hand. It’s often easiest to start in the centre of the decal and work outwards. Try to avoid trapping any air underneath the sticker as you go.

Squeegee Any Air Bubbles – It's normal to end up with a few air bubbles under a large decal. To remove these, you can use a special plastic installation tool or a credit card to gently push the air towards the edge of the sticker. If you have large air bubbles that won't budge then you may need to make a small hole in the decal with a sharp pin. Try to avoid doing this wherever possible as it can shorten the life of the vinyl and adhesive.

Remove the Protective Layer – Lastly, you can remove the outer protective layer of paper and pat yourself on the back for a job well done!

How to Care for Car Window Decals

High quality car window stickers Brisbane can last for years – or even decades – when they’re cared for properly. The main challenge is that window stickers have to withstand dirt, harsh weather and UV rays. Each of these things can damage the sticker or its adhesive layer, eventually causing the edges to peel. If you want to get the longest life from your decals then you’ll need to regularly wash your car and clean the sticker. Removing dirt from the surface is the best thing you can do to protect the printed or coloured layers and prevent peeling. Wash the sticker as soon as possible if it becomes contaminated with substances like petrol or engine grease.