NCS AT MARTINSVILLE SPEEDWAY: Team Chevy Advance

TEAM CHEVY SEEKS WIN #60 AT MARTINSVILLE

NASCAR’s three national touring series will take on the oldest track on the circuit this weekend with the .526-mile Martinsville Speedway on tap to host the fifth tripleheader race weekend of the season.

Famously known as “The Paperclip”, Martinsville is the only track that has hosted a NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) race every year since the inception of the series in 1949. Chevrolet has a storied history at the iconic short-track with the series’ winningest manufacturer heading into the weekend with 59 NCS wins at the track – just shy of double the next ranking manufacturer competitor. The first of Chevrolet’s series-leading wins at Martinsville came in 1957 when Buck Baker drove his Chevrolet 150 to victory lane. The Bowtie brand went on a winning streak at the track on a couple of different occasions including seven in a row from October 2004 to October 2007, as well as eight consecutive triumphs from April 2011 to October 2014. Other models that have also collected a win at the .526-mile Virginia oval include Bel Air, Biscayne, Impala, Monte Carlo, Lumina, Impala SS and SS.

HENDRICK MOTORSPORTS SHINES ON SHORT-TRACKS

Hendrick Motorsports leads all active organizations in NASCAR’s premier series with 56 short-track wins – all captured behind the wheel of a Chevrolet. 14 different drivers have contributed to the organization’s series-best short-track record, including all four of its current drivers.

Of Hendrick Motorsports’ 56 NCS short-track wins, 27 have come at Martinsville Speedway. Eight different drivers have powered the organization to a victory at the .526-mile oval, led by Jeff Gordon and Jimmie Johnson who each have nine wins to their name. Hendrick Motorsports’ most recent win at the track came one year ago when William Byron took his first career grandfather clock in the April 2022 event. The organization posted a dominating performance in that race with Byron and teammate Chase Elliott leading a combined 397 of the race’s 403-laps, giving the organization a laps-led percentage of 98.5%.

BERRY MAKES THE MOST OF NCS STARTS

During his short tenure behind the wheel of the No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Camaro ZL1 for the injured Chase Elliott, Team Chevy driver Josh Berry has proven to be a Cup-caliber driver. The 32-year-old Tennessee native took his first ever laps in a Next Gen Camaro ZL1 when the series hit the track for a short 20-minute practice session at Las Vegas Motor Speedway in March, ultimately finishing 29th in the race. Just one week later at Phoenix Raceway, Berry caught the eyes of many when he drove to a 10th-place finish, putting all four Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet’s in the top-10. A career-best for Berry came at Richmond Raceway when he took the checkered flag in the runner-up position in only his sixth career start in NASCAR’s premier series.

A championship contender in the NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) with JR Motorsports, Berry is known for his success in short-track racing . A long-time driver for JR Motorsports’ late model program, Berry jumped the ranks to the NXS in 2021 to compete in a part-time schedule behind the wheel of the No. 8 Camaro SS. He quickly found his way to victory lane with his first career NXS victory coming at Martinsville Speedway in April 2021.

The 2022 season marked Berry’s first full-time campaign in the NXS. The Team Chevy driver powered his No. 8 Camaro SS team to three wins last season with his most recent coming at Las Vegas Motor Speedway in October 2022 – a victory that delivered Chevrolet its milestone 500th all-time NXS win, as well as his first career berth into the series’ Championship Four.

A notable favorite heading into the series’ return to competition at Martinsville, Berry currently sits in the fifth position in the NXS driver points standings with top-10 finishes in six of the seven NXS races this season.



NXS BACK ON-TRACK AT MARTINSILLE

The NASCAR Xfinity Series will make its 40th all-time appearance at Martinsville Speedway in Saturday’s ‘Call811.com Before You Dig. 250’. Chevrolet has recorded six NXS wins at the “The Paperclip” with two coming in 2021 courtesy of a JR Motorsports sweep (Josh Berry – April 2021; and Noah Gragson – October 2021). Chevrolet – the reigning NXS Manufacturer Champion – already has one short-track victory in the books this season with Kaulig Racing’s Chandler Smith’s first career win at Richmond Raceway just two weeks ago.

Returning to competition following the series’ first off-weekend of the season, Chevrolet continues to sit in command of the NXS driver and manufacturer points standings. Three drivers have powered the Camaro SS to a combined five wins in seven NXS races this season. Joining Smith on that list is series’ points leader Austin Hill (No. 2 Richard Childress Racing Camaro SS), who has amassed a series-best three wins thus far. AJ Allmendinger also contributed to the manufacturer’s win count this season at Circuit of The Americas when he returned to the series for the first time since moving up to full-time NCS competition.



SILVERADO RST LOOKING FOR A THREE-PEAT AT MARTINSVILLE

The NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series’ Long John Silver’s 200 at Martinsville Speedway will mark the series’ second short-track race of the season, but the first on asphalt. The Bowtie brand is coming off four top-10 finishes at Bristol Motor Speedway last weekend with the effort led by NCS regular William Byron in his first of three starts of 2023 behind the wheel of the No. 51 Kyle Busch Motorsports Silverado RST.

Chevrolet’s first NCTS win at Martinsville came with Mike Skinner behind the wheel of the No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Silverado in September 1996 – the series’ second appearance at the track. In 45 NCTS races held at the Virginia short-track, the Bowtie brand has collected 17 wins, two of which came in the series’ past two appearances at the venue with Zane Smith (No. 21 GMS Racing Silverado) in October 2021 and defending race winner William Byron (No. 7 Spire Motorsports Silverado) in April 2022.

BOWTIE BULLETS:

· Active Chevrolet drivers with a NASCAR Cup Series win at Martinsville Speedway:

Kyle Busch – 2 (2016 & 2017)

William Byron – 1 (2022)

Chase Elliott – 1 (2020)

· In 148 NASCAR Cup Series races at Martinsville Speedway, Chevrolet has recorded 59 wins and 55 poles – both of which are series-best.

· Hendrick Motorsports leads all active organizations with 56 all-time short-track wins in NASCAR’s premier series – all recorded behind the wheel of a Chevrolet. Of those victories, the organization has recorded a series-best 27 wins at Martinsville Speedway.

· Heading into the ninth points-paying NASCAR Cup Series race of the season, Chevrolet continues to lead the series in wins (five), top-fives (21), top-10s (36), stage wins (10) and laps led (1,079). Chevrolet’s win count, top-five finishes, stage wins and laps led thus far this season is more than double its manufacturer competitors.

· Chevrolet’s series-leading five NASCAR Cup Series wins this season have been recorded by drivers from three different Chevrolet teams: Ricky Stenhouse Jr. (JTG Daugherty Racing), Kyle Busch (Richard Childress Racing), William Byron and Kyle Larson (Hendrick Motorsports).

· Richard Childress Racing’s Austin Dillon, JTG Daugherty’s Ricky Stenhouse Jr. and Kaulig Racing’s Justin Haley delivered top-10 finishes at Bristol Motor Speedway marking the sixth time in eight points-paying NASCAR Cup Series races this season that at least three different Chevrolet teams were represented in the top-10.

· Chevrolet drivers have recorded 10 of the 16 NASCAR Cup Series stage wins this season: William Byron (five; series-leading), Ross Chastain (three) and Kyle Larson (two).

· Hendrick Motorsports’ Alex Bowman is the only driver in the NASCAR Cup Series to have a single-digit average finish this season with 9.9. The Chevrolet driver is also tied at the top of the leaderboard for top-10 finishes this season with six.

· Chevrolet sits atop the manufacturer points standings in all three NASCAR national series, leading by 23 points in the NASCAR Cup Series, 20 points in the NASCAR Xfinity Series and three points in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series.

· With its 41 NASCAR Cup Series Manufacturer’s Championships, 33 NASCAR Cup Series Driver’s Championships, and 838 all-time NASCAR Cup Series wins, Chevrolet continues to hold the title of winningest brand in NASCAR Cup Series history.

QUOTABLE QUOTES:

ROSS CHASTAIN, NO. 1 UNISHIPPERS CAMARO ZL1

How cool is it to have the “Hail Melon” move so well-known now?

“What’s really cool about it now, and what I’m most proud of is it’s never going to happen again. If it does happen in NASCAR, they’ll get penalized so that will probably deter people from doing it again. I didn’t realize it at the time how historical it was but it’s neat now to look back on it and think about how it’s a moment NASCAR’s history.”

There were so many fan reactions to the move at the end of the Martinsville, what was it like for you to see all of that?

“The cell phone camera views from Turns 3 and 4 looking down. They were filming the end of the race and most of them were following the 20 car around the whole track and there is a blur in the middle of all of their screens of my car. It was fun to hear their natural reactions when the cars slow down and to hear the roar, people yelling and asking what happened. I was on pit road and the car was broken and destroyed, and I’m trying to navigate crew members high-fiving me and I could hear the fans through my helmet and over the sound of the engine idling coming down pit road. I glanced up and people were pointing, cheering and high-fiving, and a few weren’t so kind gestures.”

KYLE LARSON, NO. 5 HENDRICKCARS.COM CAMARO ZL1

Larson on his desire to get his first win at Martinsville Speedway:

“I want to win at any track that I haven’t won at. Martinsville (Speedway) has been a place I’ve struggled at pretty regularly. Last year, we had two good races at Martinsville. I feel like it is potentially in our future to win a race there. If I did, that would probably be the all-time biggest win of my life, because any time you can accomplish something that is difficult to you or you don’t think you can accomplish, it means a lot.”

CLIFF DANIELS, CREW CHIEF, NO. 5 HENDRICKCARS.COM CAMARO ZL1

Daniels on building on the foundation of last year’s results at Martinsville:

“(I’m) certainly optimistic going to Martinsville Speedway. Hendrick Motorsports, as a whole with the Next Gen car last year, had decent performance there. It is a different aerodynamic package than what we had last year, so there are some question marks around that. We will just have to work through it this weekend. It’s nice knowing that we have the foundation of performance last year with our company and hopefully we can build on that.”

KYLE BUSCH, NO. 8 MARK III EMPLOYEE BENEFITS CAMARO ZL1

Do you think that Martinsville is the most challenging short track on the schedule? How physically and mentally demanding is racing at Martinsville?

“Martinsville is a challenging short track. I think with the Next Gen race car it’s become a bigger challenge just with the fact that everybody being a lot closer. Little setup differences with the old car meant an awful lot in speed and it seems like little setup differences with this car doesn’t really mean a whole lot so everybody runs the same speed no matter what so it just makes it tough to pass. Track position is everything. The aero affects when you get behind guys makes it tough to move around and find grip in other grooves in order to make moves. It seemed like with the old car you could definitely follow a lot better and keep yourself closer to the guy in front of you so if he made a little, tiny mistake you could pounce on that and make a pass.

The racing there is pretty demanding. I mean, you’re on the brakes all the time and steering all the time. You’re trying to feel that grip and not slip. You want to carry your speed as fast as you can while off the gas. The biggest thing that I learned that made me better at Martinsville is how fast can you go slow. You actually spend more of the lap off the throttle than you do on the throttle so it’s about figuring out how to go slow fast.”

How important is it to qualify well at Martinsville, not only for track position to start the race but also regarding pit selection?

“Qualifying well at Martinsville I think now is more important than what it once was. I remember it used to be that it didn’t matter how you qualified. I was never a really good qualifier at Martinsville but you could always race towards the front, pick up some positions on pit road, and get yourself in a good position for the end of the race. I think track position and pit selection with qualifying well is very important. There’s four to five really, really good pit stalls on pit road and if you can get one of those pit stalls then that can really make or break your day on pit road.”

You ran well in the Busch Clash. Does that give you optimism for a good run at Martinsville? Can you apply anything you learned there to Martinsville?

“Running well at the Clash I think gives me some pretty good optimism for Martinsville. I think we’re running the lower downforce package at Martinsville so to me, unfortunately, right now we’re kind of at a deficit with the lower downforce package. But if we can figure that out, then I feel like what we were able to do at the Clash will resonate and give us something for Martinsville that will keep us up front.”

ALAN GUSTAFSON, CREW CHIEF, NO. 9 NAPA AUTO PARTS CAMARO ZL1

Gustafson on racing at Martinsville:

“Martinsville (Speedway) is just such a unique place and it’s so tied to the roots of short-track racing that I came from and I think most people that compete in the sport have come from. I think that just makes it special. I enjoy racing there. You can see the car all the way around the track. You can see when you’re good and when you’re not good. You can see the contact. It’s just fun. A lot of things have changed over the years, generations of cars, tires and rules packages, but Martinsville for the most part stays pretty much the same, which is cool.”

AJ ALLMENDINGER, NO. 16 ACTION INDUSTRIES CAMARO ZL1

“We’re hoping we can make improvements on our short track program this weekend. We really struggled in Richmond so our primary focus is to improve on what we had there and keep moving forward.”

WILLIAM BYRON, NO. 24 LIBERTY UNIVERSITY CAMARO ZL1

Byron on his thoughts about Martinsville:

“Martinsville (Speedway) means a lot to me. I remember going there as a kid. Then, getting the win last April, especially with everything that was going on with my family, it meant a lot. I’ve always run well there, short tracks in general really. I think we have had really strong cars there lately, but we do have some room for improvement from the fall race last year. With how we’re running this season, though, I’m optimistic for this weekend.”

RUDY FUGLE, CREW CHIEF, NO. 24 LIBERTY UNIVERSITY CAMARO ZL1

Fugle on what’s important at Martinsville:

“I feel like we’ve always run well at Martinsville (Speedway). Not only run well but we finish well. I think the biggest thing, though, to be good there is to put together a solid weekend. We learned that in the fall when we didn’t qualify well and it put us behind almost all race. Qualifying is important any time, but it’s probably most important at a place like Martinsville. If we have a good Saturday, it will propel us to have a good Sunday, and that’s out goal this weekend.”

NOAH GRAGSON, NO. 42 SUNSEEKER RESORTS CAMARO ZL1

Gragson on how he feels going into Martinsville:

“I am really excited for Martinsville, I had the opportunity to drive there in the 48-car last year, so going in with an idea in mind of what it is going to be like is a big learning opportunity from last year. I am excited to get the chance to battle with the 42 Sunseeker team this weekend, Martinsville has always been a good track for us. Trucks in Xfinity we won races there, so I am excited for it.”

ERIK JONES, NO. 43 ALLEGIANT CAMARO ZL1

Jones on how he feels going into Martinsville:

“I am excited about Martinsville, last year I thought in the fall there we ran pretty well, so hopefully we can take some of that momentum and learn a little bit about the short track package and what we had in Richmond to try and make it a little bit better. I am ready to get out there, hoping for another solid run, hopefully get up in the top 10 and contend.”

RICKY STENHOUSE JR., NO. 47 KROGER / TREE TOP CAMARO ZL1

“A strong run (fourth-place finish) at Bristol (Motor Speedway Dirt Race) is the way we needed things to go for us especially going into Martinsville Speedway. Martinsville is not one of our best tracks, but we are looking forward to going there because I feel like we’ve made some big improvements. At Martinsville, it’s all about qualifying well / good track position and staying out of trouble with our No. 47 Kroger / Tree Top Camaro.”

ALEX BOWMAN, NO. 48 ALLY CAMARO ZL1

Bowman on having crew chief Blake Harris back:

“It’s nice having him back, obviously. I think not having him at the track in the early part of the season was a setback. At the same time, I had Greg Ives back and we had a lot of time together, so communication wasn’t something we had to develop. Blake and I still worked closely at the shop on what I needed in the car, so I think it will just go back to business as usual this weekend.”

BLAKE HARRIS, CREW CHIEF, NO. 48 ALLY CAMARO ZL1

Harris getting back on top of the pit box:

“I am excited to get to Martinsville Speedway this weekend and have my first trip there with Alex (Bowman). He’s had success in the past there as have I with other drivers. I think it is one of his best short tracks and he runs really well there. There are a lot of specifics and driver inputs at Martinsville that complement his driving style really well. Hendrick Motorsports has a massive history of success there. Last year, they had speed in qualifying and in the race. Alex has only raced there once in the Next Gen car, so we have a year’s worth of development to get through and will hopefully go have a good weekend.”

Harris on reviewing the recent success of the No. 48 team for prep heading to Martinsville:

“I think when you look at the past success and every week this year, we have had speed. Most of the tracks we have gone to, we have had top-five speed. Just carrying Hendrick Motorsports’ speed and performance that we have had all season and using that as a solid baseline will help us a lot.”

DANIEL SUAREZ, NO. 99 WORLDWIDE EXPRESS CAMARO ZL1

How is your season so far?

“Obviously, we want better finishes than what we have had the last few weeks. But if you look deeper you see that we had chances to win the race at Atlanta and COTA. We have some things to clean up, but everyone has a great attitude and we know if we can keep running well the finishes will come.”

What are your thoughts on Martinsville?

“I’m glad to be back on concrete and asphalt in Martinsville after last weekend on dirt in Bristol. We feel pretty confident in our Martinsville package. I’m ready to get back up front.”

GRANT ENFINGER, NO. 23 CHAMPION POWER EQUIPMENT SILVERADO RST

What does it take to be successful around Martinsville?

“Martinsville is definitely a ‘true’ short track. You’ve got to manage your fenders, you’ve got to manage your tires, and you’ve got to manage your temper when it comes to racing at that place. It feels like it’s a shorter race relatively compared to some of the intermediate races we run, and 100 laps goes by really quickly. You want to go there and qualify pretty well, because you’ve got to stay up front. It seems like if you get cycled to the back when you’re on equal tires, man you just use everything up. Maybe if you have to go to the back and you have a tire advantage, you could make it back up, but it’s tough. Hopefully we have a Champion Power Equipment Chevy good enough to win the race; Hensley and I have ran well here in the past and we have a pretty good record together on the short tracks, so hopefully we can rely on that and build off of what we had going for us in Bristol.”

RAJAH CARUTH, NO. 24 WENDELL SCOTT FOUNDATION SILVERADO RST

Martinsville Speedway was the site of your best-career NASCAR Xfinity Series finish; you haven’t raced there before in a truck, but do you have high expectations heading into this race?

“Honestly, I have the same expectations every week. I work just as hard heading into a racetrack that I’ve competed at 10 times just as hard as how I work heading into a track I’ve never seen before. I’m confident in my team for bringing a fast Wendell Scott Foundation Silverado RST for every race; we’ve certainly had the pace this year but it just hasn’t quite fallen our way. My preparations and my expectations don’t necessarily change week-to-week, but I would say that my confidence is a little higher since I was able to have the good run in the NASCAR Xfinity Series car in the fall and was also able to get some track time in a late model as well the past couple of years. I’m looking forward to getting there in a truck, I’ve seen the photos of several GMS Racing drivers have success there in years past, and hopefully we can do the same this weekend.”

DANIEL DYE, NO. 43 HEISE LED LIGHTING SYSTEMS SILVERADO RST

Martinsville Speedway seems to be a return to your short track racing roots, are you the most comfortable with this type of racing?

“Yeah, I’m pretty comfortable with short track racing, Martinsville is way different than anything I’ve ran before short track wise. But, it still is a half-mile track so I’m looking forward to it. We’ll see what Friday has in store for us through practice and qualifying. I’ve been looking at the weather, and with the new rain package that we have in the CRAFTSMAN Truck Series it will be interesting to see if we run in the wet conditions or not. All in all, I’m happy to get back on the short tracks and get after it with our No. 43 Heise LED Lighting Systems team.”

CHASE PURDY, NO. 4 BAMA BUGGIES SILVERADO RST

After a tough week at the Bristol Dirt Race will it be good to get right back on track again Friday?

“I think you have to have short-term memory when you have a weekend like we had at Bristol. Especially when you were fast and had a shot at a really good finish and it was all taken away. We’ll debrief the Bristol race and move onto Martinsville.”

Do you enjoy short track racing?

“I’m really excited to get back to the roots of my racing, what me and a lot of other guys started in — short track racing. Martinsville is a fun place. There is always a lot of drama there and it is always action packed. I think it should be a good track for our No. 4 Bama Buggies team and I think it’ll put on a great show for the fans. I look forward to competing with the boss (Kyle Busch) and trying to get that 100th win before he does.”

What does it take to have a fast truck at Martinsville?

“You don’t want to be too free on entry and then you have to be able to turn the center and have drive up off. You have to make sure it really turns at the two-thirds mark and get off the corner with a lot of rear drive. If you can do that, then I think you’ll be good. And then of course you have to keep your nose clean because it’s a long race. You need to make sure you don’t tear stuff up early so that you are there at the end.”

KYLE BUSCH, NO. 51 ZARIZ TRANSPORT SILVERADO RST

What does it take to be successful in a truck at Martinsville?

“You have to have a truck that will turn the center without getting too loose in and too loose off. You also have to play the strategy right so that you can be up front at the end of the race and have enough tire left to hold people off. The last two truck races that I’ve won at Martinsville have been 250-lap races, with the race being 200 laps now things play out a little bit differently. With the new practice system, we’ll only have 20 minutes of practice to get our Zariz Silverado dialed in — that’s if the weather holds off. So, we’ll need to make sure we unload with a truck that is close because there isn’t much you can do to improve the handling with limited or no practice and then limited pit stops in the race. Last year we didn’t get a chance to practice or qualify and we didn’t do a good job of unloading close, so I had to drive way too hard just to run in the top five and used my stuff up and we were probably lucky to finish third. Hopefully, this year we’ll do a better job of unloading with a fast Zariz Silverado and we can go out and bring home KBM’s 100th win.”



