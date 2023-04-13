North Carolina Motorsports Association awards Max Siegel and Rev Racing

Concord, NC — Max Siegel was honored, tonight, by the North Carolina Motorsports Association (NCMA) at the 2023 Tribute in Motorsports Ceremony for his work in motorsports and dedication to NASCAR’s diversity initiatives. Siegel, CEO of USA Track & Field and Owner of Rev Racing, has dedicated most of his professional career to creating opportunities for underserved populations, most notably in the motorsports industry. The Association awarded Siegel with the NCMA Industry Award for his passion and commitment to creating cultural impact and change in motorsports. NASCAR President, Steve Phelps, presented the award to Siegel.

Siegel owns Rev Racing, located in Concord, North Carolina. Rev Racing is the competition arm of NASCAR’s Drive for Diversity Program and serves as the NASCAR-supported racing team charged with developing female and minority drivers, and pit crew members in the NASCAR development series for future competition at NASCAR’s highest levels. Currently, Rev Racing competes in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series (NCTS), the NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series, the NASCAR ARCA Menards Series (AMS) and the U.S. Legend Car Series. There are 9 full-time minority and female drivers competing for Siegel and Rev Racing, in the various Series, for the 2023 season.

NASCAR shares Rev Racing’s belief that minority and female audiences are underserved in America’s second largest sport. Siegel was brought on by NASCAR in 2009 to manage the competition side of the Drive for Diversity Program. Siegel is the former President of Dale Earnhardt, Inc. and the first black president of a major NASCAR team. The NASCAR Drive for Diversity Driver Development Program was created in 2004 to develop and train ethnically diverse and female drivers both on and off the track. NASCAR Cup Series drivers Bubba Wallace, Daniel Suárez and Kyle Larson are alumni of Rev Racing and the NASCAR Drive for Diversity program.

Over the last 20 years Siegel has made tremendous impact in this sport, providing opportunities to over 125 diverse and female drivers, over 100 diverse and female pit crew members, 20 plus interns and countless other disadvantaged youths, diverse vendors, scholarship recipients and young professionals, some of which now hold positions at the highest level of the sport.

“Every day I wake up and reflect on “why” I do what I do,” said Siegel. “It’s because I owe all the opportunities I have been blessed with to people who believed in me, supported me and gave me access to opportunities I never imagined were possible. To see the impact Rev Racing has had on the lives of those that have been a part of our program is rewarding. I am honored that our work is being recognized by our industry colleagues that we have collaborated with over the years. I am excited about the work we will continue to do to make this sport accessible and welcome to all and to develop the future stars of the sport.”

The NCMA Tribute in Motorsports Ceremony also recognized Bobby and Donnie Allison for their lifelong contributions in the sport, scholarship awardees, and five industry leaders, including Siegel.

