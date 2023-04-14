Cole Custer captures Xfinity Series pole at Martinsville Speedway

Cole Custer set the fastest lap speed of 94.411 mph during the NASCAR Xfinity Series qualifying session at Martinsville Speedway and won the pole for Saturday’s Call811.com Before You Dig. 250. It was the second pole of the season for the Stewart-Haas Racing driver and his 14th career pole in the series.

He described his qualifying effort, saying, “It’s always very nerve-racking coming here in qualifying because you never know how good your tires are going to come in. But it never feels great, but you hope when they say your lap time afterward that it was a good one. Luckily, had a good one.

“This is a hard place. It’s not easy to get a trophy here, and a clock. You have to dodge a lot of bullets throughout the race. Hopefully, I can stay up front and dodge all of them.”

John Hunter Nemechek was second quickest with a lap of 94.331 mph followed by Sheldon Creed (94.237 mph), rookie Parker Retzlaff (94.041) and Sam Mayer (93.808) to complete the top five qualifiers.

Josh Berry, Sammy Smith, Justin Allgaier, Riley Herbst and Brandon Jones will line up sixth-10th.

Nemechek, Berry, Allgaier and Chandler Smith are eligible for the Dash4Cash bonus.

Notes:

Garrett Smithley (JD Motorsports) and Chad Finchum (MBM Motorsports) did not qualify for the race.

Alex Labbe had to make repairs due to a brake line cut during practice and will start 24th.

Anthony Alfredo will start from the back of the field after issues during tech inspection and will start from the back of the field.

You can tune into the Call811.com Before You Dig. 250 Saturday, April 14 at 7:30 p.m. ET on FS1, with radio coverage on MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

Starting Lineup: