Zane Smith scores Truck Series pole at Martinsville

Zane Smith topped the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series leader board in the No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford after posting a 95.651 mph lap and will lead the field to green at Martinsville Speedway for Friday night’s Long John Silver’s 200 at 7:30 p.m. ET.

Smith, who won at Martinsville in 2021, said after qualifying, “Excited for tonight, Smith said, really want another clock here, so ready to go after it.”

It was the second consecutive pole for the 2022 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series champion after also qualifying on the pole for last week’s race at Bristol Dirt.

Kyle Busch will start on the front row beside Smith followed by Ben Rhodes, Corey Heim and Matt DiBenedetto to complete the top five. Christian Eckes, Carson Hocevar, Chase Purdy, Tanner Gray, and Grant Enfinger rounded out the top 10 in qualifying.

Josh Reaume withdrew the No. 34 Reaume Brothers Racing entry from the race and Justin Carroll did not qualify for the 36-driver field.

The green flag will wave for the Long John Silver’s 200 at 7:31 p.m. ET on FS1.