Hyundai Check Engine Light Reset – What Should I Do?

The check engine light (CEL) is a crucial component of a vehicle’s onboard diagnostics system. When something is wrong with the emissions control system or engine, it warns the driver. In this article, we will learn about Hyundai check engine light reset.

After a problem has been fixed, a vehicle owner can use this reset procedure to remove the CEL from the dashboard. The CEL will continue to illuminate even after the problem has been fixed, so this procedure is required. The driver might become confused by this.

Although it is simple to reset the CEL, doing so correctly is crucial to prevent further harm to the car. Hyundai owners have a variety of options for resetting the CEL. Maintaining the health of a Hyundai vehicle and avoiding needless repair costs require knowledge of how to reset the CEL.

What Does The Check Engine Light Mean?

Let’s briefly discuss what the check engine light is and how to turn it off before moving on. An indicator lamp for malfunction is another name for the check engine light. When a problem is detected that needs your attention, the car’s computer will illuminate it.

A major issue, such as one that could quickly cause the catalytic converter to overheat, is indicated by a check engine light that is flashing. When used to reduce emissions, emissions devices operate at extremely high temperatures and, if malfunctioning, pose a fire risk.

Why Should The Check Engine Light Be Reset?

Resetting the check engine light after a problem has been identified and fixed is crucial for maintaining your car’s performance at its peak. When a problem is found, the onboard computer logs a trouble code that is kept in its memory even after the problem has been fixed.

It could therefore stay on or flash as a warning until you reset the light. Additionally, in some states, your car might not be able to pass emissions testing if you don’t reset the light after fixing the problem.

Hyundai Check Engine Light Reset

Hyundai automakers include an onboard diagnostic system in their vehicles (OBD). It keeps track of how well the engine and emissions systems and other parts of the car are working. The Check Engine light turns on when an error is found by the OBD system, warning the driver of a potential issue.

Depending on the model and year of the vehicle, there are a few different ways to reset the Check Engine light on a Hyundai. Listed below are a few techniques frequently used to turn off the Check Engine light on a Hyundai:

Disconnect The Battery

To reset the Check Engine light on a Hyundai, one of the easiest methods is to briefly disconnect the battery. When the battery is reconnected, the Check Engine light should turn off and the fault codes stored in the OBD system will be cleared. However, using this technique will also reset the vehicle’s clock and radio presets, among other settings.

Your Hyundai loses electrical charge when the car batteries are disconnected. The onboard computer’s present state won’t be recorded anywhere because it lacks backup power and storage. The check engine light will no longer be illuminated by any previous issues that were found.

As you wait the recommended 10-15 minutes, you can press and hold the horn, pausing occasionally. Your Hyundai’s battery life may be decreased as a result of this.

Employ An Obd Scanner

Utilizing an OBD scanner is another method for turning off the Check Engine light on a Hyundai. This portable tool can read and clear fault codes by connecting to the OBD port on a car. You can turn off the Check Engine light with an OBD scanner without having to unplug the battery or change any other settings in the car.

Drive Cycles

After a predetermined number of driving cycles, the Check Engine light on a Hyundai may turn off, even if the underlying issue has not been resolved. In a typical driving cycle, the car is started, driven for a predetermined distance, and then stopped. The OBD system might reset itself and extinguish the Check Engine light by going through this procedure a predetermined number of times.

It’s crucial to understand that turning off the Check Engine light on a Hyundai won’t resolve the underlying issue that caused the light in the first place. Take your car to a qualified mechanic or a Hyundai dealership to have the issue identified and fixed if the light reappears after being reset.

What Causes The Check Engine Light To Turn On?

The best course of action in this situation is to determine what set off the check engine light in the first place.

You can reset the check engine light after you’ve taken care of one or more of the problems on the list below. Let’s take the steps listed below to see if you’ve taken care of the problem or not. Try the remaining causes that the check engine light might have come on for if it did so again.

Gas Cap

The gas cap is one of the most typical causes. If you didn’t properly tighten the gas cap the last time you filled up your Hyundai, the check engine light will come on. In addition to that, if the gas cap isn’t tightened, the Hyundai malfunction indicator light stays on, too.

If properly tightened, the gas cap on your Hyundai forms a vacuum seal. As soon as you start moving, sensors check the petrol tank, and if a vacuum seal is missing, they will turn on the check engine light.

Even after you have tightened the gas cap, the check engine light will still come on if the gas cap is cracked or broken. Additionally, if the gas cap’s seals are compromised, it will activate. The gas cap should be changed in this case to resolve the problem.

Spark Plugs

The check engine light will also come on if the spark plugs are worn out. Almost anything that could go wrong in the ignition system, not just the spark plug, has the potential to turn on the check engine light.

Spark plugs need to be changed on a regular basis. Additionally, every 100,000 miles the spark plug wiring needs to be replaced. The check engine light can be turned off by replacing a worn spark plug.

Oxygen Sensor

The oxygen sensor, which measures the amount of unburned oxygen in the exhaust system, is a crucial component. Other engine components can be harmed by exhaust with insufficient or excessive oxygen.

The check engine light will come on if the oxygen sensor is broken. One of the most frequent causes of the check engine light illuminating is this.

Although this component cannot be repaired, it can be replaced fairly easily. However, it is best to have a professional replace it for you if you lack the tools to determine which oxygen sensor needs to be replaced.

Mass Airflow Sensor

For the performance you’ve come to expect from your Hyundai engine, an accurate mixture of air and fuel is essential. Your engine may stall, experience engine hiccups, rough idle, or refuse to start due to an incorrect air and fuel ratio.

The amount of air that enters your Hyundai engine is measured by sensors because the air-to-fuel ratio is essential to both its performance and your safety. Your Hyundai’s onboard computer will receive a signal from the mass airflow sensor if it determines that the fuel-to-air ratio is outside the permitted range.

The check engine light will then start to illuminate from the onboard computer. Cleaning or replacing the mass airflow sensor will solve this problem.

Catalytic Converter

While a catalytic converter issue will turn on the check engine light, most Hyundai owners would prefer that it wasn’t the cause. Since replacing the catalytic converter can cost up to $1,000 and your Hyundai cannot function without one.

Before replacing it, have a mechanic confirm your suspicion that this is the cause. Lacquer can be used to clean the catalytic converter. Making sure a dirty catalytic converter is the real culprit behind the check engine light is difficult.

Final Thoughts

It can be quick and easy to reset the check engine light on a Hyundai, which will save you time and money. It’s critical to realize that turning off the check engine light without first identifying and resolving the root cause is only a temporary fix. After being reset, the check engine light might still come on, which could be a sign of a more serious issue that needs to be fixed.

If you have any questions about how to reset the check engine light on your Hyundai, you should always consult the owner’s manual or enlist the assistance of a qualified mechanic. Additionally, keeping up with routine inspections and tune-ups for your car can help keep the check engine light from ever turning on.