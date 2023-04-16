Kaulig Racing Post-Race Report | Martinsville Speedway

NOCO 400

AJ Allmendinger, No. 16 Action Industries Camaro ZL1

AJ Allmendinger qualified 14th for the NOCO 400 at Martinsville Speedway.

Allmendinger fought an extremely loose-handling No. 16 Action Industries Chevy throughout the opening stage but was able to finish stage one in 16th place.

During the second stage, Allmendinger’s No. 16 Chevy began building freer as the stage went on but gained three spots to finish the second stage in 15th place.

Starting the final stage in 16th, Allmendinger continued to battle a loose-handling Chevrolet, as the right rear faded. During a green-flag pit stop, Allmendinger sped on pit road and was forced to serve a pass-through penalty. He was unable to get back on the lead lap and went on to finish 27th.

“I thought we’d be ok for a while there running about 15th. We fired off so free and the rears just went away fast. We were able to hang onto it until I sped on pit road. Unfortunately, we just could never get back on the lead lap to get our track position back.” – AJ Allmendinger

Justin Haley, No. 31 LeafFilter Gutter Protection Camaro ZL1

Justin Haley qualified 26th for the NOCO 400 at Martinsville Speedway.

Throughout the opening stage, Haley lacked rear drive and fought a loose-handling No. 31 LeafFilter Chevy. He was able to gain one position and finished stage one in 25th.

Fighting freer and freer during the second stage, Haley pit under caution for adjustments. Following the adjustment, Haley’s No. 31 Chevrolet began coming to him, and he finished the stage in 18th.

Haley ran in the top 20 at the beginning of the final stage, but lost rear drive and fell down a lap to leader with 112 laps to go. Unable to wave around to get back on the lead lap, Haley went on to finish 28th.

“It was a tough race, and physically challenging, just as it always is at Martinsville. We just fought free all day and lost rear grip in our No. 31 LeafFilter Gutter Protection Chevrolet. Our rear tires faded quickly, because we were so mechanically free. We were never able to take the wave around to get back on the lead lap, so unfortunately, we were just kind of stuck not able to get our track position back.” – Justin Haley



Call811.com Before You Dig. 250

Daniel Hemric, No. 11 AG1 Chevrolet

Daniel Hemric qualified 13th for the Call811.com Before You Dig. 250 at Martinsville Speedway.

Hemric showed speed throughout the opening stage before the No. 11 AG1 Chevy began handling tight later in the run. He went on to finish stage one in seventh place.

As a result of a fast pit stop and solid strategy, Hemric was in position to earn stage points. Despite receiving some left front nose damage later in the run, the team elected not to make repairs, and Hemric stayed out to finish the stage in fifth.

In the final stage, Hemric continued to show speed and went on to finish the race in seventh place.

“It was a solid day for us, and we needed that after not having the best showing the last couple weeks as a race team. It was fun today to move forward and drive towards the front of the field. I wish we could have ended on a long green flag run there, just got used up there on the last few restarts and made a couple bad choices on my end on lane selections. That’s the way it goes and we are not going to be upset about it. We will take the strengths from what we learned here and carry on to Talladega.” – Daniel Hemric

Derek Kraus, No. 10 International Order of T. Roosevelt Chevrolet

Derek Kraus qualified 12th for the Call811.com Before you Dig. 250 at Martinsville Speedway.

In the opening stage of the race, Kraus told crew chief, Alex Yontz, he lacked drive off, making it hard to pass and run the bottom. Kraus was happy with the stability he had in his No. 10 Chevy when entering the corner and felt confident with how he was running. He finished 13th in stage one.

After a pit stop during the stage break for an air pressure adjustment, Kraus restarted 12th. Kraus was happy with the adjustment Yontz made to help with drive off and went on to finish 10th in stage two.

Working well with his spotter on timing his passes and protecting the bottom line on the track, Kraus went on to finish eighth, earning his second top-10 finish in his second NXS start.

“We started off pretty good, but as the rubber built up, we started to get tight. As the restarts got going, I started to get used to it and how everything goes on these restarts. Throughout the race, Alex (Yontz) made good adjustments to make our No. 10 Chevy better, and we were able to make our way up through the field. The guys made a good pit call there at the end to put tires on, and I felt like we really came alive. There were a couple restarts that went our way, and were were able to end up eighth. I can’t thank Matt (Kaulig), Chris (Rice), and everyone at Kaulig Racing for all their hard work.” – Derek Kraus

Chandler Smith, No. 16 Quick Tie Products Chevrolet

Chandler Smith qualified 11th for the Call811.com Before You Dig. 250 at Martinsville Speedway.

Smith moved into the top 10 quickly but lacked left front grip and drive off in his No. 16 Quick Tie Chevy. Smith finished stage one in eighth place, and the team brought him down pit road to make a handling adjustment.

Smith started the second stage in eighth. As the stage went on, Smith radioed to crew chief, Bruce Schlicker, that his No. 16 Chevrolet was tight rolling into the corner and still lacked drive off. Smith was able to find speed by changing up the line he was running near the end of the stage, finishing stage two in ninth place.

Restarting stage three in eighth, Smith’s handling issues continued until a late-race adjustment would free the No. 16 Chevy up and help him in the middle of the corners. Smith went on to finish 10th.

“We had a solid No. 16 Quick Tie Products Chevy Camaro today. We maintained top 10 all day, staying between sixth and 10th. Didn’t really go anywhere other than that. I’m really happy with the consistency our No. 16 crew keeps showing each week. I can’t thank these guys enough.” – Chandler Smith





