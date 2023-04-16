WEC at Portugal: Cadillac Racing impresses again

No. 2 Cadillac V-Series.R finishes fourth in Hypercar debut in Europe

PORTIMÃO, Portugal (April 16, 2023) — Following its impressive FIA World Endurance Championship Hypercar debut last month in the U.S., Cadillac Racing equally impressed in its first European race outing.

The hybrid No. 2 Cadillac V-Series.R co-driven by Richard Westbrook, Earl Bamber and Alex Lynn advanced four spots from its qualifying position to finish fourth Sunday in the 6 Hours of Portimão. The trio also placed fourth in the WEC season opener last month in the eight-hour race at Sebring International Raceway.

The Cadillac Racing finish in the 11-car Hypercar class was among multiple positives on a warm spring day at the 2.891-mile, 15-turn Autodromo Do Algarve Circuit:

The highest-placing single-car Hypercar team.

The only Hypercar manufacturer that did not experience a mechanical issue.

Another solid championship points day; the No. 2 Cadillac V-Series.R is tied for third in the class.

Consistent race pace that equaled the podium finishers.

The team doubled its race learning and data book from the Sebring race.

The No. 8 Toyota won the race interrupted by a sole 13-minute safety car period.

The No. 2 Cadillac V-Series.R was forced into an off-sequence strategy early in the race as Westbrook flat-spotted the front tires when held up by another Hypercar entering pit lane. Double stinting the tires was planned, and the veteran sports car driver withstood the severe vibration for 25 minutes before returning to pit lane for a fresh set of Michelin tires and resuming his quest.

Bamber climbed in the prototype with 3 hours, 38 minutes left and began a charge that saw the New Zealander climb to third in the order with consistent laps times, including a best of 1 minute, 33.077 seconds. On the fifth of six pit stops, Lynn took over the seat with 1 hour, 43 minutes left and continued to click off consistent lap times and close on the third-place Porsche in the waning minutes.

The 6 Hours of Portimão marked the third race for the No. 2 drivers in the new Cadillac V-Series.R powered by a 5.5-liter V-8 normally aspirated engine developed by GM’s Performance and Racing propulsion team paired with the spec energy recovery system. They opened with a fourth-place finish in the Rolex 24 At Daytona in January followed by the strong showing at Sebring International Raceway.

It is a quick turnaround as the Six Hours of Spa will be contested April 29. As announced last month, a second Cadillac V-Series.R is entered for the race at the Belgian racecourse with Sebastien Bourdais and Renger van der Zande driving the No. 3 Cadillac V-Series.R.

No. 2 Cadillac V-Series.R

Earl Bamber: “The car was really good. Obviously for us, the first time on a European circuit. We still have a lot to learn to be honest, but I think we can keep improving. We’ve made a good step forward and I think we’ve made a step closer toward the Toyotas. On pure pace and longevity, I’m really forward to Spa where we’ll keep improving and look forward to Le Mans.”

Richard Westbrook: “I was able to move up a bit and stayed in the train and then, as expected, the car really came alive toward the end of the stint. Just as we were making that first pit stop, I came in right underneath the Peugeot and I felt like he really over-slowed the car. I was right up his gearbox, lost a bit of front downforce and had a bad lockup. I had no idea if it was a flat spot or not, so they filled up and I went out and it was bad. I was really hanging on. We had to abort that second stint after halfway through, so we had to go off-strategy. We have some pace in the car.”

Alex Lynn: “From my side, it was a really solid day for us in the No. 2 Cadillac V-Series.R. We got unlucky with the safety car that took a podium away from us, but the car was really quick and we’re just learning more and more. Big thanks to my teammates Richard and Earl for some super star driving, and I’m looking forward to the next one.”