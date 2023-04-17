LEGACY MOTOR CLUB Race Recap: Martinsville Speedway

Noah Gragson, No. 42 Sunseeker Resorts Chevrolet Camaro ZL1

START: 29TH

FINISH: 30TH

POINTS: 30TH

Noah Gragson’s Post-Race Quote: “We had our work cut out for us from qualifying and dealt with some of the same issues we had in practice. Overall, I was just tight in the center of the corners and needed help with drive off. Luke Lambert and the team made adjustments all day long to try to help the handling but we just never had the track position. Today was a tough race but my Sunseeker Resorts team never stopped fighting and I’m so thankful for that. Just looking forward to Talladega as we have had strong cars at Daytona and Atlanta.”

Erik Jones, No. 43 Allegiant Chevrolet Camaro ZL1

START: 28TH

FINISH: 31ST

POINTS: 28TH

Erik Jones Post-Race Quote: “I’d say overall today was just tough across the board for our Allegiant Chevy. We started off pretty free at the beginning of the race, but Dave kept throwing some adjustments at it. We got it a little on the tight side towards the middle of the race but the last adjustment that we had really helped us. I think we should have some pretty good notes when we return to Martinsville but in terms of this race, I feel like once we were able to get everything figured out it was too little, too late there with the way the cautions fell. But overall I’m proud of everyone on the LEGACY MOTOR CLUB team and I know we’re just gonna keep on fighting through this. I know we’ve got really good strength on the super speedways, so hopefully Talladega goes a little bit more in our favor.”

Next Race: The NASCAR Cup Series heads to Talladega Superspeedway on April 23rd for wide open full speed action on the high banks. Coverage for the event begins at 3:00 p.m. ET on FOX, MRN Radio/SIRIUS XM NASCAR Radio.

ABOUT LEGACY MOTOR CLUB:

LEGACY MOTOR CLUB is a professional motor racing team that competes full-time in the NASCAR Cup Series, owned by Maury Gallagher and Jimmie Johnson. LEGACY MOTOR CLUB operates two full-time entries, the No. 42 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 of Noah Gragson and the No. 43 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 of Erik Jones. The team also fields a third part-time entry, the No. 84 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1, for Johnson’s limited racing schedule in 2023.

Based in Statesville, N.C., LEGACY MOTOR CLUB operates alongside GMS Racing, which fields three full-time entries in the NASCAR Truck Series. Since the formation of GMS Racing in 2012, Gallagher, along with one of the NASCAR garage’s most accomplished figures, Team President, Mike Beam, built a victorious organization, capturing the 2016 and 2020 NASCAR Truck Series championships, the 2015 ARCA Racing Series championship, as well as the 2019 & 2020 ARCA East championships, accumulating over 65 wins across six national racing circuits.

Our mission at LEGACY MOTOR CLUB is to create an inclusive environment for auto-racing enthusiasts, celebrate the past and future legacies of our partners and team members, and to compete for race wins and championships at NASCAR’s elite level. To keep up-to-date with the latest news, information and exclusive content, follow LEGACY MOTOR CLUB on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and at www.LEGACYMOTORCLUB.com.