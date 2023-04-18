Toyota Unveils 2 New bZ Series Models at Auto Shanghai

Under development with the aim of expanding and evolving BEVs that appeal to customers in China

SHANGHAI, Apr 18, 2023 – (JCN Newswire) – Toyota Motor Corporation (Toyota) unveiled two BEV concept models, the bZ Sport Crossover Concept and bZ FlexSpace Concept, at Auto Shanghai, which started on April 18, 2023. The concept models are being developed as part of the Toyota bZ series, a brand dedicated to BEVs. They will be launched in the Chinese market in 2024 as two models out of the ten BEV models that Toyota plans to release by 2026.

The bZ Sport Crossover Concept is a crossover-type BEV with active and distinctive styling being jointly developed by Toyota, BYD TOYOTA EV TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD. (BTET)―a joint venture established by Toyota and BYD Co., Ltd. (BYD)–., FAW Toyota Motor Co., Ltd., and Toyota Motor Engineering & Manufacturing (China) Co., Ltd. (TMEC). It is planned to be produced and sold by FAW Toyota Motor. The concept of this model is “Reboot,” which incorporates the idea of a change of pace the moment you get in and drive around. In addition to its active, iconic styling, it has been designed with functions to provide a personal space for the younger customers, or Generation Z. The bZ Sport Crossover Concept is also being developed so that its functions will continue to evolve after purchase, including intelligent features such as driver assistance and automatic parking, so that owners can continuously enjoy a most up-to-date car with all five senses.

The bZ FlexSpace Concept is a family-oriented SUV-type BEV with a focus on utility. It is being jointly developed by Toyota, Guangzhou Automobile Group Co., Ltd. (GAC), GAC Toyota Motor Co., Ltd., and TMEC, and is planned to be produced and sold by GAC Toyota Motor. The concept of this model is “Cozy Home,” to create a space that families can use safely, comfortably, and freely with peace of mind. The bZ FlexSpace Concept offers a large cabin space, ease of use, advanced safety, a reliable cruising range, as well as various intelligent functions. Development is ongoing to create a car that is ideal for families, friends, and couples to make daily life even more enjoyable.

Toyota is accelerating the expansion of its BEV lineup jointly with local partners to offer products with more value that better appeal to customers in China.

About the Toyota bZ series

With the introduction of the Toyota bZ series based on a BEV-dedicated platform, Toyota established the following four target values.

You & Others

Toyota bZ offers a new lifestyle and the opportunity to spend precious time with family and friends, in addition to a comfortable cabin.

You & Your Car

Toyota bZ delivers the BEV’s unique joy of driving and excitement of anticipated possibilities.

You & the Environment

Toyota bZ will not only reduce CO2 and other emissions―it will contribute positively to the environment.

You & Society

Toyota bZ creates a safer society where everyone enjoys greater peace of mind.

