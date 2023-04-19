Kaulig Racing Weekly Advance | Talladega Superspeedway

GEICO 500

Talladega Superspeedway

NASCAR Cup Series (NCS)

Sunday, April 23 at 3:00 p.m. EST on FOX

Kaulig Racing has made six starts at Talladega Superspeedway in the NCS.

The team has led four laps and has a best finish of sixth at Talladega.

So far in the 2023 season, the team has earned three top-10 finishes and has led one lap.

AJ Allmendinger, No. 16 Nutrien Ag Solutions FARMSMART Camaro ZL1

AJ Allmendinger has 18 NCS starts at Talladega Superspeedway with one top 5, three top-10 finishes, 11 laps led and an average finish of 22.4.

Allmendinger’s best finish in 2023 came on a superspeedway at the Daytona 500 earlier this year where he finished sixth.

“I’m looking forward to getting to Talladega after the strong showing we had at Daytona. Hopefully we can unload similar to what we had there and have strong run. Superspeedway racing is unpredictable; you don’t want to get caught up in the big one, but you definitely don’t want to be the cause of it.” – AJ Allmendinger on Talladega Superspeedway

Justin Haley, No. 31 LeafFilter Gutter Protection Camaro ZL1

Justin Haley has made six starts at Talladega Superspeedway in the NCS.

Haley has earned three top-15 finishes and led four laps at Talladega.

So far in the 2023 NCS season, Haley has earned two top-10 finishes.

“Talladega is always a fun racetrack. I’ve won there a few times in other series, and it’s a style of racing I always enjoy. We had a good finish as a team last year in the spring at Talladega, so I know there’s an opportunity for us to excel. My teammate, AJ (Allmendinger), is always great to work with at the superspeedways. It’s definitely helped having him at these types of tracks.” – Justin Haley on Talladega Superspeedway

Ag-Pro 300

Talladega Superspeedway

NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS)

Saturday, April 22 at 4:00 p.m. EST on FS1

Kaulig Racing has earned four wins at Talladega Superspeedway in the NXS.

The team has also earned nine top fives, 16 top-10 finishes and has led 116 laps at Talladega.

So far in the 2023 season, the team has earned two wins, seven top fives, 18 top-10 finishes, two pole awards, and has led 255 laps.

Derek Kraus, No. 10 LeafHome Water Solutions Chevrolet Camaro

Derek Kraus will make his first NXS start at Talladega Superspeedway in the Ag-Pro 300.

In the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series (NCTS), Kraus has three starts at Talladega with 22 laps led, one top-10 finish and an average finish of 14.3.

So far in the 2023 NXS season, Kraus has earned two top-10 finishes in his first two series starts.

“I’m looking forward to Talladega. It’s kind of a wild card race; kind of a 50/50. We just have to stay smart and work with our teammates well. If we can be there at the end, I think we can come home with a good finish. I know Kaulig Racing prepares really good cars to go to superspeedways. I’m looking forward to working with them and being back in the No. 10 this weekend.” – Derek Kraus on Talladega Superspeedway

Daniel Hemric, No. 11 Cirkul Chevrolet Camaro

Daniel Hemric has made seven starts at Talladega Superspeedway in the NXS and has earned two top fives, three top-10 finishes and has led 57 laps.

So far in the 2023 NXS season, Hemric has earned one top five and five top-10 finishes.

“Talladega is always a fun weekend for everyone. I am looking forward to getting to one of our stronger style of race tracks with Kaulig Racing. We are going to try and build on the things we have done well this year and continue to elevate our program.” – Daniel Hemric on Talladega Superspeedway

Chandler Smith, No. 16 Quick Tie Products Chevrolet Camaro

Chandler Smith will make his second NXS start at Talladega Superspeedway the track where he made his debut in the series.

So far in the 2023 NXS season, Smith has earned one win, four top fives, six top-10 finishes, one pole award and has led 204 laps.

“Things can change very quickly at superspeedways, so it’ll be important to be aware of what’s going on around me at all times. We ran well at Daytona earlier this year, and Kaulig Racing always brings strong speedway cars. I’m looking forward to working with my teammates (Hemric and Kraus), and hopefully we will all still be there at the end when it matters. – Chandler Smith on Talladega Superspeedway





About Kaulig Racing™

Kaulig Racing™ is a full-time multi-car NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) and NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) team, owned by award winning entrepreneur, Matt Kaulig. Established in 2016, Kaulig Racing™ has made the NXS Playoffs consecutively each season since the playoff system started and has won back-to-back regular-season championships. Before becoming a full-time NCS team, Kaulig Racing made multiple starts in the 2021 NCS season and won in its seventh-ever start with AJ Allmendinger’s victory at “The Brickyard” for the Verizon 200 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. The team expanded to a two-car, full-time NCS team in 2022 with Justin Haley piloting the No. 31 Camaro ZL1, and an all-star lineup featured in the No. 16 Camaro ZL1. Haley will continue to drive the No. 31 full-time in 2023, alongside AJ Allmendinger, who will drive the No. 16 Camaro ZL1. The team will continue to field three, full-time NXS entries; the No. 10 Chevrolet driven by an all-star lineup, the No. 11 Chevrolet driven by Daniel Hemric, and the No. 16 Chevrolet driven by Chandler Smith. To learn more about the team, visit kauligracing.com.