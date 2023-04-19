Weekend schedule for Talladega

The NASCAR Cup Series and Xfinity Series travel to Talladega Superspeedway this week for one of NASCAR’s most anticipated events. The 2.66-mile track has produced six different winners in the last six races. And, since we’ve already seen seven different winners in the first nine races of the 2023 season, Talladega promises to deliver another exciting result.
The Xfinity Series has also seen a high level of completion at Talladega with 28 different winners in 34 races. This weekend’s race will feature the third installment of the Dash 4 Cash program with John Hunter Nemechek, Sammy Smith, Cole Custer and Josh Berry vying for the $100,000 bonus.
The ARCA Menards Series will be first up with the General Tire 200 Saturday afternoon at 12:30 p.m. while the NASCAR Camping World Truck is off for the next couple of weeks and will return to competition on May 6 at Kansas Speedway.
All times are Eastern
Friday, April 21
4 p.m.: ARCA Menards Series Practice (Impound) (Groups) No TV
5:35 p.m.: Xfinity Qualifying (Impound) Single Vehicle/1 Lap/2 Rounds) FS1
Post Xfinity Qualifying on Press Pass
Saturday, April 22
10:30 a.m.: Cup Series Qualifying (Impound) Single Vehicle/1 Lap/2 Rounds
12:30 p.m.: ARCA General Tire 200
Stages 25/50/113 Laps (300.58 Miles)
FS1/MRN/SiriusXM
4 p.m.: Xfinity Ag-Pro 300
Stages 25/50/113 Laps (300.58 Miles)
Post Xfinity race on Press Pass
The Purse: $1,438,641
Sunday, April 23
3 p.m.: Cup Series GEICO 500
Stages 60/120/188 Laps (500.08 Miles)
FOX/MRN/SiriusXM
The Purse: $7,857,314
Post Cup Series race on Press Pass