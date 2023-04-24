Auto Transport Myths Busted

Hiring an auto transport company is a great way to get your vehicle from one place to another without having to do the driving yourself. But there are many myths surrounding the industry. It is important to know the truth before you decide if this is the right choice for you. Thus, busting some of the most common auto transport myths is important.

A myth is a common misconception so, never just assume. Assumptions are often not based on facts. You should do your research and verify all necessary facts. And when it comes to vehicle transport myths, one great way is to contact some of the best car shipping companies and ask them questions. But first start online. In this post, we examine and clarify some common misconceptions about auto transportation.

What are the most common car transportation myths?

Myth #1:

Terminal-to-terminal transport is cheaper than door-to-door transport!

If you’ve never shipped a car, you don’t know what’s true. The most cost-effective method of vehicle transportation is door-to-door vehicle delivery. The fact is that terminal-to-terminal shipping saves fuel and money for the carrier, but not for the customer. Terminals often charge extra to store your car until you pick it up. Also, you have to get to the terminal somehow. This means extra travel and extra costs, and often these terminals are located on the outskirts of the city. As a result, door-to-door car transportation is cheaper than terminal-to-terminal.

Myth 2:

Driving your own car is always cheaper. Incorrect! In fact, it doesn’t have to be. Driving a car can incur costs such as fuel, tolls, lodging and meals. Additionally, wear and tear on your car during long drives can lead to expensive repairs down the road. Depending on the vehicle, location and distance, means of transportation, and current supply and demand, the cost of transporting a car can certainly be less than the cost of driving it yourself. Check current prices.

Myth 3:

Open transport is always cheaper and just as secure as enclosed car transport. Open car transport is generally cheaper, but may not be suitable for certain vehicle types and certain weather conditions. Covered trailers provide protection from road and weather elements and possible damage especially important for sports and luxury automobiles.

Myth 4:

Vehicle transportation costs depend only on distance

Incorrect. Several important factors that affect the cost of transporting a car – distance, make and model of vehicle, whether the car is in operation, type of transport – open or closed, change of vehicle, reaching the final destination. Possibilities, mainly supply and demand situations. So, keep all these factors in mind when it comes to price to ship a car if you are looking to book a service. Distance is an important factor, but it’s not the only one. Delivering a car to a rural area cost more because the carrier has to go off the main highway. In addition, the cost of shipping a car depends on current fuel prices, so the prices of shipping a car always fluctuate and often change every few days.

Myth 5:

Delivery to terminals increases the likelihood of delays

This is a quick rant. Car transportation from terminal to terminal ensures no delays in shipments. Delivery time is entirely dependent on the customer’s ability to pick up the car at the terminal.

Myth 6:

All car shipping companies are the same.

Companies vary greatly in terms of prices, services offered and certainly quality of service. It is important to do your research and choose a company with a proven track record and a good reputation. Read customer reviews online, ask for references, or call the company to discuss their car shipping services and pricing.

Suppose you have to ship a car from Boston to Florida. Think of all the miles you have to drive. Think non-working hours, hotels, gas, meals. Finally, think about unnecessary wear and tear on your vehicle. Comparing the final amount, you have to spend to a car shipping price, you will see that you won’t be able to save much. In fact, you may even pay more to drive your own car than to ship it. Shipping your car will save you money, miles and stress. Just remember those myths and research even more.