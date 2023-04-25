Ollie’s, Stefan Parsons Partner For Dover

Mooresville, NC – April 25, 2023 – Today, Ollie’s announced a two-race partnership with NASCAR Xfinity Series driver Stefan Parsons and SS GreenLight Racing. The nation’s largest brand name closeout retailer will feature it’s iconic yellow and red livery on the No. 07 Chevrolet Camaro at this weekend’s race at Dover Motor Speedway, followed by the May 13th Shriner’s Children 200 at Darlington Raceway.

“I couldn’t be more excited to partner with a well-respected brand in Ollie’s,” said Stefan Parsons, driver of the No. 07 Chevrolet, “To have them come on board for two of what I would consider good tracks for me as a driver, gives our SS GreenLight Racing team a chance to represent the Ollie’s brand and its associates to the best of our abilities. I can’t wait to get to Dover this weekend!”

SS GreenLight Racing team owner Bobby Dotter shared Parsons’ excitement.

“Having such a great brand in Ollie’s come on board for the next two Xfinity Series races is special,” Dotter said. “I am a frequent shopper at their Mooresville, NC, location, and am excited to represent them at Dover and Darlington as we continue improving week in and week out.”

About Stefan Parsons: Hailing from Cornelius, NC, Stefan is one of the most recognized names in the NASCAR community. A well-respected driver, Stefan comes from a famous and accomplished family of racers. His father, Phil, recorded a storied 23-year career as a NASCAR driver and currently serves as a FOX NASCAR analyst, while his uncle, Benny Parsons, is enshrined in the NASCAR Hall of Fame.

When not behind the wheel, Stefan is heavily engaged in the racing business. Known for his tireless work ethic and commitment to excellence, industry leaders have taken notice of his valuable contributions to the sport, affording him opportunities at the top levels of NASCAR.

Stefan is a seasoned spokesperson, an established and proven NASCAR driver, and a media and fan favorite; all of which translate to value for brands with which he is aligned.

Parsons joined SS GreenLight Racing in 2023, debuting for the team at Richmond Raceway in April.

About SS GreenLight Racing: Since entering the NASCAR Xfinity Series in 2015, the Mooresville, N.C.,-based team has made more than 350 starts with multiple drivers, including Cole Custer, Ross Chastain and Chase Briscoe. SS GreenLight Racing has collected one win (Fontana 2022), eight top-fives, and 23 top-10 finishes.

About Ollie’s Bargain Outlet: We are America’s largest retailer of Closeout merchandise and excess inventory, offering Real Brands and Real Bargain prices®! We offer extreme value on brand name products in a variety of departments, including housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, toys, health and beauty aids, and more. We currently operate 476 stores in 29 states and growing! For more information, visit www.ollies.us