Kaulig Racing Weekly Advance | Dover Motor Speedway

WÜRTH 400

Dover Motor Speedway

NASCAR Cup Series (NCS)

Sunday, April 30 at 2:00 p.m. EST on FS1

Kaulig Racing has made two starts at Dover Motor Speedway in the NCS.

The team’s best finish at the track came from Justin Haley in 2022 with an 11th-place finish.

So far in the 2023 season, Kaulig Racing has earned three top-10 finishes and has led one lap.

AJ Allmendinger, No. 16 Nutrien Ag Solutions Camaro ZL1

AJ Allmendinger has 23 NCS starts, 152 laps led, three top-10 finishes and an average finish of 23.3 at Dover Motor Speedway.

Allmendinger will make his second NCS start with Kaulig Racing at Dover Motor Speedway this weekend.

“Last year, I felt like we had a really good car in Dover. It’s a place that I really enjoy driving at and I’ve always had fun there. Hopefully we can get some momentum and erase what has happened the last few weeks and start over. We’re definitely making gains on the race cars so I think this can be a really good race track for us. Looking to put together a solid weekend and start building from there.” – AJ Allmendinger on Dover Motor Speedway

Justin Haley, No. 31 LeafFilter Gutter Protection Autism Awareness Camaro ZL1

Justin Haley has made one start at Dover Motor Speedway in the NCS during the 2022 season, where he earned an 11th-place finish and led a career-high 19 laps.

So far in the 2023 season, Haley has earned two top-10 finishes.

“We had a great run at Dover last season and led a lot of laps. We almost got ourselves a top 10 there as well. It’s a track I really enjoy racing at, so it will be a unique birthday weekend for me. Hopefully Kaulig Racing will be just as fast there as we were last year.” – Justin Haley on Dover Motor Speedway

A-Game 200

Dover Motor Speedway

NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS)

Saturday, April 29 at 1:30 p.m. EST on FS1

Kaulig Racing has made 18 starts at Dover Motor Speedway in the NXS.

The team has earned four top fives, seven top-10 finishes and has led 39 laps at Dover.

So far in the 2023 season, Kaulig Racing has earned two wins, two pole awards, seven top fives, 18 top-10 finishes and has led 271 laps.

Derek Kraus, No. 10 LeafHome Water Solutions Chevrolet Camaro

Derek Kraus will make his first start at Dover Motor Speedway in the NXS this weekend with Kaulig Racing.

Kraus has two previous starts and two top-10 finishes at Dover Motor Speedway in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series (NCTS).

So far in the 2023 season, Kraus has two top-10 finishes in three starts with Kaulig Racing.

“I’m looking forward to Dover this weekend; I’ve liked racing there in the past. I have to try to adapt to the rubber quickly with how the build up is there and try to move around and find where our car is fast. I’m looking forward to working with the No. 10 team and Kaulig racing again. Hopefully we can leave Dover on a positive note.” – Derek Kraus on Dover Motor Speedway

Daniel Hemric, No. 11 Cirkul Chevrolet Camaro

Daniel Hemric has made seven starts at at Dover Motor Speedway in the NXS and has earned three top fives, five top-10 finishes and has led 24 laps.

Hemric has started from the pole position twice at Dover Motor Speedway.

So far in the 2023 NXS season, Hemric has earned one top five and five top-10 finishes and has led 15 laps.

“Dover is always an exciting track to go to as a driver. There is nothing else like the sensations that you experience there inside the race car. It is going to be a matter of keeping up with the race track and dealing with substantial change from the time we start the race to the end of the race. We are going to be on top of it with our Cirkul Chevrolet. I look forward to hopefully having a good day.” – Daniel Hemric on Dover Motor Speedway

Chandler Smith, No. 16 Quick Tie Products Chevrolet Camaro

Chandler Smith will make his second NXS start at Dover Motor Speedway.

Smith finished 21st after starting 12th in the 2022 A-Game 200.

He made one previous start at Dover in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series in 2020, finishing 20th in the KDI Office Technology 200.

So far in the 2023 NXS season, Smith has earned one win, one pole award, four top fives, five top-10 finishes and has led 205 laps.

“I’m looking forward to Dover. It’s a track that should suit us. Kaulig has had some strong runs here before, and I think I’m helped by the fact that I have been in a Xfinity car there last year. It’s a tricky track, especially on corner exit. It kind of feels like a roller coaster throughout the whole lap, but that just makes it more exciting throughout the race.” – Chandler Smith on Dover Motor Speedway



About Kaulig Racing™

Kaulig Racing™ is a full-time multi-car NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) and NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) team, owned by award winning entrepreneur, Matt Kaulig. Established in 2016, Kaulig Racing™ has made the NXS Playoffs consecutively each season since the playoff system started and has won back-to-back regular-season championships. Before becoming a full-time NCS team, Kaulig Racing made multiple starts in the 2021 NCS season and won in its seventh-ever start with AJ Allmendinger’s victory at “The Brickyard” for the Verizon 200 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. The team expanded to a two-car, full-time NCS team in 2022 with Justin Haley piloting the No. 31 Camaro ZL1, and an all-star lineup featured in the No. 16 Camaro ZL1. Haley will continue to drive the No. 31 full-time in 2023, alongside AJ Allmendinger, who will drive the No. 16 Camaro ZL1. The team will continue to field three, full-time NXS entries; the No. 10 Chevrolet driven by an all-star lineup, the No. 11 Chevrolet driven by Daniel Hemric, and the No. 16 Chevrolet driven by Chandler Smith. To learn more about the team, visit kauligracing.com.