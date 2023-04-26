NASCAR Cup Series Champion, Kyle Larson, Joins Kaulig Racing at Darlington Raceway

Larson to Drive the No. 10 HendrickCars.com Chevrolet in the Shriners Children 200

LEXINGTON, N.C. (April 26, 2023) — Kaulig Racing announced today that 2021 NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) Champion, Kyle Larson, will drive the No. 10 HendrickCars.com Chevrolet in the NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) Shriners Children 200 at Darlington Raceway.

The 21-time NCS race winner and 2021 Champion will be the fifth NCS driver to join Kaulig Racing’s all-star driver lineup in the team’s No. 10 Chevrolet for the 2023 season, alongside Kyle Busch, Austin Dillion, AJ Allmendinger and Justin Haley.

Larson says, “I’m looking forward to competing in the Xfinity Series race at Darlington Raceway in a few weeks with Kaulig Racing and HendrickCars.com. Darlington (Raceway) is a challenging track and definitely one on the top of my list that I’m eager to get a win at. The Kaulig Xfinity cars have been really fast this year too so I’m thankful for the opportunity to run double-duty and hopefully we’ll have a good shot at a win.”

In addition to his on-track accomplishments, the sanctioning body recently announced the addition of Larson to NASCAR’s 75 Greatest Drivers List in celebration of the industry’s “Diamond Anniversary.” Those added to this prestigious list are recognized for their contributions to the sport and will be recognized during the sport’s “throwback weekend” at Darlington Raceway.

“Kyle (Larson) is really big for our sport right now and we’re excited for him to be a part of our program at Kaulig Racing,” says Chris Rice, President of Kaulig Racing. “Building our relationship with Hendrick Motorsports and having HendrickCars.com on board is amazing for us and fun for everyone involved. We’re looking forward to expanding our all-star driver lineup and having him in the car in Darlington.”

“Our NASCAR partnerships have played an important role in building HendrickCars.com into a national brand,” said Greg Gach, president of Charlotte-based Hendrick Automotive Group. “Kyle Larson is a champion and we are excited about seeing him partner with Kaulig Racing for the Xfinity Series race at Darlington. Along with Chevrolet, we think it’s a winning combination.”

The Shriners Children 200 at Darlington Raceway will take place on May 13 at 12:30 pm with coverage on FOX.

ABOUT HENDRICKCARS.COM:

HendrickCars.com is the online home for everything Hendrick Automotive Group. Visitors can shop thousands of new or pre-owned vehicles, locate centers for service and collision repair, receive a value to sell or trade their car, chat online with customer service, discover career opportunities, learn more about vehicle protection programs, and explore how the company gives back to the community.

ABOUT HENDRICK AUTOMOTIVE GROUP:

Representing 131 franchises and 25 manufacturer nameplates from the Carolinas to California, Hendrick Automotive Group is the largest privately held automotive retail organization in the United States. Headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina, the company employs more than 10,000 people in its 94 dealership locations, 21 collision centers and four accessories distributor installers in 13 states. For more information, please visit www.HendrickCars.com.



About Kaulig Racing™

Kaulig Racing™ is a full-time multi-car NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) and NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) team, owned by award winning entrepreneur, Matt Kaulig. Established in 2016, Kaulig Racing™ has made the NXS Playoffs consecutively each season since the playoff system started and has won back-to-back regular-season championships. Before becoming a full-time NCS team, Kaulig Racing made multiple starts in the 2021 NCS season and won in its seventh-ever start with AJ Allmendinger’s victory at “The Brickyard” for the Verizon 200 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. The team expanded to a two-car, full-time NCS team in 2022 with Justin Haley piloting the No. 31 Camaro ZL1, and an all-star lineup featured in the No. 16 Camaro ZL1. Haley will continue to drive the No. 31 full-time in 2023, alongside AJ Allmendinger, who will drive the No. 16 Camaro ZL1. The team will continue to field three, full-time NXS entries; the No. 10 Chevrolet driven by an all-star lineup that will be announced at a later date, the No. 11 Chevrolet driven by Daniel Hemric, and the No. 16 Chevrolet driven by Chandler Smith. To learn more about the team, visit kauligracing.com.