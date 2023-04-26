NHRA AT CHARLOTTE: Team Chevy Race Advance

CHEVROLET IN NHRA

2023 CIRCLE K NHRA FOUR-WIDE NATIONALS

zMAX DRAGWAY

CONCORD, NORTH CAROLINA

April 28-30, 2023

DETROIT (April 26, 2023) – The fifth round of the 2023 NHRA season takes the Chevrolet Top Fuel, Funny Car, and Pro Stock teams to zMax Dragway near Charlotte for the second of two four-wide events this year, the Circle K NHRA Four-Wide Nationals.

John Force, driver of the BlueDEF Chevrolet Camaro SS Funny Car for John Force Racing, enters as the defender of both the No. 1 qualifier as well as event winner from 2022 where he set both the track record at 3.850-seconds and the track speed record at 335.07 mph. He takes to the track this weekend seeking his 156th career Funny Car Wally.

Joining Force in the Four-Wide Nationals Finals last year, teammate Robert Hight, driver of the Flav-R-Pac Chevrolet Camaro SS, looks to return to the Winner’s Circle after his recent victory this year in Phoenix.

Chasing her 17th Top Fuel victory and 45th No. 1 qualifier, Brittany Force, driver of the Monster Energy/Flav-R-Pac, enters this weekend with seasonal momentum on her side as she continues her drive for her third championship.

Austin Prock, driver of the Montana Brand/Rocky Mountain Twist Chevrolet Top Fuel dragster, seeks to best his runner-up finish in Pomona 1 to capture his first win of the season and the fourth of his career at Charlotte.

Not in competition in 2022, Pro Stock returns to zMax Dragway this year, with KB Titan Racing’s Dallas Glenn entering his hometown race looking to three-peat after his victories at Pomona 1 and Las Vegas 1, the first four-wide event of the year. He currently seeks his seventh NHRA Wally in Pro Stock. A hometown event also for KB Titan Racing, located in nearby Mooresville, North Carolina, Greg Anderson, Camrie Caruso, Kyle Koretsky, Matt Hartford, and Deric Kramer all seek to capture a Pro Stock victory for the team.

Making their return to the dragstrip for the second FlexJet NHRA Factory Stock Showdown event of 2023, and their second event in a four-wide format in series history (the first in 2022 at zMAX Dragway), Chevrolet looks for a repeat win in the class in the COPO Camaro.

The 2023 Circle K NHRA Four-Wide Nationals action from zMax Dragway airs first with Friday qualifying Saturday, April 28, at 7 p.m. ET on FOX Sports 1 (FS1). Saturday qualifying near Charlotte airs Sunday, April 29 at noon ET on FS1. Sunday’s Finals will also air on FS1, starting at 6 p.m. ET Sunday, April 30. Coverage streaming live throughout the weekend can be found through NHRA.tv, available via AppleTV, Android TV and Roku devices.

WHAT THEY’RE SAYING

Brittany Force, driver of the Monster Energy/Flav-R-Pac Chevrolet Top Fuel dragster for John Force Racing:

“Heading to Charlotte, North Carolina next on the NHRA circuit. zMAX Dragway is another familiar track for this Flav-R-Pac / Monster Energy team. We’ve won in the past, 2016, and have a runner-up finish in 2021. We also hold both ends of the track record. We come into the event third in points which is a solid position. With all the changes we’ve made we are getting back on track and looking for the first win of the season.”

Austin Prock, driver of the Montana Brand/Rocky Mountain Twist Chevrolet Top Fuel dragster for John Force Racing:

“This Montana Brand / RMT team is ready to get back at in Charlotte. I think what we learned in Vegas will us up nicely in the first qualifying session to make a clean run. Being able to drop the door and make a good hit right off the trailer really sets you up for the weekend and I know we’re capable of that. Hoping for some sunshine and win lights this weekend.”

John Force, driver of the BlueDEF Chevrolet Camaro Funny Car for John Force Racing:

“I love racing in Charlotte, zMAX is the Bellagio of drag strips, what a legacy for Bruton Smith. Danny Hood, Tim Fibrisi and the guys have built a fast hot rod and we’re ready to keep improving after putting together some solid runs in Vegas. We’ve had a lot of success here in the past and I’m excited to compete for another win for Chevy, PEAK, BlueDEF, Cornwell Tools, Frank Tiegs, Auto Club, and everyone who keeps me out here each week doing what I love.”

Robert Hight, driver of the Auto Club/Cornwell Tools Flav-R-Pac Chevrolet Camaro Funny Car for John Force Racing:

“Our Flav-R-Pac team has had a couple of tough races lately. I’m looking forward to going back to zMAX, the Bellagio, for the Four-Wide this week. Charlotte is one of those tracks that we seem to have figured out and do well at. We’ve won here a few times and finished runner-up to John last season. We tested in Vegas last week and Jimmy Prock and the guys are ready to bring home our second Wally of the season.”

Dallas Glenn, driver of the RAD Torque Chevrolet Camaro SS in Pro Stock for KB Titan Racing:

“Our RAD Torque Systems Camaro is coming into this weekend at our home track feeling pretty great after going back-to-back the last two races on the NHRA circuit. My first Wally in Pro Stock was at the Charlotte four-wide two years ago and I’m ready to three-peat this weekend. We’ve got the car and the team behind me; we can do it.”

TEAM CHEVY BY THE NUMBERS

1,424: Round wins for John Force (1st all-time)

596: Round wins for Robert Hight; 14th all-time, Bob Glidden (Pro Stock) is 13th with 597

370: Number of wins in Pro Stock since 1970; 251 won in the Chevrolet Camaro body

165: Number of career No. 1 qualifiers for John Force (1st all-time)

156: Number of Chevrolet Racing Funny Car wins since 1967

77: Number of career No. 1 qualifiers for Robert Hight (6th all-time)

76: Number of Chevrolet Racing Funny Car wins with the Camaro body

44: Number of career No. 1 qualifiers for Brittany Force

27: Number of NHRA championships Chevrolet holds as a manufacturer since entering the first in 1966. No other manufacturer has won it more than Chevrolet.

24: Wins by John Force in a Chevrolet-bodied Funny Car

18: Number of Pro Stock championships

16: Chevrolet career Top Fuel wins in NHRA

16: Number of Chevrolet career wins by Brittany Force

7: Number of Funny Car driver championships

2: Number of Top Fuel driver championships

MOST RECENT WIN IN NHRA BY CHEVROLET

Las Vegas 1 (Four-Wide), 2023: Dallas Glenn, Pro Stock

2022 NHRA CHARLOTTE FOUR-WIDE WINS BY CHEVROLET

John Force, Funny Car

2022 NHRA CHARLOTTE FOUR-WIDE NO. 1 QUALIFIERS BY CHEVROLET

John Force, Funny Car

MOST RECENT DRIVER CHAMPIONSHIPS IN NHRA BY CHEVROLET

2022: Brittany Force, Top Fuel

2022: Erica Enders, Pro Stock

2022: David Barton, Factory Stock Showdown

2019: Robert Hight, Funny Car

UPCOMING NHRA MILESTONES

950: Greg Anderson (Pro Stock) is second all-time with 915 elimination round wins. He could reach 950 round wins with a decent run in the 18-race schedule.

600: Robert Hight has 596 Funny Car elimination wins to rank 14th on the all-time NHRA list; Bob Glidden (Pro Stock) is 13th with 597. Cruz Pedregon (Funny Car) sits 12th with 615.

440: By qualifying for his next race, Greg Anderson (Pro Stock) will extend his NHRA record to 439 consecutive race day appearances. His first appearance came in 2002 at Pomona 2, and he holds the longest career qualifying streak in NHRA.

138: Greg Anderson (Pro Stock) ranks third on the NHRA all-time list with 121 No. 1 qualifiers. He will tie Warren Johnson (Pro Stock, 138) for second to John Force (165) on the list.

262: By qualifying for his next race, Robert Hight will extend his NHRA record to 261 consecutive race day appearances. His first appearance came in 2010 at Pomona 2, and he currently sits seventh in career qualifying streaks in NHRA (Doug Kalitta is sixth at 268).

65: Robert Hight moved into the top 10 on the all-time NHRA victory list with his win in Phoenix, tying the retired Larry Dixon (Top Fuel) at 62 wins. Jeg Coughlin Jr. (Pro Stock, retired) is next ninth on list with 65.

46: Erica Enders has 43 career Pro Stock victories (all with Chevrolet, first win coming at Chicago, 2012 and last win at Las Vegas 2, 2022). Angelle Sampey (Pro Stock Motorcycle) is the all-time NHRA female leader with 46.

18: Brittany Force (16 Top Fuel career wins) will move past Shirley Muldowney (18 wins) into third on the NHRA all-time victory list for females. Erica Enders (Pro Stock, 43) and Angelle Sampey (Pro Stock Motorcycle, 46) are ahead.

6: Erica Enders (Pro Stock) could tie Warren Johnson (6 Pro Stock championships) for second on the class list. The same holds for Greg Anderson. Bob Glidden is the leader with 10.

3: Brittany Force (Top Fuel, 2 championships) would tie Shirley Muldowney (Top Fuel) and Angelle Sampey (Pro Stock Motorcycle) for second on the NHRA all-time championship list by females with another title in 2023. Erica Enders (Pro Stock, 5) is the leader.

