NHRA AT LAS VEGAS: Team Chevy Post-Race Report

CHEVROLET IN NHRA

NHRA FOUR-WIDE NATIONALS

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA

TEAM CHEVY RACE REPORT

APRIL 16, 2023

CHEVROLET TOPS NHRA FOUR-WIDE NATIONALS IN PRO STOCK; RACES TO FINAL ROUND IN ALL THREE PRO CATEGORIES

Dallas Glenn Earns Chevrolet’s 251st Pro Stock Victory in the Chevrolet Camaro SS, the 370th since 1970, With Brittany Force and John Force Racing to the Top Fuel and Funny Car Four-Wide Finals in Las Vegas

Dallas Glenn of KB Titan Racing races to his sixth NHRA victory, going back-to-back in Pro Stock after his Pomona 1 win two weeks ago.

Glenn earned Chevrolet their 251st victory in the Chevrolet Camaro SS and 370th since 1970.

Brittany Force (Top Fuel) and John Force (Funny Car) both raced to third in the Top Fuel Four-Wide finals.

Chevrolet was represented in all three pro category final rounds.

Brittany Force earned her 44th No. 1 qualifier Saturday, her second and back-to-back at the Las Vegas Four-Wide event, and her second of 2023.

Matt Hartford earned the No. 1 qualifier spot Saturday for KB Titan Racing, with teammate Dallas Glenn earning No. 2 and Aaron Stanfield earning No. 3.

LAS VEGAS (April 16, 2023) — With Chevrolet represented in Top Fuel, Funny Car, and Pro Stock final rounds at the Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, it was Dallas Glenn, driver of the RAD Torque Chevrolet Camaro SS for KB Titan Racing, capturing the Wally for the Bowtie brand. Earning his sixth victory in Pro Stock while capturing back-to-back Wally trophies, Glenn continued to build on his strong 2023 season campaign. Additionally racing to the final round, Brittany Force, in her Monster Energy/Flav-R-Pack Chevrolet Top Fuel dragster, and John Force, in his BlueDEF Chevrolet Camaro Funny Car, of John Force Racing both raced to third, respectively, in the Four-Wide Nationals in Las Vegas.

“Going into this one, I knew I had to hit all of my shifts,” noted Glenn. “I’ve got an awesome car right here with KB Titan, RAD Torque Systems, Summit, and Silver State. This car is bad to the bone right here. You can’t get any better than this. There’s no way you can complain about a week like this with a car that’s running like mine. I want to capitalize on every bit of performance this car has right now.”

After going No. 1 for the 44th time, Brittany Force reflected on the weekend saying, “Vegas Four-Wide, it’s tricky, it’s tough. We only race the four-wides twice a year. There is a lot going on. There is a lot of prep, a lot of work this team has to do going into the weekend during qualifying then preparing and getting into race day.”

“Right now, I love this sport. I always have,” said John Force. “The support from not just my sponsors, Chevy, PEAK, BlueDEF, Cornwell Tools, Frank Tiegs, Auto Club, and my team, Danny Hood, Tim Fabrisi and my guys, but the other drivers, I know they may not very happy with me right now, but I’ve had drivers come up to me and they always tell me ‘You’ll be okay,’ and that matters to me. That keeps my head in the game. Because this game will beat you up bad and it beat me up pretty bad back in Pomona, so this is an improvement, this is a good sign and I’m looking forward to more.”

Up next for the NHRA Camping World Drag Racing Series is the second of two four-wide events, the Circle K NHRA Four-Wide Nationals Friday, April 28-Sunday, April 30, 2023, at zMAX Dragway near Charlotte. Broadcast of Sunday’s eliminations will air live on Sunday at 6 p.m. ET on FOX Sports 1 (FS1).

ROUND 1 RECAP

Top Fuel:

No. 1 Brittany Force, with her run of 3.785 ET at 327.74 MPH, and No. 9 Antron Brown defeats No. 8 Tony Schumacher.

No. 12 Austin Prock and No. 4 Justin Ashley defeated by No. 5 Leah Pruett and No. 13 Rob Passey.

Funny Car:

No. 7 John Force, with his run of 3.979 ET at 327.03 MPH, and No. 2 Alexis DeJoria defeated No. 10 Paul Lee and No. 15 Jason Rupert.

No. 6 Robert Hight fell, along with No. 11 Alex Laughlin, to No. 3 Matt Hagan and No. 14 Jeff Diehl.

Pro Stock:

No. 1 Matt Hartford, with his run of 6.627 ET at 206.45 MPH, and No. 9 Erica Enders, with her run of 6.691 ET at 205.63 MPH, advances over No. 8 Camrie Caruso and No. 16 Jerry Tucker.

No. 4 Troy Coughlin, Jr., with his run of 6.638 ET at 207.59 MPH, along with No. 12 Christian Cuadra, defeated No. 5 Greg Anderson and No. 13 Fernando Cuadra, Jr.

No. 2 Dallas Glenn, with his run of 6.636 ET at 206.57 MPH, along with No. 15 Steve Graham, defeated No. 7 Kyle Koretsky and No. 10 Mason McGaha.

No. 3 Aaron Stanfield, with his run of 6.660 ET at 206.83 MPH, along with No. 11 Deric Kramer, with his run of 6.673 ET at 205.60 MPH, defeated No. 6 Bo Butner, III and No. 14 Chris McGaha.

SEMIFINALS

Top Fuel:

B. Force, with her run of 3.758 ET at 315.05 MPH, and Brown defeated Passey and Pruett.

Funny Car:

J. Force, with his run of 4.069 ET at 321.04 MPH, and Hagan, defeated DeJoria and Diehl.

Pro Stock:

D. Glenn and Kramer defeated C. Cuadra and Coughlin, Jr. to advance to the Four-Wide Finals.

FINALS

Top Fuel:

B. Force, Hart, and Torrence were defeated by Brown.

Funny Car:

J. Force, Green, and Wilkerson were defeated by Hagan.

Pro Stock:

Glenn defeats Coughlin, Jr., Kramer, and C. Cuadra.

DALLAS GLENN – NHRA PRO STOCK WINNER PRESS CONFERENCE TRANSCRIPT:

DALLAS GLENN, DRIVER OF THE RAD TORQUE CHEVROLET CAMARO SS FOR KB TITAN RACING ON HIS WIN AT LAS VEGAS:

“Four-Wide is definitely chaos. Even though I was definitely not the best today, I was just barely good enough to get it done and that’s what matters. In four-wide, you don’t have to win the first two, you just have to win the last one. Going into that final, I knew Christian (Cuadra) has been driving very, very, very well. I knew I was going to have to be good. I think (Troy Coughlin, Jr.) and I staged about the same time, and then I almost didn’t get my foot down. When I let go, I didn’t think I got that very good, and I’m just running through the gears, and it goes a little bit left and sounded a little weird kind of near the finish line, but my see the win light come on and start flashing. I was just super pumped up because I didn’t feel like I did my job best like I could have. Like I said, this car is just absolutely the best car I’ve been in by far. This car it, it definitely shows right here. I just want to capitalize on it as best I can. I was really excited to get the win here this week.”

AFTER WORKING WITH KB TITAN RACING FOR SO LONG AND PUTTING CARS INTO THE WINNER’S CIRCLE, HOW DOES IT FEEL TO BE ON THE OTHER SIDE OF THE FENCE, PUTTING THE HELMET ON, GOING TO THE STARTING LINE, YOU HAVE A CHANCE TO WIN LITERALLY EVERY RACE?

“That’s one reason why I love drag racing. When I put the helmet on and shut the door, light it off, it’s all up to me. It doesn’t matter what anyone else has done, it’s up to me to do my job the best that I can, and that’s I love this sport.”

YOU HAD A WEEK OFF LAST WEEK. WHAT DID YOU DO?

“I went drag racing. We raced at the Spring Fling Million (at Las Vegas). Had a blast, went a few rounds and tried to win a lot of money. You know what I’m going to do (on my off week)? Probably go racing.”

YOU TALK ABOUT REDEMPTION AFTER LAST YEAR, AND IT EATS AT YOU FOR A FULL YEAR. WITH A WIN LIKE THAT, HOW SATISFYING IS IT TO MAKE AMENDS AND GET A WIN?

“Absolutely. I was feeling really good after Friday, starting the weekend off sitting in this (media center) chair. I got a kick in the pants there on Q4 where it kind of brought me back to last year. I went up there and I break a rocker arm basically as I’m staging. I was like ‘Okay, I just need to settle down a little bit and dig down and make sure I do everything good and pay attention to everything. It feels really good to show what this car is capable of right now. Other than I got a little bit lucky with Matt (Hartford) missing the tree a little bit because he’s driving very well and his car is very fast right now. I know what’s under the hood of that thing and I know he’s more than capable of kicking my butt any day. I want to keep this momentum going as long as I can.”

YOU CAME INTO THIS RACE WITH THE POINTS LEAD AND NOW YOU’VE EXTENDED IT. WHAT DOES THAT MEAN TO YOU AND ARE YOU THINKING ABOUT THE CHAMPIONSHIP AT THIS POINT OF THE SEASON?

“It’s a little too early to think about winning the championship at this point. All I’m going to do is focus on winning races; that’s the main goal at this point. Just take things one round at a time. I’ve always said if you take things one round at a time, and win every one you can and win races, the points kind of settle themselves out. I’ve got a long drive home from here. I still drive the truck, and it’s going to be probably bring a smile to my face every now and then that I think of it. I’m on top right now; that’s something new that I’ve never experienced. I’ve always been just hungry chasing somebody, now I’ve got to be fending off the wolves that are coming for me. It’s a little bit different of an experience, but I’m going to enjoy it as long as I can.”

YOU’VE GOT THIS NICKNAME AS DOUBLE-0 DALLAS. YOU’RE WINNING BACK-TO-BACK RACES, GETTING EVERYTHING YOU’VE WORKED FOR IN DRAG RACING. ARE YOU AFRAID OF LOSING IT? WHAT IS YOUR MINDSET AS YOU LIVE THIS PART OF YOUR LIFE?

“I’m definitely one of those examples of if you put your head down and work hard, you can pretty much achieve all your dreams. I’m definitely living my dream right now. There’s no doubt about that. These cars are so much fun to drive. Even when stuff isn’t going your way, they’re still so much fun to drive. I’m trying not to look too far, I’m just trying to enjoy the moment right now. There’s a lot of stuff going on that’s absolutely wonderful in my life right now. My wife is racing her (dragster), so I get to go hang out and be a crew guy at divisionals and not worrying about the driving part of it. I’m just absolutely having a blast with everything; everything is going right in my life right now and I am just wanting to enjoy it the best that I can.”

WHAT THEY’RE SAYING (TEAM CHEVY QUOTES):

Austin Prock, driver of the Montana Brand/Rocky Mountain Twist Chevrolet Top Fuel dragster for John Force Racing:

“Pretty tough weekend, especially coming off a great weekend in Pomona, Calif. Really it just came down to not making a good hit in Q1. We got put behind the ball and struggled getting ahead of it. We will continue to progress and try and redeem ourselves in Charlotte. Looking forward to being at another one of Bruton’s beautiful facilities.”

Robert Hight, driver of the Flav-R-Pac Chevrolet Camaro Funny Car for John Force Racing:

“Yeah, we’re struggling, you know even qualifying sixth with this Flav-R-Pac Camaro. When we left, it washed out a little. It’s a little greaser out there than we anticipated. I had to drive it right from the get-go. When it’s hot out like this and you’re having to drive one of these Funny Cars, they aren’t going to stay stuck.”

