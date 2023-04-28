2 Marketing Dos And Don’ts For Auto Businesses

Running an automotive business is already challenging in itself. Not only do you have to ensure profits are met to keep the business profitable, but you also have to maintain customer satisfaction. The goal would be for your auto business to be clients’ go-to within your local area for all their auto-related concerns. But how can you secure this edge among your competitors?

There are many ways to grab their attention, the most pressing of which relates to proper marketing activities. The right marketing strategies create brand awareness, boost customer attention, and increase foot traffic, among many other effects.

With the fast-paced competition in the automotive industry, businesses in this sector are under extra pressure to bolster their visibility and get this right. To help you get started, here’s a compilation of do’s and don’ts to remember with regard to your auto repair marketing strategies.

The Do’s

Do Include Your Logo And Business Name

This may seem like a no-brainer, but you’ll be surprised to discover how many business owners still forget to add their logo and name to every signage they use. Remember, the logo and business name go together. This means including both and not just either one of the two.

Having your business name and logo on your location’s signage is not enough. You have to incorporate it into all of your marketing paraphernalia to build brand recognition. By doing so, the general public will be able to associate your logo with your business name.

This business recognition is crucial for high memory recall. That way, your auto repair shop becomes a local household industry name in your area. Not only do you have local customers, but even those customers recommend your business to others without hesitation.

Do Focus On Website Branding

Having a website is vital for your automotive business. Potential clients often search the internet first to compare different businesses. Without a website, your business may miss out on potential customers and not even make it onto their list of options. However, incorporating information such as contact information, photos of services, and an online booking platform can improve credibility and customer satisfaction.

By focusing on website branding, your automotive business can take advantage of the benefits that come with having an online presence. All necessary information is readily available, and customers can make queries and book services without having to visit the physical shop. Therefore, it is never too late to invest in a website for your automotive business to keep up with the digital landscape and attract more customers.

The Don’ts

Don’t Ignore Your Building’s Condition

One of the most common mistakes business owners commit is thinking their building is fine as it is. It’s an automotive business, after all. There’s no need for anything fancy. This is true, in some sense, but never to the point that you’re okay with your building looking like it’s in a very desperate state.

When was the last time you gave your building a re-do? Is there anything about it you’d like to improve? For instance, perhaps there are broken tiles and ceilings. Maybe your furniture is too worn out. Is the ventilation still good in your receiving area, where clients waiting for their vehicles sit and relax?

Once it looks like it could desperately use some work, invest in some repairs. It takes a huge chunk off your profit, yes. But, the return on investment those repairs bring is relatively high. Clients will look forward to taking in your business’ services because of your tried-and-tested reputation and because they’re comfortable enough on your premises.

2. Don’t Skip Search Engine Optimization (SEO)

Businesses know how crucial search engine optimization (SEO) is, and automotive firms aren’t exempt from this. Once your website is up and running, you must focus your efforts even deeper by ensuring SEO is observed.

When an Internet user keys in ‘auto repair shop near me’ on their search engine, your business should make it one of the top search results. This is achieved by incorporating the right keywords on your website content and regularly following through on the latest applicable SEO metrics.

Takeaway

Whether your auto business is already thriving on a steady flow of loyal customers or you just started your venture, there’s always a need for stable and effective marketing activities. Your automotive business should be the top name on the list of local customers seeking automotive services due to its trustworthy reputation and proven quality of services. Marketing makes a big difference in achieving this, but only as far as you can maintain what you should and shouldn’t do. Hence, take note of the points explained above.