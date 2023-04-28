Dubai, an ideal living place loaded with various counties and towns, is one of the most visited states in the world because of growing business opportunities and infinite tourist attractions. Though all its areas have a pleasant atmosphere and hold some specific landmarks to attract visitors, Al Barsha is one of the best places in Dubai and an ideal location for tourists to use rental car services.

There are many reasons to choose to rent a car Al Barsha service for hiring any type of car at cheap rates. From shopping malls to entertainment junctions and the best network of roads to educational facilities, this residential society has everything to facilitate its people and visitors. Moreover, car rents here are also quite cheaper than in other areas of Dubai.

Renting a car in Al Barsha can bring multiple benefits from cheap rents to a massive collection of tourist attractions and easy access to famous monuments of Dubai. Therefore, most people prefer to use this location to use car rental services.

Places To Explore in Al Barsha

Various car rental platforms are working in different corners of Dubai and providing excellent offers, selecting Al Barsha to rent a car can be the best decision ever. It not only provides you with good quality cars at cheap rents but will also add to the fun and joy of your trip.

Most people consider Al Barsha to be a simple residential colony only. While it’s fully loaded with natural beauty and tourist destinations to attract a larger audience. A list of all famous places that are worth visiting and easily accessible by riding a rental car.

Al Barsha Mall

If you are a shopping enthusiast, then Al Barsha Mall is an ideal and must-visit place for you. This luxurious mall holds everything that can entertain and facilitate its visitors. From national and international brands to traditional art pieces and delicious food points to entertainment junctions, you can find everything here.

The best thing is that you can go to this place just to witness some spectacular views and capture stunning photographs.

Al Barsha Pond Park

Thus lush green family park is an ideal place to escape from the hustle and bustle of massively crowded city life. Scenic views, fresh air, and a large central pond are all welcoming features to soak in natural peace and refresh your soul. It has various walking and riding tracks with multiple sports courts and special playing areas for children.

Various food spots, bike rentals, and other traditional shops are also located here to make it a perfect place for a family get-together.

Dubai Miracle Garden

To explore a magnificent world of natural art, Dubai Miracle Garden is the best approach ever. Stepping inside this largest floral garden will introduce you to a huge and rare species of flowers. From music to street dance and the largest passenger aircraft covered with flowers, you can witness here the height of natural beauty.

The butterfly garden is also located here where you can see more than 150 species of unique and extremely beautiful butterflies.

Mall of Emirates

Mall of Emirates is a gateway to the world of brands and luxury. This one of the world’s largest malls has a huge collection of products from 60 famous brands and the work of more than 80 best designers around the world.

During your visit to this extremely luxurious mall, you can also treat yourself to delicious Arabian cuisines from different food corners present in the mall and enjoy some entertaining movies or video games in mini cinemas.

Besh

When talking about the famous places to explore in Al Barsha, how can we forget to mention Besh, the famous Turkish Kitchen? It’s the best place for food lovers to treat their taste buds to some freshly cooked Turkish cuisine by professional chefs.

They used fresh and local products to make mouthwatering dishes with a unique blend of taste and flavors.

Bottom Line

Dubai, the city of gold, provides excellent car rental services all around the state and offers people to rent a car in Abu Hail, Al Barsha, and any other location. However, Al Barsha is the ultimate choice for people because this ideal place is bursting with spectacular views, dining options, designer stores, and much more to entertain all types of visitors.

You can use this guide to explore must-visit places in Al Barsha on a rental car during your next visit to Dubai to make your journey more memorable.