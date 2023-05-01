Toyota Gazoo Racing North America NHRA Charlotte Post-Race Report — 4.30.23

TWO TOYOTA GR SUPRAS MAKE CHARLOTTE FUNNY CAR FINAL ROUND APPEARANCE

Torrence Takes Toyota Top Fuel Dragster to Final Round

CHARLOTTE (April 30, 2023) – Two Toyota GR Supra Funny Cars made their way into the final quad in Sunday’s Four-Wide Nationals at zMax Dragway in Concord, N.C. Alexis DeJoria and Ron Capps transferred into the final round after weather wreaked havoc on the overall race schedule. DeJoria was able to secure a runner-up result with a pass at 3.872 seconds. Capps would claim semi-final points with a pass at 3.923 seconds.

In Top Fuel dragster competition, Steve Torrence advanced to the final quad, but would red light and his time disallowed in the last round.

The NHRA Drag Racing Series will enjoy two off-weekends before returning to competition at Route 66 Raceway in Joliet, IL, May 19-21.

Toyota Post-Race Recap

NHRA Camping World Drag Racing Series

zMax Dragway

Race 5 of 21

TOYOTA TOP FUEL FINISHING POSITIONS

Name Car Final Result Round-by-Round Steve Torrence Capco Contractors Toyota Top Fuel Dragster Semi-Final W. 3.697 vs. J. Hart (W) 3.702 vs. T. Schumacher 3.753 vs. D. Mercier DNS W. 3.705 vs. J. Hart (W) 3.706 vs. D. Foley 3.791 vs. B. Force 7.420 L. 3.717 (red light) vs. A. Prock (W) 3.684 vs. L. Pruett 3.708 vs. J. Hart 3.756 Justin Ashley Phillips Connect Toyota Top Fuel Dragster Round Two W. 5.820 vs. A. Prock (W) 3.686 vs. J. McNeal 4.607 vs. M. Salinas 5.853 L. 4.224 vs. A. Prock (W) 3.715 vs. L. Pruett 3.753 vs. P. Dakin 3.774 Shawn Langdon CMR Construction & Roofing Toyota Top Fuel Dragster Round One L. 6.932 vs. L. Pruett (W) 3.702 vs. P. Dakin (W) 3.757 vs. D. Kalitta 5.799 Antron Brown Matco Tools Toyota Top Fuel Dragster Round One L. 6.346 vs. B. Force (W) 3.694 vs. D. Foley (W) 3.779 vs. C. Millican 5.268 Doug Kalitta Mac Tools Toyota Top Fuel Dragster Round One L. 5.799 vs. L. Pruett (W) 3.702 vs. P. Dakin (W) 3.757 vs. S. Langdon 6.932

TOYOTA FUNNY CAR FINISHING POSITIONS

Name Car Final Result Round-by-Round Alexis DeJoria Bandero Tequila Toyota GR Supra Funny Car Final Round W. 3.854 vs. C. Green (W) 3.951 vs. M. Hagan 4.343 vs. D. Creasy Jr. 4.469 W. 3.883 vs. R. Capps (W) 3.881 vs. B. Tasca III 5.302 vs. C. Green 4.228 L. 3.872 vs. R. Hight (W) 3.888 vs. R. Capps 3.923 vs. J. Force 3.924 Ron Capps NAPA Auto Parts Toyota GR Supra Funny Car Semi-Final W. 3.885 vs. B. Tasca III (W) 3.891 vs. T. Wilkerson 5.276 vs. D. Richards 7.659 W. 3.881 vs. A. DeJoria (W) 3.883 vs. B. Tasca III 5.302 vs. C. Green 4.228 L. 3.923 vs. R. Hight (W) 3.888 vs. A. DeJoria 3.872 vs. J. Force 3.924 J.R. Todd DHL Toyota GR Supra Funny Car Round One L. 5.530 vs. R. Hight (W) 3.926 vs. M. McIntire Jr. (W) 3.940 vs. A. Laughlin 4.155

TOYOTA QUOTES

RON CAPPS, NAPA Auto Parts Toyota GR Supra Funny Car, Ron Capps Motorsports

Final Result: Semi-Final

How challenging is a weekend like this with weather issues and four-wide racing?

“These are tough weekends, and these four-wide races add so many different elements on top of everything else. Not to mention, to have the weather like we had and working around that all weekend, it was challenging, but I’m so proud of my team because we worked hard and were able to turn things around on race day. Of course, it hurts not to win the race. We really felt like we were going to run an .85 or an .84, and that’s what Guido was trying to do, but not a bad weekend overall considering where it started.”

JUSTIN ASHLEY, Phillips Connect Toyota Top Fuel Dragster, Davis Motorsports

Final Result: Round Two

After an exciting advancement out of round one, how did you feel about round two?

“We qualified really well and we stole one in round one so we felt good going into round two. We couldn’t capitalize on that round, but we’ll learn from it and will move on to Chicago. I enjoy the four-wides, but I’m looking forward to getting back to the more traditional style of racing. We’ll go back to the shop and look at everything to continue to find ways to improve just like everyone else out here. I feel good about having a fast and consistent race car at this point in the year. We’re happy with where we are right now and there is going to be a lot of shuffling in the points between now and when the countdown starts.”

ANTRON BROWN, Matco Tools Toyota Top Fuel Dragster, AB Motorsports

Final Result: Round One

Coming off of the win in Las Vegas, how frustrating is it to get eliminated first round in Charlotte?

“This certainly wasn’t the race day we were looking for here at Charlotte coming off the win at (Las) Vegas two weeks ago and here last fall, but it just wasn’t meant to be today. This zMax track was tough to tame after the rains overnight and we just had too much power in that first round. We’ll learn from this and lick our wounds and get ready for Joliet (Ill.) in a few weeks. And we’re excited to get back to Route 66 (Raceway) and the Chicagoland area for the first time in a few years. That’s a great market for Matco Tools and FVP and Factory Motor Parts and the home track for FDC Coffee and we want to put on a good show for our partners. And, we get to race in the Mission 2Fast 2Tasty Challenge on Saturday for the first time. It’s a long season, we’ll regroup and hit it hard at Joliet.”

About Toyota

Toyota (NYSE:TM) has been a part of the cultural fabric in North America for more than 65 years, and is committed to advancing sustainable, next-generation mobility through our Toyota and Lexus brands, plus our more than 1,800 dealerships.

Toyota directly employs more than 48,000 people in North America who have contributed to the design, engineering, and assembly of nearly 45 million cars and trucks at our 13 manufacturing plants. By 2025, Toyota’s 14th plant in North Carolina will begin to manufacture automotive batteries for electrified vehicles. With more electrified vehicles on the road than any other automaker, Toyota currently offers 22 electrified options.

Through the Start Your Impossible campaign, Toyota highlights the way it partners with community, civic, academic and governmental organizations to address our society’s most pressing mobility challenges. We believe that when people are free to move, anything is possible. For more information about Toyota, visit www.ToyotaNewsroom.com.