RFK Advance | Kansas I

Kansas Event Info:

Track Info: Kansas Speedway, 1.5-mile oval

Date: Sunday, May 7

Time: 3 p.m. ET

Series: NASCAR Cup Series (NCS)

Location: Kansas City, Kansas

Format: 267 laps, 400 miles, Stages: 80-85-102

TV: FS1

Radio: MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio (Channel 90)

Weekend Schedule:

Saturday: 5 p.m. ET, Practice (FS1, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Saturday: 5:45 p.m. ET, Qualifying (FS1, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Sunday: 3 p.m. ET, Race (FS1, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

6 Team Info:

Crew Chief: Matt McCall

Partner: King’s Hawaiian GoTG Vol. 3

King’s Hawaiian’s scheme this week at Kansas features promotion of the new Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 3 movie that premiers this Thursday night.

17 Team Info:

Crew Chief: Scott Graves

Partner: Fastenal / Body Guard

The No. 17 this weekend will feature branding for Body Guard, distributed exclusively by Fastenal, as one of its top suppliers. Buescher’s scheme goes away from the traditional Fastenal blue to the orange colors represented by Body Guard.

Pace Laps:

The NASCAR Series schedule heads to Kansas Speedway this weekend, where Jack Roush has nine wins all time and four in the NCS.

RFK is coming off another strong showing in Dover this past Monday where Brad Keselowski finished seventh, and Chris Buescher finished ninth. It marks the first time since 2014 (Bristol & Atlanta) that the organization had back-to-back sets of top-10 finishes

Keselowski at Kansas

Starts: 26

Wins: 2 (2011, 2019)

Top-10s:

Poles: 2 (2015, 2021)

Keselowski makes his 27th Cup start at Kansas on Sunday. He has victories there in 2011 and 2019, and overall carries an average finish of 12.1. He finished 25th last fall and 14th in the spring race in 2022.

He has three top fives in the last six races at Kansas including a runner-up finish in 2020, a P4 finish that fall, and a third-place run in 2021.

He has an average starting position of 11th with two career poles (2015, 2021).

He made a combined 10 starts in the Xfinity and Truck Series with one win and five combined top-10s.

Buescher at Kansas

Starts: 14

Wins: —

Top-10s: —

Poles: —

Buescher makes his 15th start at Kansas on Sunday. Overall he has three top-10s at the 1.5-mile track with a 15th-place finish last fall. His best result came in 2017 when he ran sixth that fall.

He finished eighth in the spring race in 2021, and 27th last spring.

Buescher has an average starting position of 20.4 at Kansas with a career best P10 starting position (2018, 2022).

Buescher made three Xfinity starts at Kansas from 2013-15 with a best finish of sixth (2015).

RFK Historically at Kansas

Cup Wins: 4 (Mark Martin, 2005; Greg Biffle, 2007, 2010; Matt Kenseth, 2012)

Follow the Yellow Brick Road: Overall, RFK has started 179 races across the three national series, earning nine wins, 41 top-five finishes, 76 top-10 finishes and has an overall average finish of 14.9.

Winning at Kansas: RFK swept both the NASCAR Xfinity Series and NCS races at Kansas in the fall of 2012 with Ricky Stenhouse Jr. and Matt Kenseth. Stenhouse became the sixth driver to win at the track for the organization via his Xfinity victory. NASCAR Hall of Famer Mark Martin earned RFK’s first NCS win at Kansas in 2005 and former driver Greg Biffle bested the 1.5-mile track in 2007 and 2010. RFK’s first overall win at Kansas came in 2002 via Jeff Burton in the NASCAR Xfinity Series. Three drivers (Jon Wood in 2003, Carl Edwards in 2004 and Erik Darnell in 2007) have won in the NCWTS at Kansas for RFK.

Tale of the Tape: RFK has started 110 NCS races at Kansas, recording four victories, 20 top-five finishes, 36 top-10 finishes, an average finish of 16.7 and has led 970 laps. Kenseth earned the most recent victory at Kansas in the fall of 2012.

RFK Kansas Wins

2002 Burton NXS

2003 Wood Truck

2004 Edwards Truck

2005 Martin Cup

2007 Biffle Cup

2007 Darnell Truck

2010 Biffle Cup

2012-2 Kenseth Cup

2012 Stenhouse NXS

Last Time Out & Where They Stand

Dover: RFK again put both of its Ford Mustangs in the top-10 Monday at Dover, the first time since 2014 (Bristol & Atlanta) that the organization had back-to-back sets of top-10 finishes. Buescher earned stage points in each of the first two stages and finished ninth, while Keselowski led the race two different times, finished fourth in stage one, and went on to finish seventh.

Points Standings (6: 9th, 17: 12th): Both RFK drivers saw a significant jump in the standings following solid runs at Dover. Keselowski is back inside the top-10 in ninth, just three points behind the No. 8 in eighth. Buescher sits 12th with a 20-point gap separating the No. 17 from 11th.

By the Numbers at Kansas

Race Win T5 T10 Pole Laps Led AvSt AvFn Miles

110 4 20 36 2 28121 970 17.2 16.7 42181.5

50 2 14 28 3 9699 383 12.9 12.9 14548.5

19 3 7 12 0 3059 229 9.9 11.0 4588.5

179 9 41 76 5 40879 1582 14.8 15.0 61318.5