Michael McDowell and the No. 34 Love’s Travel Stops Team Kansas Competition Notes

TEAM AND RACE NOTES:

Michael McDowell will bring the No. 34 Love’s Travel Stops No. 34 Ford Mustang to the Kansas Speedway this weekend.

The race will be the second traditional mile-and-a-half race this season. McDowell finished 25th earlier this season at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway- the other traditional mile-and-a-half race this year.

Saturday and Sunday will be the first of two visits to the track this season.

COMPETITION NOTES:

McDowell and the team will be happy qualifying again after qualifying was rained out at the Dover Motor Speedway forcing the team to start from the back. When qualifying this season, the Love’s Travel Stops team has started inside the top-15 in half of the race events.

McDowell comes to Kansas Speedway with 10 previous starts at the track with Front Row Motorsports. He has finished in the top-20 in six of them.

CREW CHIEF TRAVIS PETERSON:

“We want to improve from that finish at Las Vegas. We’ve run well at all these different tracks, but we didn’t have the best result at our first mile-and-a-half track. We just want to get to Kansas and have a better run than earlier this year.”

DRIVER MICHAEL MCDOWELL:

“I agree with Travis. We just didn’t have great speed at Las Vegas, but Kansas has been better for us lately. Our Love’s Ford has been pretty good at Kansas where we’ve been close the past few races to a top-10 finish. These are challenging tracks, but we’ll work hard to be ready in this short week.”

ABOUT FRONT ROW MOTORSPORTS

Front Row Motorsports (FRM) is a winning organization in the NASCAR Cup and CRAFTSMAN Truck Series. The team is the 2021 Daytona 500 and 2022 CRAFTSMAN Truck Series champions. The team was founded in 2004 and is owned by successful entrepreneur, Bob Jenkins. FRM fields the No. 34 and the No. 38 NASCAR Cup Series teams along with the No. 38 CRAFTSMAN Truck Series team from its Mooresville, N.C. headquarters. Visit teamfrm.com and follow FRM on social media: Twitter at @Team_FRM, Instagram at @team_frm and Facebook at facebook.com/FrontRowMotorsports.