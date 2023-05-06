Serial 1 Premium E-Bikes is Newest Partner of Front Row Motorsports and Todd Gilliland

Partnership Includes Darlington Throwback Scheme

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (May 6, 2023) – Front Row Motorsports (FRM) and Todd Gilliland welcome new partner Serial 1 E-Bikes to the NASCAR Cup Series as a primary partner of the No. 38 Ford Mustang Ford team. The USA-based E-Bike brand is inspired by the entrepreneurial vision of Harley-Davidson founders- and the revolutionary impact of their first motorcycle, affectionately referred to as “Serial Number One.”

Serial 1 will kickoff its partnership at the Darlington Raceway as NASCAR celebrates its Throwback Weekend. Serial 1 will join in the celebration with FRM and Gilliland by celebrating the No. 38 Ford raced by former NASCAR Xfinity Series winner and current NASCAR Senior Vice President of Competition, Elton Sawyer.

Sawyer piloted the No. 38 Ford with success in the 1997 and 1998 seasons with owner, Bob Sutton. Although not scoring a win, the team had numerous top-10 and top-five finishes. The team finished fifth in the 1998 championship- the best for Sawyer in his career. Now, Gilliland will bring those memories back for Sawyer by racing the Serial 1 Ford in the same livery Sawyer raced during those seasons.

“We’re proud to begin our NASCAR partnership with Front Row Motorsports and Todd Gilliland during NASCAR’s 75th anniversary season,” said Dion Reif, Chairman and Chief Operating Officer, Serial 1. “It’s special to begin at the NASCAR Throwback weekend and celebrate the success of Elton Sawyer in the No. 38 Ford. Now, we see the success that Todd is having in his No. 38 Ford and we’re excited to build a program around him.”

Serial 1 was born inside Harley-Davidson’s Product Development Center in 2018 with a small group of bicycle enthusiasts to design and develop the best and most capable E-Bikes available today.

The decision to create the independent Serial 1 brand in 2020 represents the best of two worlds—an innovative arrangement that combines Harley-Davidson’s leadership in two-wheel electric propulsion with the agility and autonomy of a new brand dedicated exclusively to the E-Bike product and customer.

This race program is also in partnership with Carl Ruedebusch and Ruedebusch Development and Construction.

“This is a really cool partner,” said Gilliland. “Serial 1 has innovative E-Bikes for different lifestyles. It’s easy for anyone to enjoy their E-Bikes and fans need to check them out. I’m sure you’re going to see me riding a few this summer at the track. They are a lot of fun and I’m thankful they are stepping up to support our race program.

“I just think the NASCAR Throwback weekend is awesome in general,” continued Gilliland. “I always want to participate in it and it’s cool that Serial 1 wanted to join, too. The car looks cool and it’s always a good idea to be on the good side of Elton!”

Fans can learn more about Serial 1 online at www.serial1.com. They can also be kept up to date on Twitter at @Serial1Cycles, Instagram at @Serial1Cycles and you can follow Serial 1 on Facebook.

About Serial 1

Serial 1 offers premium E-Bikes that are guided by intelligent, human-centered design and crafted using the most advanced bicycle technology available, to create the easiest and most intuitive way to experience the fun, freedom, and instant adventure of riding a pedal-assist electric bicycle. Interested in Joining our Nationwide Dealer Network, find out more by visiting www.serial1.com.

About Front Row Motorsports

Front Row Motorsports (FRM) is a winning organization in the NASCAR Cup and CRAFTSMAN Truck Series. The team is the 2021 Daytona 500 and 2022 CRAFTSMAN Truck Series champions. The team was founded in 2004 and is owned by successful entrepreneur, Bob Jenkins. FRM fields the No. 34 and the No. 38 NASCAR Cup Series teams along with the No. 38 CRAFTSMAN Truck Series team from its Mooresville, N.C. headquarters. Visit teamfrm.com and follow FRM on social media: Twitter at @Team_FRM, Instagram at @team_frm and Facebook at facebook.com/FrontRowMotorsports.