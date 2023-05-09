75 TO GO: POCONO 400 COUNTDOWN DURING NASCAR’S DIAMOND ANNIVERSARY SEASON INCLUDES PADDOCK, VICTORY LANE RENOVATIONS

Construction is underway for an elevated infield viewing deck and new Victory Lane that will be ready for the July 21-23 Pocono 400 NASCAR race weekend.

New Paddock Pass Plus will provide access to a more modern and immersive fan experience in the heart of all the action.

“Tricky Triangle” celebrating NASCAR’s 75th anniversary with a special VIP Drivers’ Meeting Experience and a limited $75 Cup Series ticket.

LONG POND, Pa. (May 9, 2023) – While NASCAR celebrates its heritage throughout its 75th diamond anniversary season, Pocono Raceway has an eye toward the future with the July 21-23 Pocono 400 Cup Series race weekend just 75 days away.

Construction is now underway on Pocono Raceway’s “Paddock Plus” project that features the addition of a special-access elevated infield viewing area and new Victory Lane. The new trackside viewing deck will move to the prime location where Victory Lane was previously located, directly behind the pits and across from the start/finish line. The area will provide a superior elevated view of pit lane, track action on NASCAR’s longest frontstretch, and the Cup Series garage area.

The goal of the project is to deliver a more modern and immersive fan experience in the heart of the action as Pocono Raceway celebrates its 50th anniversary of NASCAR racing at the venue.

The project is in conjunction with the introduction of Paddock Pass Plus, which is designed to provide fans with more, easier and better access than in previous years. In addition to the viewing platform access, Paddock Pass Plus holders also will have pre-race access to the frontstretch and driver introductions and, of course, the fan-favorite “Autograph Alley.”

The Paddock Pass Plus is included in tickets for the Skybox, Terrace Club (Sunday), 300 Level (Sunday) and Club Pocono. Infield campers also receive two complimentary Paddock Pass Plus tickets with their site. For fans not holding tickets in those areas, Pocono Raceway is offering an upgrade option. Fans can purchase the add-on to their current ticket at $75 for the entire weekend or $50 for Sunday only.

The project will be completed in advance of the NASCAR race weekend featuring four races in three days, culminating with the Pocono 400 Cup Series race on Sunday, July 23 (2:30 p.m. ET). The Pocono 400 will be joined by the ARCA Menards Series race on Friday, July 21 (6 p.m.), and the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series CRC Brakleen 150 and Xfinity Series Pocono 225 doubleheader on Saturday, July 22 (Noon & 5:30 p.m.).

Description automatically generatedIn celebration of NASCAR’s “Thank You Fans”-themed anniversary, Pocono Raceway has special ticket offers ranging from the superfan to the economical one.

The “VIP Drivers’ Meeting Experience” package ($525) includes a VIP pass, access to the pre-race drivers’ meeting, souvenir lanyard and exclusive souvenir autograph board. The package does require a gate admission ticket of choice.

The other offer is a Level 200 grandstand ticket in the Donohue or Petty Tower for $75. These bench-style seats are located in Turn 1 (Donohue) or Turn 3 (Petty) of the grandstand side.

“More. Better. Easier. We have been saying it all year,” Pocono Raceway President Ben May said. “We can’t wait to welcome fans back to ‘The Tricky Triangle’ in just a few months. Coupled with our ‘Paddock Plus’ project, these special offers are just another way we get to say ‘thank you’ to our fans. It’s really something when you think about it. NASCAR has been racing for 75 years. And for 50 of those years, they have been coming to Pocono Raceway. I can’t wait to have some fans join us at the pre-race drivers meeting.”

Click HERE to explore the various ticket options and upgrades for the Pocono 400 weekend. For more information, please visit www.poconoraceway.com.

