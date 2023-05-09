A fourth championship title as the objective for LP Dumoulin this season in the NASCAR Pinty’s series!

Event NTN Ultimate Bearing Experience 250 Track Sunset Speedway (Ontario) – May 13, 2023 Broadcast TSN app | TSN.ca | RDS (tape delayed) | FloRacing (USA) Race 7:00 PM E.T. – nascar.ca/race-center/

Trois-Rivières (Quebec), May 9, 2023.- The 2023 NASCAR Pinty’s Series season kicks off this Saturday, May 13 in Ontario at Sunset Speedway in Innisfil, north of Toronto. At the wheel of his #47 WeatherTech Canada | Groupe Bellemare, Louis-Philippe Dumoulin is eager to begin the competition, with an already established goal: to win a fourth championship Series’ title.

2023 marks LP’s fifteenth season in the Canadian NASCAR Top series, the twelfth full-time and with the partnership of WeatherTech Canada. “Although I am an experienced driver in the series, each time a new season begins, the excitement is at its highest level. The work done before a racing season is always important and our entire team in the #47 car WeatherTech Canada | Groupe Bellemare is full of confidence,” says Louis-Philippe Dumoulin.

“The 2022 season was positive in many aspects but it did not fully meet our expectations in terms of results. We can’t wait to reconnect with victory, with the podium and to fight for a new title” adds the three times series’ champion. “I want to be in a position to win that fourth title at the end of the season. This is the main objective. To do this, you have to be conservative when the opportunity arises but also take the chance to win races. We must be at the forefront every time,” he adds.

For Louis-Philippe Dumoulin, in addition to pure competition, setting records is also one of the goals: “I want more victories, titles, I work hard for that”. With 14 races (a record for the series) on the calendar for the 2023 season, strategy will also be decisive. The native of Trois-Rivières is fully aware of this: “we know our strengths and our weaknesses. On some tracks, we escaped victory in the past, but we know why. It’s therefore a very positive element because we can work to improve constantly. Winning on as many different tracks is very rewarding and there are events on the calendar that I would really like to win this year. I am thinking in particular of Toronto race where I won in Formula 1600 but not yet in NASCAR. It would be a great gift for WeatherTech Canada, whose Canadian headquarters are in Burlington, near Toronto.”

Back on victory circle at Sunset Speedway!

The oval track of Sunset Speedway is well known to the driver of car #47 WeatherTech Canada | Groupe Bellemare. Winner of this first event of the season in 2020, Louis-Philippe Dumoulin was among the victory contenders last year, before a technical problem occurred. “I was third on the grid last year there and won there in 2020. It’s a track that I really like, probably one of my favorite ovals. It’s often a race with an unpredictable end because depending on you have a restart on the inside or outside lane, you can win or lose several positions in the last laps.

“We are going to Sunset Speedway with good data, car #47 WeatherTech Canada | Groupe Bellemare is ready. I approach this inaugural race with confidence. We are going to test this Wednesday at the Autodrome Chaudière, it will be our final private test before this first event” concludes Louis-Philippe Dumoulin.

2023 SCHEDULE AND RESULTS

Date Site Location Track Start Race

May 13 Sunset Speedway Innifil, ON Oval

May 21 Canadian Tire Motorsport Park Bowmanville, ON Road race

June 10 Autodrome Chaudière Vallée-Jonction, QC Oval

June 24 Eastbound Speedway Avondale, TN Oval

July 14 Honda Indy Toronto Toronto, ON Urban track

July 22 Edmonton International Raceway Wetaskiwin, AB Oval

July 26 Sutherland Automotive Speedway Saskatoon, SK Oval – Race 1

July 26 Sutherland Automotive Speedway Saskatoon, SK Oval – Racee 2

August 06 Grand Prix de Trois-Rivières Trois-Rivières, QC Urban track

August 14 Ohsweken Speedway Ohsweken, ON Dirt Oval

August 15 Ohsweken Speedway Ohsweken, ON Dirt Oval

August 26 Complexe ICAR Mirabel, QC Road race

September 03 Canadian Tire Motorsport Park Bowmanville, ON Road race

September 24 Delaware Speedway Delaware, ON Oval

ABOUT PARTNERS

WeatherTech is committed to designing, engineering and manufacturing the finest products possible for your vehicle, home and your pet. From the industry leading FloorLiner to the 100% non-toxic Pet Feeding System, WeatherTech has dedicated itself to exceed customer expectations of quality, craftsmanship and environmental sustainability for over 30 years. To see the full line of automotive, home and pet products that are guaranteed for life, visit weathertech.ca

Groupe Bellemare is a 3rd generation family business that has been serving clients since 1959. Today, the company has more than 500 employees and provides them with an innovative work environment facilitating work-family balance and a healthy and safe quality of life. With over a half century of experience and its sustained R&D efforts, the Company offers high-quality products and services in areas as diverse as concrete, abrasives and minerals, dimensional load transportation, and recycling. Groupe Bellemare is also very involved in its industry and attaches great importance to its social and environmental role as a member of the business community. Groupe Bellemare makes a positive contribution to the quality of life of citizens in the communities it serves by supporting numerous social causes and promoting local purchasing through its responsible procurement practices. For more information, visit groupebellemare.com

Rousseau Metal has been manufacturing high-quality products for 70 years. Over the years the company become known as a leader in storage solutions. The quality, durability and reliability of their products have earned them a reputation as being among the best in the industry. Over the years, the quality of Rousseau products and excellence of the company’s business practices have been recognized through various certifications and membership in industrial and automotive organizations. To learn more about the company and its products, visit rousseau.com

Dumoulin Competition

Jean-François and Louis-Philippe Dumoulin founded the Dumoulin Competition Race Team in 2009. Working with financial, marketing, logistics and sports management experts, they built up a solid business structure. Dumoulin Competition prepares its own race cars in-house since 2016. Their motto: “Passion – Performance – Partnerships” expresses their will to perform on the track and offer their partners maximum visibility and profitability in return for their commitment. Their vision: To become Canada’s leader in motorsports through on-track performance, an entrepreneurial spirit and human values. dumoulincompetition.com