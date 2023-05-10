Wayne Taylor Racing with Andretti Autosport Kicks Off 2023 Lamborghini Super Trofeo Season at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca

(Monterey, Calif.) May 10, 2023 — Wayne Taylor Racing with Andretti Autosport (WTRAndretti) will make its’ return to the grid for the 2023 Lamborghini Super Huracán North America (LST) season beginning this weekend at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca for the opening rounds of competition. The four-car stable, featuring five drivers, will compete in three classes within the LST field. WTRAndretti’s 2023 LST lineup includes returning PRO class champions, Kyle Marcelli and Danny Formal, as well as newcomers Ryan Norman, Nate Stacy, and Graham Doyle to LST competition.

Kyle Marcelli and Danny Formal will pilot the No. 1 WTRAndretti Lamborghini Huracán EVO2 – newly dressed in Harrison Contracting Company red – for the third-consecutive LST season together and look to repeat their PRO championship title for 2023. The co-driver duo has past success at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca, capturing two wins in their four LST races since 2021 at the natural terrain road course.

Ryan Norman joins the WTRAndretti driver lineup for the 2023 LST schedule in the No. 84 WTRAndretti Lamborghini Huracán EVO2 and will be a single driver in the PRO class category. Norman might be new to the LST field, but the Ohio-native has a driving resume that includes open-wheel racing and IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge (IMPC).

Competing in the PRO|AM class for 2023 behind the wheel of the No. 8 WTRAndretti Lamborghini Huracán EVO2 is Nate Stacy. Stacy has a successful history of sportscar racing including IMPC and Pirelli World Challenge and is ready to capitalize on a new racing path through LST competition.

Rounding out the stable of WTRAndretti drivers for the 2023 LST season is Graham Doyle. The 17-year-old rookie driver will make his racing competition debut at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca in the LST LB Cup class in the No. 10 DEX Imaging with WTRAndretti Lamborghini Huracán EVO2.

Action begins for all LST classes with opening practice at 9:25 a.m. PT on Friday, May 12. The first LST race of the doubleheader weekend goes green at 3:20 p.m. PT on Saturday, May 13, followed by the second race at 9:40 a.m. PT on Sunday, May 14. All race coverage will be available on IMSA.TV.

Kyle Marcelli, No. 1 WTRAndretti (PRO)

“Laguna Seca is always an exciting place to race. It’s a unique circuit where the grip is limited and so are the track limits. It’s a fun place to drive and improve your craft as a racing driver as you need to be very mindful of your tire wear. Historically we’ve done well at Laguna Seca and my expectations are much of the same for 2023. I’m confident in our WTRAndretti team and our engineering to give us the best chance. At this point, the only unknown for me is the competition but we will soon find out where we stack up.”

Danny Formal, No. 1 WTRAndretti (PRO)

“Well, nothing says Lamborghini Super Trofeo like Laguna Seca. It has been the first race the last two years and it’s one of our favorite tracks. We had a win and a second place from last year. I’m super excited to be back. I’m also excited to try the new tire especially around a track like Laguna Seca where the degradation is so high and tire management is so important. I’m so forever grateful to Wayne Taylor Racing with Andretti Autosport for this opportunity to represent them in this championship. Kyle and I are ready to go start the season with a couple of wins. It’s a super competitive championship so it’s not easy to win so every time we do it’s so special, so hopefully, we could have a lot of special moments in 2023 and bring another championship to WTRAndretti.”

Ryan Norman, No. 84 WTRAndretti (PRO)

“I’m so excited to get to Laguna for the first race weekend of the season. I was able to do a couple days of testing in the car and I’m feeling really good. I want to thank Wayne Taylor Racing with Andretti Autosport for this opportunity and we will be ready to give it our all!”

Nate Stacy, No. 8 WTRAndretti (PRO|AM)

“Laguna Seca is one of my favorite tracks on the calendar! I’ve historically driven well here, and the low grip aspect is something that suits my driving style well. Can’t wait to put rubber to the road and start turning laps this season!”

Graham Doyle, No. 10 DEX Imaging with WTRAndretti (LB Cup)

“I’m really excited to get behind the wheel and show everyone what I have learned and what I can do. Since I haven’t been to Laguna Seca before, I spend about five to eight hours a week on my simulator in online races and practice the layout of the track and try to get comfortable. Obviously, I’m most excited about The Corkscrew. It’s kind of what makes the track incredible to me and one of the coolest corners in racing. The most challenging part of the track for me I would say are Turns 1 and 2, coming off the front straight with a lot of speed. I can’t wait to see how the whole weekend goes, seeing all of the Lamborghinis on track and start getting to know everyone on the WTRAndretti team – it’s going to be really fun.”

ABOUT WTRANDRETTI’S DRIVER DEVELOPMENT PROGRAM.

Based in Indianapolis, Indiana, Wayne Taylor Racing, now with Andretti Autosport (#WTRAndretti), is a leader in sportscar racing, recognized worldwide for fielding championship winning racing efforts since 2007. WTRAndretti has run a stable of championship winning cars and drivers in the Lamborghini Super Trofeo North America series for over half a decade, forming the basis of their Driver Development Program. Since its inception in 2015, the team has clinched eight North American PRO Driver, Team and Dealer Championship titles, fielded the first woman World Finals race winner and became the overall 2017 Champions at the World Finals in Imola, Italy. WTRAndretti’s Driver Development program has grown into interim classes and series as it evolves to encompass a greater variety of skill and experience levels. WTRAndretti currently fields a GTP program with it Championship winning No 10 Konica Minolta Acura ARX-06 effort as well as GT3 programs in both the IMSA Michelin Endurance Championship and Fanatec GT World Challenge with Harrison Contracting Company, Acura, Honda Performance Development (HPD) and Racers Edge Motorsports.

For more information on Wayne Taylor Racing with Andretti Autosport’s Driver Development Program and how to get involved, contact Travis Houge at info@waynetaylorracing.com.