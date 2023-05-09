Lawless Alan – Buckle Up South Carolina 200 Race Advance

Darlington Raceway (147 Laps / 200.8 Miles) | Friday, May 12 | Darlington, South Carolina

7:30 p.m. ET | TV: FS1 | Radio: Motor Racing Network (MRN) and Sirius XM Ch. 90

Team: No. 45 AUTOParkit Chevrolet Silverado

Driver: Lawless Alan (Los Angeles, California) | Crew Chief: Wally Rogers

Alan on Last Race at Kansas Speedway: “It was nice to have a drama-free race Saturday night in Kansas. We battled with the balance of the truck for most of the race and in the end, I think we had a truck to battle with. Unfortunately, we had to put scuff tires on at the end of the race which made it a little difficult. But, a 17th-place finish in our AUTOParkit Silverado is a step in the right direction and I hope we can build on this momentum.”

Alan at Darlington Raceway: For the second week in a row, Alan will visit a track that he has more than one start at, a rare occurrence for the second-year full-time driver. In two starts at the Darlington Raceway, Alan has an average finish of 23.5 including a top-20 in 2022.

Alan on Friday’s Race at Darlington Raceway: “Darlington is a fun track with heavy tire fall-off and a true test of driver skill and equipment. I’m excited to go back again this weekend and hope to continue with the momentum we had from last year.”

Public Appearances: Lawless Alan will make an appearance at the Speediatrics Fun Day Festival at the NASCAR Experience activation in the midway at Darlington Raceway on Friday, May 12th from 5:45pm- 6:00pm.

On the Truck: The No. 45 Chevrolet Silverado will sport the AUTOParkit colors this weekend. AUTOParkit™ designs, manufactures, and constructs fully automated parking systems for new and existing buildings. AUTOParkit system structural steel and modular design can provide double the capacity of a traditional parking garage, providing up to 17 LEED points and drastically reducing construction time.

Darlington Throwback: Alan’s No. 45 AUTOParkit Chevrolet Silverado will sport a special throwback scheme on Friday night, with a tribute to the late Adam Petty. The AUTOParkit Chevy will don the same design as Petty’s 1999 Spree Chevrolet.

Vote, Vote, Vote: Fans are encouraged to vote for their favorite throwback paint scheme at the following link: https://www.darlingtonraceway.com/paintschemevote/. Voting ends May 11 at 11:59 p.m. ET.

About Niece Motorsports:

Niece Motorsports is owned by United States Marine Corps Veteran Al Niece. In 2023, Niece Motorsports enters its eighth season in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series. Niece also owns Niece Equipment, which has for over 40 years provided clients with reliable products at competitive prices. Niece Equipment’s reputation is built on service, integrity and dependability. The company provides water and fuel/lube trucks that are engineered with quality and durability in mind for the construction and mining industry. Follow the team on Facebook and Instagram @NieceMotorsports as well as Twitter @NieceMotorsport.

About AUTOParkit:

AUTOParkit™ designs, manufactures, and constructs fully automated parking systems for new and existing buildings. AUTOParkit system structural steel and modular design can provide double the capacity of a traditional parking garage, providing up to 17 LEED points and drastically reducing construction time.

AUTOParkit automated systems are 40 percent less expensive to operate, safer for the user and reduces carbon emissions associated with parking by more than 80 percent. AUTOParkit’s charging pallets provided by AUTOChargit, are a fast and convenient way of charging EVs and Hybrids. AUTOChargit’s patented technology allows for shuffling charged vehicles cutting infrastructure costs by up to 80 percent.

For more information on AUTOParkit, visit www.autoparkit.com

About AUTOChargit:

AUTOChargit designs, manufactures and installs EV charging systems for automated and conventional parking applications. AUTOChargit can decrease capital expenditures by up to 75 percent by providing automated coupling and decoupling of EV charging stalls from the power source. For conventional parking applications, a single 40-AMP circuit coupled with a single AUTOChargit System can be multiplexed to four, eight, or 12 stalls. Each charging stall is individually metered for the exact tracking of electricity usage. The AUTOParkit Mobile APP provides a touchless experience for the user.