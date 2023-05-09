Which Are The Best And Worst Car Shipping Routes In the USA 2023

The United States is known for its robust highway system that promotes efficient transportation. However, not all car shipping routes offer hassle-free transportation experience, and shipping companies often try to avoid such routes during the shipping process.

Car shipping is a crucial aspect to move a car to another state safely and securely. Transporting cars across the country be a daunting task, with many routes and options available. While some routes can be smooth and hassle-free, others may lead to delays, damages, or additional costs.

Therefore, it is essential to know about the best and worst car shipping routes in the USA to make an informed decision. If this is your first time shipping your vehicle from one place to another or if you are looking for easy routes to ship your car to your desired destination, we are here to help.

In this article, we will walk you through some of the best and worst car shipping routes in the USA that you should know about before confirming your services. Let us begin this article by discovering the best shipping routes.

Best Car Shipping Routes in the USA

1. East Coast to West Coast:

The East Coast to West Coast car shipping route is one of the most popular and efficient routes in the USA. The route is roughly 3,000 miles and usually takes one week to transport a car. The journey covers a vast stretch of the country and passes through major cities such as New York, Chicago, and Los Angeles. Due to the route’s popularity, car transport companies offer frequent pickups and deliveries, which reduces the waiting time for shipping for these shipping locations.

2. South to North:

The South to North car shipping route is also a popular choice for car transport. The route runs from Florida to New York, passing through Georgia, South Carolina, North Carolina, Virginia, Maryland, Silicon Valley, and Pennsylvania. The distance covered is around 1,200 miles, and the transport usually takes four to five days. The route has a diverse landscape, including cities, coastal regions, and mountainous areas, providing a scenic journey for car transporters throughout the shipping process.

3. Midwest to West Coast:

The Midwest to West Coast car shipping route is another efficient route covering around 1,800 miles. The journey runs from Chicago to Los Angeles and passes through major cities such as St. Louis, Kansas City, and Denver. The route is popular among car transporters as it offers a mix of urban and rural landscapes, providing a scenic and varied journey.

Worst Car Shipping Routes in the USA

1. West Coast to East Coast:

The West Coast to East Coast car shipping route is one of the most challenging and costly routes in the USA. The route covers around 3,000 miles and passes through major cities such as San Francisco, Denver, and New York. Due to the long distance and the presence of mountains, deserts, and rural areas, car transporters may face several challenges, such as harsh weather conditions, delays, and higher shipping costs.

2. North to South:

The North-to-South car shipping route can also be challenging for car transporters. The route covers around 1,800 miles, running from New York to Florida, passing through Pennsylvania, Maryland, Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Georgia. The journey is challenging due to the diverse landscapes, including mountains, coastal areas, and cities, leading to potential weather hazards, roadblocks, and additional costs.

3. Coastal Routes:

Coastal routes can also pose challenges for car transporters due to their distance and natural hazards such as hurricanes, tornadoes, and storms. For instance, the distance between Florida and California is around 2,500 miles, and the route passes through major cities such as Miami, Houston, and Los Angeles. The journey is long and expensive, and weather conditions may cause delays and damage to the vehicles being transported.

Which routes to choose?

Choosing the right car shipping route is crucial for a smooth and efficient transport process. Before finalizing your shipping services, research the latest condition of different shipping routes that can offer a fast and convenient shipping experience. Know the specifics of your shipping services to determine the shipping companies’ routes to move your car to another state. Confirm the safety precautions implemented by the service providers to determine the utmost safety of your car.It is recommended to research and compare different transport companies to find the best deals and services for car shipping. With the right planning and preparation, you grab the most reliable and trustworthy shipping deal at affordable prices.