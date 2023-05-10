Driver of the #78 Chevy Camaro in the NASCAR Cup Series, BJ McLeod, announces his official partnership with Affliction.

(Mooresville, NC) – Affliction officially welcomes professional Nascar Cup Series driver BJ McLeod to the team. This clothing company has made themselves known by striving to create “the most unique clothing in the world”. After giving BJ a tour around the headquarters, Affliction realized BJ would be the perfect addition.

“We had the opportunity to show BJ around the Affliction headquarters and we quickly realized how big of a supporter of the brand he is,” said the Affliction Team. “We are excited to have BJ represent the LIVE FAST lifestyle and we can’t wait to show all of the exciting projects we have lined up with BJ and his team.”

BJ McLeod, who pilots the #78 Chevy Camaro in the NASCAR Cup Series, has been a proud supporter of this brand for quite some time. As a driver who embraces his own style, he can normally be found in a backwards hat, Affliction clothing, and an epic pair of spiked boots.

“I’ve been wearing Affliction clothing for almost two decades so seeing this partnership come to life is a dream come true,” said NASCAR Cup Series Driver BJ McLeod. “The Affliction brand stands for passion and drive and I know when it comes to racing and being a business owner you need a lot of both.”

We are super excited to see where this partnership with Affliction will lead. Stay tuned for more info and announcements as we take Affliction Clothing to the next level.

About Live Fast Motorsports:

Live Fast Motorsports is a single-car Chevy Camaro team based in Mooresville, NC., competing in the NASCAR Cup Series under the No. 78. The team is co-owned by B.J. McLeod and Matt Tifft. B.J. McLeod also serves as the team’s driver. Jessica McLeod, CEO of Live Fast Motorsports, gives a progressive outlook in breaking down barriers in the sport of NASCAR and inspiring opportunities for women in the sport for generations to come.

About Affliction:

AFFLICTION: THE PASSION THAT DRIVES US TO REACH FOR GREATNESS. WE ARE INSPIRED BY THOSE WHO LIVE FAST AND ARE WILLING TO ENDURE PAIN AND SUFFERING TO PUSH THE LIMITS OF WHAT IS POSSIBLE. YOU EMBRACE THE IDEOLOGY OF NEVER SAY I CAN’T, BUT I AM THE FIRST WHO EVER HAS. YOUR AFFLICTION MAKES YOU BUILD WHEN OTHERS BUY. YOU BELIEVE IN CRAFTSMANSHIP OVER COMMODITY. YOUR AFFLICTION MAKES YOU LEAD WHEN OTHERS CHOOSE TO FOLLOW. YOU CREATE WHEN OTHERS CONSUME. YOU HEAR MUSIC WHEN OTHERS HEAR NOISE. YOUR AFFLICTION LETS YOU SEE BEYOND THE CHAOS AS ART EMERGES FROM WITHIN. YOU WILL RISE, YOU WILL FALL, BUT YOU WILL GREET THE CHALLENGE. YOU, INNOVATORS, ARE THE FUEL. OUR AFFLICTION IS A NEVER-ENDING PASSION TO DESIGN AND CREATE ALTERNATIVE CLOTHING AND EDGY STYLES THAT SPEAKS TO YOU. WE SHARE YOUR INSANITY AND WILL NOT BE IGNORED. YOU INSPIRE US TO MAKE UNIQUE CLOTHING THAT FITS YOUR STYLE. THE DAYS OF CONFORMING TO THE STATUS QUO ARE OVER. EXPRESS YOURSELF TO THE FULLEST WITH OUR LINE OF EDGY CLOTHING FOR THE REBEL AT HEART.

IT IS OUR AFFLICTION THAT BINDS US. TOGETHER WE WILL CHANGE THINGS. EVERY MAN DIES, NOT EVERY MAN TRULY LIVES! WHAT IS YOUR AFFLICTION?