Front Row Motorsports Sets Date and Driver Autograph Times for Boot Barn Fan Day

McDowell, Gilliland, and Smith to Appear and More

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (May 10, 2023) – Front Row Motorsports (FRM) will host Boot Barn Fan Day at its race shop in Mooresville, North Carolina on Thursday, May 25. Activities will begin at 10:00 a.m. and run through 4:00 p.m.

Daytona 500 champion Michael McDowell, 2022 NASCAR Craftsman Series champion Zane Smith, and two-time NASCAR K&N Pro Series West champion Todd Gilliland will all sign autographs for fans from 2:00 to 2:30 p.m.

Fans will also enjoy self-guided tours of the FRM Boot Barn garage that houses its Ford Mustang NASCAR Cup Series cars and its Ford F-150 NASCAR Craftsman Series trucks. FRM merchandise for all drivers will be available and Boot Barn will have a mobile display on-site.

ABOUT FRONT ROW MOTORSPORTS

Front Row Motorsports (FRM) is a winning organization in the NASCAR Cup and Craftsman Truck Series. The team is the 2021 Daytona 500 and 2022 Craftsman Truck Series champions. The team was founded in 2004 and is owned by successful entrepreneur, Bob Jenkins. FRM fields the No. 34 and the No. 38 NASCAR Cup Series teams along with the No. 38 Craftsman Truck Series team from its Mooresville, N.C. headquarters. Visit teamfrm.com and follow FRM on social media: Twitter at @Team_FRM, Instagram at @team_frm and Facebook at facebook.com/FrontRowMotorsports.