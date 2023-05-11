Kris Wright NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series News and Notes

KRIS WRIGHT

No. 02 WrightCars.com Chevrolet Silverado RST

NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series News and Notes

Event: Buckle Up South Carolina 200

Date: Friday, May 12

Venue: Darlington Raceway

Location: Darlington, South Carolina

Track Description: 1.366 miles

Race: 147 laps / 200.8 miles

Official Throwback Weekend of NASCAR … Kris Wright pays tribute to Chip Ganassi with a throwback paint scheme that will appear on the Young’s Motorsports No. 02 WrightCars.com Chevrolet Silverado RST at the Darlington Raceway. Wright will honor the Pittsburgh, Pa., – native with the recreation of the Chip Ganassi Racing 2007 NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) red and black scheme that was victorious at the Sonoma (Calif.) Raceway.

Earning his first career win, Juan Pablo Montoya made history as the third foreign-born driver to win a NASCAR Cup Series event. The hard-charging Colombian displayed his road-racing prowess, overcoming a 32nd place qualifying effort climbing through the field, using NASCAR’s new Car of Tomorrow chassis for the first time on a road course. He became the first driver to win a NASCAR Cup Series race at Sonoma Raceway after starting further back than 13th place.

On Board … Family-owned and operated, WrightCars.com adorns the Young’s Motorsports No. 02 Chevrolet Silverado RST at the Darlington Raceway. As a respected Wexford dealer serving the Pittsburgh, Cranberry and Beaver areas, Wright Automotive Group’s six locations carry an extensive inventory of new and used luxury cars and SUVs.

The Lady in Black Statistics … This weekend marks Kris Wright’s fourth NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series (NCTS) appearance at the Darlington Raceway, one of the oldest and most historic racetracks. The Pittsburgh, Pa., – native has three starts at the Darlington Raceway. Wright made his NASCAR Camping World Truck Series track debut at the Darlington Raceway on May 7, 2021.

In addition, Wright has one NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) start (2022) at the Darlington Raceway. Speedway Stats: This weekend marks Kris Wright’s 23 rd speedway (tracks 1 to 2-miles in length) start in the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series.

Wright also has five combined NASCAR Xfinity Series starts on speedways.

QUOTE WORTHY

Kris Wright, driver of the No. 02 WrightCars.com Chevrolet Silverado RST for Young’s Motorsports

On the Darlington Raceway:

“Our throwback paint scheme for this week at the Darlington Raceway means a lot to me because of the connection to Chip Ganassi – he is a good friend of our family, and from Pittsburgh (Pennsylvania). We wanted to honor him and his legacy in the industry, along with Juan Pablo Montoya. He was one of my favorite drivers and is a huge part of why I got into racing in the first place.”

Kris Wright on Social Media … To keep up-to-date with the latest news, information and exclusive content, visit KrisWrightMotorsports.com, or connect with Kris Wright on Facebook (/KrisWrightRacing), Twitter (@KrisOnNASCAR) or Instagram (@krisonnascar).

Young’s Motorsports’ NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series History at the Darlington Raceway … This weekend will mark Young’s Motorsports’ 12th, 13th and 14th NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series starts at the Darlington Raceway. The organization posted a team best finish at the track of 14th-place with Jesse Little on May 6, 2022. The 11 previous starts at “The Track Too Tough to Tame,” a moniker the track earned due to its unforgiving and treacherous nature that shows no mercy for even the slightest of on-track errors in judgment, have earned Young’s Motorsports an average starting position of 26.4 and an average finish of 25.4.

Young’s Motorsports’ NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series History … Since entering the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series in 2012, the Mooresville, N.C.,-based organization has logged 430 starts from 51 drivers, resulting in solid performances that include two victories (Talladega Superspeedway 2019, 2021), seven top-five finishes and 31 top-10 finishes, with an average starting position of 22.2 and an average finishing position of 21.4.

Catch the Action … The Buckle Up South Carolina 200 at the Darlington Raceway will be broadcast on FS1 on Friday, May 12 at 6:30 p.m. (ET) beginning with NASCAR RaceDay – NCTS: Darlington. It will also broadcast live on the Motor Racing Network (MRN) and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio at 7:30 p.m. (ET). In addition, NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series practice and qualifying at the Darlington Raceway will air on Friday at 3:00 p.m. (ET) on FS1.