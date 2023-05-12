Daniel Dye – Darlington Preview

EVENT PREVIEW: DARLINGTON

NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series

Friday, May 12 | 7:30 PM ET

FS1 | MRN | SiriusXM

Driver: Daniel Dye

Hometown: Deland, Florida

Birthday: December 4, 2003

Series: NASCAR Truck Series

Vehicle: Chevrolet Silverado RST

Crew Chief: Blake Bainbridge

Owner: Maury Gallagher

NASCAR Truck Series Stats:

Starts: 8

Points: 20th

Track: Darlington Raceway

Date: Friday, May 12

Race: 7:30 PM ET

Length: 200 Miles

Coverage: FS1, MRN Radio, SiriusXM, FOX Sports App

Mental Health Awareness Month

Daniel Dye has partnered with NASCAR to promote Mental Health Awareness Month throughout the month of May. The Race To Stop Suicide will play a key role in these initiatives, and several pieces of content around the topic will be posted via Daniel’s social media handles.

Darlington Stats

Daniel Dye will be making his first start of any kind at Darlington this Friday night.

2023 NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series Season Stats

Starts: 8; Best start: 10th; Best finish: 13th (Kansas I); Laps led: 5; Current points position: 20th

Chassis History/Info

Dye and the No. 43 team will compete with GMS Racing chassis no. 343 for the second time this weekend at Darlington Raceway. This chassis made its debut earlier this year at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, where Daniel led five laps and finished 19th in only his second time in a truck.

Throwback Scheme

The iconic Petty blue and orange colors will make an appearance on the No. 43 Race To Stop Suicide Chevrolet as a homage to Richard Petty’s 1973 STP paint scheme. This scheme dates back to the 1970’s, when Richard was in the height of his racing career. Daniel has driven the famous No. 43 on the majority of his race cars since the start of his racing career, and his throwback scheme has been a hit amongst longtime fans since it was announced to run.

Sunoco Rookie Battle

Dye’s 13th place result at Kansas Speedway was the fourth highest finish of the drivers competing for Sunoco Rookie of the Year honors. Looking at the leaderboard of rookie points, Daniel is currently slotted in fourth, 83 points behind leading candidate Nick Sanchez and 11 points behind Rajah Caruth in third.

From the Driver’s Seat

Darlington is undoubtedly one of the tougher tracks for a rookie to go to for the first time, what comes to your mind racing here?

“As a driver, you always hear about Darlington being tough. I’m looking forward to the challenge and will be leaning on my teammates and their experience and utilizing our sim time to make the most of our weekend. We’re going to take advantage of practice as much as we can and learn throughout the entire race with our No. 43 team at GMS Racing.”