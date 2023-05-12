Young’s Motorsports Darlington Raceway Truck Series Team Preview

Young’s Motorsports | NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series

Darlington (S.C.) Raceway | Buckle Up South Carolina 200

Fast Facts

No. 02 Young’s Motorsports Team:

Driver: Kris Wright

Primary Partner(s): WrightCars.com

Manufacturer: Chevrolet Silverado RST

Crew Chief: Andrew Abbott

2023 Driver Points Position: 19th

2023 Owner Points Position: 25th

Engine: Ilmor Racing Technologies

Notes of Interest:

Settling In: Road racing standout Kris Wright returns to Young’s Motorsports for the full 2023 NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series season continuing with Friday night’s Buckle Up South Carolina 200 at Darlington Raceway.

The former IMSA and Formula 3 driver returns to Young’s Motorsports this season after spending the 2022 season competing in both Trucks and the Xfinity Series.

Wright competed in 16 Truck Series races during the 2021 season for Young’s Motorsports earning four top-20 finishes and a season-high 12th-place finish at Daytona.

Official Throwback Weekend of NASCAR: Kris Wright pays tribute to Chip Ganassi with a throwback paint scheme that will appear on the Young’s Motorsports No. 02 WrightCars.com Chevrolet Silverado RST at the Darlington Raceway. Wright will honor the Pittsburgh, Pa. – native with the recreation of the Chip Ganassi Racing 2007 NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) red and black scheme that was victorious at the Sonoma (Calif.) Raceway.

Earning his first career win, Juan Pablo Montoya made history as the third foreign-born driver to win a NASCAR Cup Series event. The hard-charging Colombian displayed his road-racing prowess, overcoming a 32nd place qualifying effort climbing through the field, using NASCAR’s new Car of Tomorrow chassis for the first time on a road course. He became the first driver to win a NASCAR Cup Series race at Sonoma Raceway after starting further back than 13th place.

Glad You Are Here: For the second time in 2023, WrightCars.com will serve as the primary partner on Wright’s No. 02 Chevrolet Silverado RST.

Family-owned and operated, WrightCars.com is a respected Wexford dealer serving the Pittsburgh, Cranberry and Beaver areas, Wright Automotive Group’s six locations carry an extensive inventory of new and used luxury cars and SUVs.

The Lady in Black Statistics: This weekend marks Kris Wright’s fourth NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series appearance at the Darlington Raceway, one of the oldest and most historic racetracks. The Pittsburgh, Pa., – native has three starts at the Darlington Raceway.

Wright made his NASCAR Camping World Truck Series track debut at the Darlington Raceway on May 7, 2021.

In addition, Wright has one NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) start (2022) at the Darlington Raceway.

Speedway Stats: This weekend marks Kris Wright’s 23rd speedway (tracks 1 to 2 miles in length) start in the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series.

Wright also has five combined NASCAR Xfinity Series starts on speedways.

Calling the Shots: Guiding Wright as crew chief of the No. 02 WrightCars.com Chevrolet Silverado is longtime crew chief Andrew Abbott.

He will be crew chief in his 112th NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series race on Friday night. In his previous 111 races, he has two top-five and seven top-10 finishes to his resume.

He has two prior Truck Series races as crew chief at the unique 1.33-mile oval.

Young’s Motorsports’ NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series at the Darlington Raceway: This weekend will mark Young’s Motorsports’ 12th, 13th and 14th NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series starts at the Darlington Raceway.

The organization posted a team-best finish at the track of 14th place with Jesse Little on May 6, 2022. The 11 previous starts at “The Track Too Tough to Tame,” a moniker the track earned due to its unforgiving and treacherous nature that shows no mercy for even the slightest of on-track errors in judgment, have earned Young’s Motorsports an average starting position of 26.4 and an average finish of 25.4.

Young’s Motorsports’ NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series History: Since entering the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series in 2012, the Mooresville, N.C.,- based organization has logged 430 starts from 51 drivers, resulting in solid performances that include two victories (Talladega Superspeedway 2019, 2021), seven top-five finishes and 31 top-10 finishes, with an average starting position of 22.2 and an average finishing position of 21.4.

Follow on Social Media: For more on Kris Wright, please visit, KrisWrightMotorsports.com, like him on Facebook (Kris Wright Racing) and follow him on Twitter (@kriswrightraces).

For more on Young’s Motorsports, please visit YoungsMotorsports.com, like them on Facebook (Young’s Motorsports), and follow them on Instagram (@youngsmotorsports) and Twitter (@youngsmtrsports).

Kris Wright Pre-Race Quotes:

On Darlington Raceway: “Our throwback paint scheme for this week at the Darlington Raceway means a lot to me because of the connection to Chip Ganassi – he is a good friend of our family and from Pittsburgh (Pennsylvania).

“We wanted to honor him and his legacy in the industry, along with Juan Pablo Montoya. He was one of my favorite drivers and is a huge part of why I got into racing in the first place.”

No. 12 Young’s Motorsports Team:

Driver: Spencer Boyd

Primary Partner(s): SAD DADDY Hunting Blinds

Manufacturer: Chevrolet Silverado RST

Crew Chief: Brad Means

2023 Driver Points Position: 25th

2023 Owner Points Position: 31st

Engine: Ilmor Racing Technologies

Notes of Interest:

Back To Familiar Territory: Fan favorite Spencer Boyd returns to Darlington Raceway, the ninth race of the 2023 NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series season eyeing his first top-10 of the year but more importantly hunting his second win of his Truck Series career.

No. 149: This weekend at Darlington, Boyd will make his 149th career NASCAR start. Boyd has three starts in the NASCAR Cup Series, 50 starts in the NASCAR Xfinity Series, and will make his 96th start in Trucks when the green flag waves Friday night.

The highlight of his NASCAR career is a NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series win at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway in October 2019 driving for Young’s Motorsports.

Welcome Aboard: This weekend at Darlington Raceway, Young’s Motorsports and Boyd welcome SAD DADDY Hunting Blinds as the primary partner on the No. 12 Chevrolet Silverado RST for the first time in 2023.

SAD DADDY prides themselves in building a quality, 100% American-made hunting blind. Each of their blinds provides optimal comfort and shelter in some of the harshest hunting conditions.

At SAD DADDY Hunting Blinds they strongly believe in God and family values. They are extremely honored to build a product that promotes spending time with family and carrying on the great tradition of hunting.

The term sad daddy is one of the many words to describe a big buck in the hunting world.

Spencer Boyd Truck Series Darlington Raceway Stats: Friday night’s Buckle Up South Carolina 200 will mark Boyd’s fifth NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series race at the historic South Carolina race track.

In his four previous efforts, Boyd has a track-best of 21st after starting 26th in the 2021 spring edition of the In It To Win It 200 driving for Young’s Motorsports.

He has an average track finish of 23.3 since 2020.

Spencer Boyd Truck Series Speedway Stats: At NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series tracks classified as a speedway; Boyd has made 55 starts throughout his career. He also holds an average finishing position of 24.6.

Chasing That W: Boyd is eyeing his second career NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series victory for himself and Young’s Motorsports.

In 2019 at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway, Boyd pulled an upset during the Truck Series Playoffs by winning the Sugarland Shines 250 at the 2.66-mile superspeedway edging Todd Gilliland by 0.027 seconds.

Truck Series Rundown: In seven years of Truck Series competition, Boyd has 95 career Truck Series starts with one win, two top-five and three top-10 finishes, and a championship best of 17th in 2019 and carries an average finish of 23.8.

Calling the Shots: Guiding Boyd as crew chief of the No. 12 SAD DADDY Hunting Blinds Chevrolet Silverado RST is crew chief Brad Means.

He will make his Truck Series crew chief debut at the unique 1.33-mile oval Friday night.

Follow on Social Media: For more on Spencer Boyd, please like him on Facebook (Spencer Boyd Racing) and follow him on Instagram (SpencerBoydpr) and Twitter (@SpencerBoyd).

For more on Young’s Motorsports, please visit YoungsMotorsports.com, like them on Facebook (Young’s Motorsports), and follow them on Instagram (youngsmotorsports) and Twitter (@youngsmtrsports).

Spencer Boyd Pre-Race Quote:

On Darlington Raceway: “Darlington is always a fun weekend with a lot of history and contagious atmosphere. The racing on the track is fierce and competitive. With the track being hot on Friday, the trucks are going to slide around a lot.

“We just need to get a good balance on our No. 12 SAD DADDY Hunting Blinds Chevrolet Silverado RST and look for a strong showing under the lights on Friday night.”

No. 20 Young’s Motorsports Team:

Driver: Kaden Honeycutt

Primary Partner(s): Young’s Motorsports

Manufacturer: Chevrolet Silverado RST

Crew Chief: Joe Lax

2023 Driver Points Position: 27th

2023 Owner Points Position: 36th

Engine: Ilmor Racing Technologies

Notes of Interest:

Young’s Motorsports Debut: This weekend at Darlington (S.C.) Raceway, Young’s Motorsports welcomes Willow Park, Texas native Kaden Honeycutt as the driver of the No. 20 Young’s Motorsports Chevrolet Silverado RST for the first time in 2023.

About Kaden: Kaden Honeycutt is 19 years old and resides in Aledo, TX. Kaden started racing in 2012 in the Bandolero Division compiling multiple wins throughout Alabama and Texas.

In 2016 he moved into the INEX Legend Car Young Lions Division where he visited victory lane multiple times. In 2017 he advanced to the INEX Pro Series where he won the Las Vegas Bullring Showdown.

2017 also saw Honeycutt competing in the Pro Truck Series that included the 2017 Pro Truck, Snowball Derby event at Five Flags (Fla.) Speedway.

From 2018 to 2020, he graduated to the ARCA Menards Series, as well as competing in select Super Late Model and IMCA Dirt Modified events.

Over the past two seasons, he has participated in the CARS Tours Late Model program, picking up three victories, while also continuing to compete in select IMCA Dirt Modified events.

Last year, he advanced to the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series where he amassed one top-10 and three top-15 finishes.

This season, he has continued a limited Truck Series program, while also competing in select CARS Tour events.

Kaden Honeycutt Truck Series Stats: Entering Darlington, Honeycutt has 14 career NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series races to his credit, earning a career-best ninth-place finish twice, most recently at the Bristol (Tenn.) Motor Speedway Dirt Track where he finished ninth after starting third in the WEATHERGUARD Truck Race on Dirt for Roper Racing.

Since 2021, he has carried an average finish of 21.1.

Kaden Honeycutt Truck Series Kansas Speedway Stats: Friday night’s Buckle Up South Carolina 200 at Darlington Raceway will mark the Texan’s debut at the historic 1.33-mile track.

Calling the Shots: Guiding Honeycutt as crew chief of the No. 20 Young’s Motorsports Chevrolet Silverado RST is veteran crew chief Joe Lax.

He will be crew chief in his 104th NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series race on Friday night. In his previous 103 races, he has one pole and eight top-10 finishes to his resume.

This weekend marks his sixth race as crew chief at Darlington Raceway.

Follow on Social Media: For more on Kaden Honeycutt, please like him on Facebook (Kaden Honeycutt Racing) and follow him on Instagram (kadenhoneycutt10) and Twitter (@KadenWHoneycutt).

For more on Young’s Motorsports, please visit YoungsMotorsports.com, like them on Facebook (Young’s Motorsports), and follow them on Instagram (youngsmotorsports) and Twitter (@youngsmtrsports).

Kaden Honeycutt Pre-Race Quote:

On Darlington Raceway: “I am very excited for this opportunity at Young’s Motorsports. I would like to say thank you to Tyler Young for even considering me to drive this weekend at Darlington.

“I have had success on the simulator at this track and hope to transfer it to real life and make the most out of our night. Thank you also to my Mom and Dad for never giving up on me through this tough journey.

“I cannot wait to hit the track on Friday!”

Race Information:

The Buckle Up South Carolina 200 (147 laps | 200.8 miles) is the ninth of 23 NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series races on the 2023 schedule. The one-day show begins with practice on Friday, May 12 from 3:05 p.m. – 3:35 p.m. Qualifying immediately follows practice beginning at 3:35 p.m. The field will take the green flag shortly after 7:30 p.m. with live coverage on FOX Sports 1, the Motor Racing Network (Radio) and SiriusXM NASCAR Channel 90. All times are local (Eastern).