GMS Racing NCTS Race Recap: Darlington Raceway

Grant Enfinger, No. 23 Champion Power Equipment Chevrolet Silverado RST

START: 2ND

FINISH: 14TH

POINTS: 6TH

Post-Race Quote: “I hate that our race finished the way that it did, because we were in a good position to come away with a clean top-five finish tonight at Darlington. Jeff Hensley and the rest of the guys on my No. 23 team worked really hard to bring me a piece to contend with, but we had some struggles throughout the race and it was hard to maintain our track position there. I’m thankful to all of our partners at Champion Power Equipment, Chevrolet, Maury Gallagher, Mike Beam, Ron Booth, and everyone back at the shop at GMS Racing including the guys in the fab shop for sticking with us through the good nights and the bad nights. I hate that we let them down tonight but I’m optimistic that we can continue to move forward once we head to North Wilkesboro next weekend.”

Rajah Caruth, No. 24 Wendell Scott Foundation Chevrolet Silverado RST

START: 13TH

FINISH: 6TH

POINTS: 17TH

Post-Race Quote: “I really wish it went green because I was running those guys down on the top of turns 3 and 4, so I was pretty proud of that. Our Wendell Scott Foundation Silverado RST was really sporty tonight, I can’t say enough about the men and woman on my team, they work extremely hard and it’s great to put together a full night. Hopefully we will continue our momentum next week for Mike Beam, Maury Gallagher, Ron Booth, all of our partners at GMS Racing and Chevrolet. I wish it went green there ’cause I was running them down. ”

Daniel Dye, No. 43 Race To Stop Suicide Chevrolet Silverado RST

START: 20TH

FINISH: 19TH

POINTS: 19TH

Post-Race Quote: “It was a tough race, we were trying to get the truck dialed in through practice and qualifying, but we fought the handling on our No. 43 truck all day. We never gave up though, and came away with a top-20 finish on the lead lap which isn’t terrible at all. Of course, we want better, but we will build up to it. For my first time coming to Darlington, it’s not a whole lot to hang our heads on, but we’ll definitely look for some better results next time. I’m thankful to all of the team members on our No. 43 Chevy at GMS Racing and look forward to North Wilkesboro.”

ABOUT GMS RACING:

GMS Racing competes full-time in the NASCAR Truck Series operating the No. 23, No. 24, and No. 43 Chevrolet Silverado RSTs for drivers Grant Enfinger, Rajah Caruth, and Daniel Dye. Since the team was formed in 2012, GMS Racing has won five titles across multiple series, including the 2016 and 2020 NASCAR Truck Series championship, the 2015 ARCA Racing Series championship, as well as the 2019 & 2020 ARCA East championships. GMS has grown to occupy several buildings located in Statesville, N.C. including operations for GMS Fabrication. The GMS Racing campus also houses operations for LEGACY MOTOR CLUB, a team that competes full-time in the NASCAR Cup Series.

