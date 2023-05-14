Kyle Marcelli and Danny Formal Sweep Weekend at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca, Leading the Charge for Wayne Taylor Racing with Andretti Autosport

(Monterey, Calif.) May 13, 2023 — An impressive season opening weekend for Wayne Taylor Racing with Andretti Autosport (WTRAndretti)’s Lamborghini Super Trofeo (LST) stable was highlighted by two overall wins by Kyle Marcelli and Danny Formal, as well as two additional overall podiums and four top-five class finishes.

Behind the wheel of the No. 1 Lamborghini Super Trofeo Huracán EVO2, dressed in Harrison Contracting Company red, Marcelli and Formal picked up right where they left off after the 2022 season, winning in dominant fashion at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca. For Race 1, Formal placed the No. 1 on class pole position while Marcelli captured overall pole position in Race 2. As the green flag fell for both races, it was smooth sailing for the reigning Pro class champions straight to victory lane.

Fellow Pro class driver Ryan Norman joined Marcelli and Formal on the podium as the Lamborghini Super Trofeo newcomer finished second place overall in both rounds of the season opening weekend. In Norman’s LST debut, the Ohio-native got up to speed quickly in the Pro class and was challenging on the heels of his No. 1 car teammates.

Nate Stacy piloted the No. 8 WTRAndretti Lamborghini Huracán EVO2 in the Pro Class during the WeatherTech Laguna Seca doubleheader and earned double top-five class finishes in both races. Stacy was on track for a potential top-10 finish overall in Saturday’s Race 1 before unfortunate contact late in the race dropped the No. 8 further back in the field.

Graham Doyle collected two top-five finishes in the LB Cup Class at his first Lamborghini Super Trofeo weekend. The 17-year-old quickly got the feel of his No. 10 DEX Imaging Lamborghini Huracán EVO2 and continued to learn and improve with each session on track.

The Lamborghini Super Trofeo North America schedule continues next to Watkins Glen International for Rounds 3 and 4 of the season. Race 1 is set for Friday, June 23rd, 2023 followed by Race 2 on Saturday, June 24th, 2023.

Kyle Marcelli, No. 1 WTRAndretti Lamborghini Super Trofeo (PRO)

“Today was the first time I’ve tried the new Hankook rubber. I have been playing around on used tires all weekend. Man, what a difference, this car comes alive at the start of the stint. I was really pushing to get that lap record, but I think I missed it by a half of a tenth. Just a great weekend for WTRAndretti. Four cars under the stable. All the drivers have done just a fantastic job. We are really grateful to have some strong teammates to push us. We are still searching, looking for speed, but never going to give up. We have a great team around us in WTRAndretti. These races are really won back at the shop. You need to show up, unload quick. You don’t have time to go searching for big changes to find speed. It all starts with a good crew, good teammate and then execution. I’m looking forward to the rest of the season.”

Danny Formal, No. 1 WTRAndretti Lamborghini Super Trofeo (PRO)

“First of all, want to say thank you to the WTRAndretti team for this incredible machine they gave us this weekend. Kyle gave me a great car for the second stint and, honestly, the weather helped a bit. I’m liking the Harrison Contracting Company red on the podium. It is looking really good. Thankful for them, Lamborghini Palm Beach and Kyle for being a great teammate. Yeah, two for two. We have won here every year with WTRAndretti. Super happy and motivated for Watkins Glen where Kyle and I will be doing double duty. Super excited and very grateful.”

Ryan Norman, No. 84 WTRAndretti Lamborghini Super Trofeo (PRO)

“Overall, this has been a great weekend. Just continuing to build the relationship with the WTRAndretti team. I have great teammates around me as well with a lot of experience. I am learning from them every time out. During that second race, things were looking really good. After the pit stop, in the Corkscrew, I kind of went over the curb there and damaged the floor a bit, I think. It was making things a little challenging in that second stint. But overall, to pull off second again, was great! I am looking forward to Watkins Glen.”

Nate Stacy, No. 8 WTRAndretti Lamborghini Super Trofeo (PRO)

“Man, it was a complete 180 from yesterday’s race. I felt a lot more confident and kind of got those first race jitters out of the way. While I know we struggled a little yesterday, we really came back around today. I drove like I should drive. I feel like I got more locked in with the car. The WTRAndretti crew has been awesome and supporting me through this learning period. I know it is not easy for them, they want to go out and win races. I appreciate them willing to work with me during this learning period and hopefully by the end of the season, we will be racking up some wins and challenging Kyle, Danny and Ryan for the win.”

Graham Doyle, No. 10 DEX Imaging with WTRAndretti Lamborghini Super Trofeo (LB Cup)

“Today’s race was great. Cleaned it up a little bit from yesterday. I learned a lot yesterday, being my first race EVER! I definitely got some of the corners down and learned a lot from Kyle and Danny. They were huge contributor to my performance this weekend. As we work further on the No. 10 DEX Imaging race car and with the WTRAndretti team, I think we are looking at some good finishes in the near future. This weekend was great!”

ABOUT WTRANDRETTI’S DRIVER DEVELOPMENT PROGRAM.

Based in Indianapolis, Indiana, Wayne Taylor Racing, now with Andretti Autosport (#WTRAndretti), is a leader in sportscar racing, recognized worldwide for fielding championship winning racing efforts since 2007. WTRAndretti has run a stable of championship winning cars and drivers in the Lamborghini Super Trofeo North America series for over half a decade, forming the basis of their Driver Development Program. Since its inception in 2015, the team has clinched eight North American PRO Driver, Team and Dealer Championship titles, fielded the first woman World Finals race winner and became the overall 2017 Champions at the World Finals in Imola, Italy. WTRAndretti’s Driver Development program has grown into interim classes and series as it evolves to encompass a greater variety of skill and experience levels. WTRAndretti currently fields a GTP program with it Championship winning No 10 Konica Minolta Acura ARX-06 effort as well as GT3 programs in both the IMSA Michelin Endurance Championship and Fanatec GT World Challenge with Harrison Contracting Company, Acura, Honda Performance Development (HPD) and Racers Edge Motorsports.