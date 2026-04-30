Dover Motor Speedway Welcomes NASCAR Cup Series Champion Brad Keselowski for Fan-Filled Open House Ahead of All-Star Weekend at The Monster Mile

Dover Motor Speedway hosted hundreds of fans for a special Open House event featuring 2012 NASCAR Cup Series champion Brad Keselowski ahead of NASCAR All-Star Weekend.

Fans enjoyed free access to The Monster Mile, including the ability to walk the track, a live Q&A, and an autograph session with Keselowski.

The event helped build anticipation for NASCAR All-Star Weekend, set for May 15-17, highlighted by the longest All-Star Race in NASCAR history.

DOVER, Del. (April 30, 2026) – Dover Motor Speedway welcomed an enthusiastic crowd of hundreds of fans Thursday afternoon as 2012 NASCAR Cup Series champion Brad Keselowski headlined a special Open House event at The Monster Mile, previewing the upcoming NASCAR All-Star Weekend and kicking off the NXL Paintball Mid-Atlantic Open happening on property at Dover Motor Speedway this weekend.

Fans were invited inside the Speedway to walk the track, visit Victory Lane and participate in a live Q&A session with Keselowski on the famous Monster Monument. The Open House also coincided with the opening day of the NXL Paintball Mid-Atlantic Open, bringing a different kind of high-speed action to the Speedway. Keselowski joined in on the fun, taking part in paintball activities, including coaching a team and even shooting some paintballs at Tanner Hollis, Dover Motor Speedway’s manager of marketing.

“I did hit [Tanner] repeatedly… and he was unarmed, so I’m not sure if that was a paintball war crime,” Keselowski said with a laugh. “But I had a lot of fun.”

Afterward, the NASCAR champion and RFK Racing co-owner spent time enjoying lunch with members of the local media and took them for a hot lap in Dover Motor Speedway’s official Ford Mustang Dark Horse pace car.

“I always think the best reactions are when people say, ‘I’ll never do that again,’” Keselowski said. “That means you pushed them right to the edge a little bit.”

He then made his way over to the Monster Monument for a fan Q&A, joined by Dover Motor Speedway president and GM Mike Tatoian. Fans had the chance to ask questions to the NASCAR champion and speedway leadership ahead of NASCAR All-Star Weekend, set for May 15-17.

“It’s days like this that remind you how special this place is,” Tatoian said. “You can really feel things starting to build, and it was great to welcome fans back to The Monster Mile. There was a great atmosphere out in Victory Plaza when Brad came on stage, and it really sets the tone for what’s ahead as we get closer to All-Star Weekend.”

The event served as an early spark around the property, with fans already looking ahead to returning to The Monster Mile in just two weeks.

The 2026 NASCAR All-Star Weekend at Dover Motor Speedway will mark the first time the All-Star Race has ever been held in the Northeast. The race will feature all drivers competing in the opening two segments before a final 200-lap segment cuts the field down to 26 drivers, making it the longest All-Star Race in NASCAR history.

“When you’re a team owner and a driver, you’ve got a lot of bills to pay, so a million dollars would be really nice,” Keselowski said. “Those 350 laps are going to give the field a chance to work its way through strategy, and that final segment is going to be really important.”

NASCAR All-Star Weekend will feature the ECOSAVE 200 NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series race on Friday, May 15, the BetRivers 200 NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series race on Saturday, May 16, and the NASCAR Cup Series All-Star Race on Sunday, May 17. The event marks the 108th NASCAR Cup Series race at The Monster Mile.

With Keselowski at the center of it all, Thursday’s Open House event gave fans a free chance to experience The Monster Mile up close, setting the stage for All-Star Weekend.

“We had a lot of fun,” Keselowski said. “The paintball experience was really cool. It was my first time driving the Dark Horse… it was a blast, and it’s good to be back here with a community that supports the races.”

Thursday’s Open House brought fans together at The Monster Mile and continued to build anticipation for NASCAR All-Star Weekend on May 15-17.

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