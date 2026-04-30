RFK Racing to Host Annual Fan Day May 22nd

Autograph Sessions, Shop Tours, and Signature Collectible Opportunities Highlight the Event

CONCORD, N.C. (April 30, 2026) – Roush Fenway Keselowski (RFK) Racing will welcome fans to its Concord, North Carolina headquarters on Friday, May 22 for its annual Fan Day celebration, just ahead of the famed Coca-Cola 600 on Memorial Day Weekend. Admission to Fan Day is free, but fans are asked to register in advance at rfkracing.com. This year’s event will include autograph sessions with RFK Racing drivers, guided shop tours, rare collectible memorabilia opportunities, and interactive partner displays.

Fans will have the opportunity to meet their favorite drivers during a series of autograph sessions throughout the day, with appearances from Brad Keselowski, Chris Buescher, and Ryan Preece. Tickets will be handed out 30 minutes before each session on a first-come, first-served basis, with 100 tickets available per driver. Each ticket includes one autograph. If fans make a purchase in the team store beforehand, they can also get that item signed.

Ticket distribution for Keselowski will begin at 8:30 a.m. ahead of his 9 – 10 a.m. session, followed by Buescher with tickets at 9:30 a.m. for his 10 – 11 a.m. appearance, and Preece with tickets at 10:30 a.m. for his 11 a.m. – 12 p.m. session.

Also returning this year are guided tours of the RFK Racing shop, offering fans an inside look at the team’s day-to-day operations led by RFK Racing team members. Shop tour tickets will be distributed throughout the day on a first-come, first-served basis, with 30 tickets available per tour. Tours will run every 30 minutes from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m., giving fans multiple opportunities to experience the inner workings of the shop.

A limited selection of unique RFK Racing memorabilia will be available during Fan Day, providing a chance to own a piece of the team’s history. Select body panels from Ryan Preece’s Clash-winning car will be offered for purchase, with Preece on hand to autograph those pieces. In addition, panels from the team’s Darlington throwback schemes, featuring Greg Biffle’s iconic numeric font, will be available for purchase with a portion of proceeds benefiting the Biffle Family Legacy Impact Fund.

RFK Racing’s valued partners will be engaging with fans throughout the day with interactive displays and branded experiences. Participating organizations include BuildSubmarines.com, Consumer Cellular, Fifth Third Bank, Castrol, Kroger Racing, Athletic Brewing Company, Farm Rich, Force Factor, Jack Link’s, Kimberly Clark, Trimble, Fastenal, Checkered Flag Foundation, DRIVEN, Ford, Roush Performance, NTangible, Graza, Roush Yates Engines, and more!

Other Fan Day attractions include a wide range of interactive and family-friendly experiences, highlighted by the Ryan Preece Clash trophy on display, racing simulators, and a tire-changing pit crew station. Fans can also enjoy hauler walk-throughs, slot track racing, lawn games, and a live DJ, along with food trucks and full access to the team store, with even more surprises throughout the day.

RFK’s team store hours during Coca-Cola 600 week and weekend are as follows:

Monday-Thursday: 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. ET

Friday: 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. ET

Saturday: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m. ET

For more details and updates relating to Fan Day, stay tuned to RFK’s social channels (rfkracing) in the coming days and weeks.

About RFK Racing

RFK Racing, in its 39th season in 2026, features an ownership lineup pairing one of the sport’s most iconic names, Jack Roush, along with NASCAR Champion, Brad Keselowski, and Fenway Sports Group owner John Henry. Roush initially founded the team in 1988, and it has since become one of the most successful racing operations in the world, propelling him to be the first NASCAR owner to amass three hundred wins and capturing eight championships, including back-to-back NASCAR Cup titles in 2003 and 2004. Keselowski, a former owner in the NASCAR Truck Series, is the 2012 NASCAR Cup Series Champion. In 2007, Roush partnered with Henry, who also owns Major League Baseball’s Boston Red Sox, English Premier League’s Liverpool F.C., and the NHL’s Pittsburgh Penguins, to form Roush Fenway Racing. Off the track, RFK is a leader and proven winner in NASCAR marketing solutions, having produced multiple award-winning social media, digital content and experiential marketing campaigns. Visit rfkracing.com, and follow the team on all social platforms @rfkracing.