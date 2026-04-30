NASCAR Drivers Share What Fans Can Expect at The ​​​​​​​Coca-Cola 600

NASCAR Cup Series drivers tell fans to expect a Memorial Day weekend at the Coca-Cola 600 featuring 600 miles of intense racing, powerful military tributes, and a uniquely patriotic, high-energy atmosphere

Fans can purchase Coca-Cola 600 weekend tickets online at www.charlottemotorspeedway.com or call 1-800-455-FANS (3267). Kids 12 and under get in for just $10 on Sunday

CONCORD, N.C. (April 30, 2026) – No place in NASCAR delivers a Memorial Day weekend experience quite like Charlotte Motor Speedway, with the Coca-Cola 600 at the center of it all. From the moment fans arrive to the final laps under the lights, it’s a full day built around atmosphere, tradition and 600 miles of nonstop action.

Ahead of Sunday’s race, NASCAR Cup Series drivers share what fans can expect when they arrive at Charlotte Motor Speedway for one of the sport’s most meaningful and memorable weekends:

Kyle Busch, No. 8, 2018 Coca-Cola 600 Winner

“I think what fans expect is obviously just a great show. Everything from the beginning to the middle to the end of that race. It’s a long race, but what’s cool about coming to the Coke 600 is you still have all of the highlights of the IndyCar race finishing up and then transitioning into the NASCAR race. You’ve got all your military service members that are there doing a show in the infield, and we’re all there to honor them and everything that they mean for us and serving for our freedom.”

Denny Hamlin, No. 11, 2022 Coca-Cola Winner

“You can ultimately see one of the best salutes to our military that you’ll see at any sporting event. I know that SM (Speedway Motorsports) and Charlotte Motor Speedway do a phenomenal job paying respects to those that paid the ultimate sacrifice, and you’ll see that on full display before the race for the Coke 600.”

Chase Briscoe, No. 19, Joe Gibbs Racing

“I think when you come to Charlotte Motor Speedway on Memorial Day weekend, you have to expect just an incredible pre-race ceremony. Whether it’s the concert or just the military doing all that they do, and then you’re going to see 600 miles and some of the best racing you’ll see all year long. That track is just aged perfectly and our cars put on incredible racing there.”

Josh Berry, No. 21, Wood Brothers Racing

“I think the coolest part of the (Coca-Cola) 600 on Memorial Day weekend is the pre-race festivities. They’re always so cool and you just get chills getting ready for that race. Obviously, it’s the longest race of the year for us, and it’s a grind, but it makes it really special when you complete all the laps.”

Bubba Wallace, No. 23, 23XI Racing

“I think the biggest thing is probably, aside from the race, a massive military presence. It’s awesome to be part of.”

Zane Smith, No. 38, Front Row Motorsports

“Just a special weekend. You get to see so much more other than racing. It’s always just great weather. A fun, fun weekend and just an unbelievable weekend honoring those who served.”

Alex Bowman, No. 48, Hendrick Motorsports

“The 600, it’s obviously super patriotic. It’s really cool to be a part of all that. Just to be able to say thank you to everybody who served, and then on the racetrack. It’s a long night. Hard to, stay perfect for 600 miles, but we try our best.”

Connor Zilisch, No. 88, Trackhouse Racing

“Charlotte (Motor Speedway) on Memorial Day weekend is a one-of-a-kind event. Everybody is patriotic and everybody’s having a good time, and it makes it fun for us, too.”

TICKETS:

Fans can purchase Coca-Cola 600 weekend tickets online at www.charlottemotorspeedway.com or call 1-800-455-FANS (3267). Kids 12 and under get in Sunday for just $10.

MORE INFO:

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