Michael McDowell and the No. 34 Fr8Auctions Ford Team North Wilkesboro Speedway Competition Notes

TEAM AND RACE NOTES:

Fr8Auctions.com is bringing it old school this weekend as the NASCAR Cup Series makes its triumphant return to the North Wilkesboro Speedway for the NASCAR All-Star race. Fr8 Auctions will honor Mark Martin in his Folgers scheme that won at North Wilkesboro in 1990 in a battle with Dale Earnhardt.

“This scheme is iconic,” said Marcus Barela, CEO and Founder, Fr8Auctions.com. “It has clean and simple design elements that make it look fast even before it is on the track. We are excited to have Michael piloting the Fr8 Auctions Ford Mustang in the All-Star race and of course the return of NASCAR to North Wilkesboro Speedway.”

COMPETITION NOTES:

McDowell makes his debut at the North Wilkesboro Speedway and will compete in Sunday’s 100-lap NASCAR All-Star Open. McDowell is hoping to transfer into his third consecutive All-Star race. His best finish in the Open race is seventh and best All-Star finish is 12th.

CREW CHIEF TRAVIS PETERSON:

“It’s so cool to run this throwback scheme to honor Mark Martin. Everyone in the shop was excited when they saw the wrap go on it and it’s cool to work on such an iconic scheme in our sport. Everyone knows how competitive and driven Mark Martin is and that’s who we are as a team, too. We’re going to make Fr8Auctions.com and Mark proud on Sunday.”

DRIVER MICHAEL MCDOWELL:

“This is why I love Fr8 Auctions. They are always doing something cool for NASCAR, its fans and for the community. They never stop giving and this weekend they are going to bring back so many memories for fans who watched the stars of the sport who grew the popularity of NASCAR at tracks like North Wilkesboro.

“I have so much respect for Mark, his competitive spirit, and his longevity of being a winner in his racing career. In 1990, Mark won three races with this scheme and helped propel his stardom with Ford, Jack Roush and the No. 6 team.

“It’s special to have this scheme on the car because as a team, we have been more consistent and we’re building our own legacy with the No. 34 team. Fr8Auctions.com has been a huge part of our build. It’s been cool to see the success and consistency we’re having, but we want to get more.”

