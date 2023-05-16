Wayne Taylor Racing with Andretti Autosport Announce Two-Car GTP Program

(Brownsburg, Ind.) May 16, 2023 — Wayne Taylor Racing with Andretti Autosport (WTRAndretti) announced today its expanded plans for a two-car GTP effort with Acura and Honda Performance Development (HPD). The two-car full factory supported program will compete for the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar (GTP) Championship beginning with the drop off the green flag at the 2024 Rolex 24 At Daytona. WTRAndretti’s current GTP duo of Ricky Taylor and Filipe Albuquerque will continue to pilot the No. 10 Konica Minolta Acura ARX-06 with additional drivers for both cars to be announced in the coming months.

“It has always been our plan to go to a two-car program,” said Wayne Taylor, Team Owner, Wayne Taylor Racing with Andretti Autosport. “There are so many advantages in being a two-car team and now, going up against all the other factory backed two-car efforts, it is vital. HPD and ORECA have built an amazing race car. When you look back at the season so far, we’ve proved to be quickest almost wherever we go and I believe we now have the car to beat. With the combination of HPD, ORECA, Andretti Autosport and all our corporate partners, we have a really strong organization.”

“Expanding to a two-car program displays the progression and success of not only the WTRAndretti team, but our Acura and HPD relationship in the new GTP era,” added Michael Andretti, Chairman & CEO, Andretti Autosport. “Our focus at Andretti Autosport, bringing our experience and reach, is to support WTRAndretti in finding the right people and providing the right resources to continue on our winning path.”

Acura is a three-time series DPi champion since joining the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship in 2018, claiming the Manufacturer, Driver and Team DPi titles in 2019, 2020 and again in 2022, the final season in the DPi era. Their GTP debut in January 2023 ended with an historic 1-2 finish for the manufacturer. The No. 10 Konica Minolta Acura ARX-06 has been part of some of the fiercest battles to GTP competition this season and is currently third in the IMSA WeatherTech Championship fight for the title.

“Being a two-car team will allow us to really lean on our teammates to push us to be better, whether on the driver side or engineering side,” added Ricky Taylor, two-time IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Champion. “The IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship weekends are so compressed now that getting multiple drivers through the car is difficult. Being able to take different paths and learn from each other is so important. Especially when everyone else has two cars. For us to get on the same program will be so beneficial. We have been dreaming about this for some time now. We have so many ideas on how to use it in a productive way and make us that much stronger.”

For additional information, please contact Krista Elliott Riley, Wayne Taylor Racing with Andretti Autosport, at 508-560-1470 or krista@waynetaylorracing.com.

ABOUT WTRANDRETTI

In 2023, Andretti Autosport and Wayne Taylor Racing (WTRAndretti) announced a new, long-term partnership that combines the resources of the two championship-caliber teams to compete in IMSA’s top classes.

Wayne Taylor Racing with Andretti Autosport’s No. 10 Konica Minolta Acura ARX-06 competes in the GTP class, the No. 93 Harrison Contracting Company Acura NSX Evo22 takes on the endurance schedule in the GTD class and Andretti will continue to operate in IMSA’s LMP3 category with Jarett Andretti. The newly formed WTRAndretti team also competes in the Lamborghini Super Trofeo North America series.

Wayne Taylor Racing’s global motorsports enterprise boasts two IMSA driver championships (2013 and 2017), and back-to-back IMSA Michelin Endurance Cup Championships (2020, 2021) which contributed to nine IMSA manufacturer championships for Acura, Pontiac, Corvette and Cadillac. In its brief 16-year history, WTR has accumulated multiple victories in sportscar racing’s most iconic events: Rolex 24 At Daytona, Twelve Hours of Sebring, Petit Le Mans, Mid-Ohio, Road America and the Six Hours of The Glen. With its 2022 PRO Class Championship win, WTR also has eight North America Lamborghini Super Trofeo Championship titles and a Lamborghini World Finals title.

The five-time Indianapolis 500 champions Andretti Autosport competes in six additional racing championships worldwide, including the NTT INDYCAR SERIES, INDY NXT by Firestone, ABB FIA Formula E World Championship, Extreme E, Australia’s Repco Supercars Championship and Mexico’s SuperCopa series.