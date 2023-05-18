Los Angeles, often called the ‘City of Angels,’ is recognized globally as a hub of glamour, creativity, and diversity. It is a place of contrasts, where the laid-back beach culture coexists with the hustle and bustle of Hollywood, where the glitz of Rodeo Drive meets the grit of DTLA. Yet, if there is one thing that unifies this sprawling metropolis, it is the city’s love affair with the automobile. LA’s car culture is legendary, and so is its traffic. But don’t fret; driving in Los Angeles is more than just navigating freeways. It’s about embodying the city’s style, spirit, and spontaneity.

Here are a few tips on how to drive in true Los Angeles style.

1. The Car Matters

The first step towards driving LA-style starts with the right car. Whether it’s a classic muscle car, a sleek sports car, or a luxurious convertible, your vehicle is more than just a mode of transport – it’s a style statement. If you don’t have a suitable car, don’t worry. You can always rent one from Los Angeles movie car rentals, which offers a wide range of vehicles that have starred in Hollywood blockbusters.

2. Know Your Freeways

Los Angeles is a city intertwined with an intricate network of freeways. It’s said that LA was built around cars, and you can only truly appreciate the city with understanding its freeways. Each freeway has its own unique character and serves different parts of the city. There’s the infamous 405, known for its maddening traffic, and the 101, which will take you from Hollywood to the beautiful coastline in Ventura County.

In true LA style, Angelenos refer to their freeways with ‘the’ as a prefix to the freeway number. This is a peculiarly Southern Californian dialectical quirk – you won’t hear people in Northern California say ‘the 101’. They’ll call it ‘101’. So, if you’re hoping to blend in, remember to call it ‘the 405’, ‘the 10’, ‘the 101’, etc.

You’ll need to learn the significant interchanges to navigate the freeways truly. The Four-Level Interchange, known as the ‘Stack’, is a sight to behold. This towering, multi-level interchange connects US Route 101 with Interstate 110, and it’s a marvel of mid-century engineering. Another notorious intersection is the 405 and the 10, often rated as one of the worst bottlenecks in the country.

Understanding the freeways is about more than just knowing their numbers, though. It’s about understanding their ebbs and flows. For example, the 10 freeway heading into downtown LA in the morning is usually slow-moving due to the rush of commuters. Conversely, the 405 heading towards the Valley is usually congested in the evening. It takes time, experience, and a bit of intuition to predict and navigate LA’s freeway traffic.

3. Embrace the Traffic

LA’s infamous traffic is something you’ll have to make peace with. Instead of getting frustrated, consider it a part of the LA experience. Use this time to listen to some of the city’s best radio stations or catch up on your favourite podcasts. Alternatively, plan your drives outside of rush hour times, often before 7 am and after 7 pm.

4. Master the Art of Parallel Parking

Parallel parking is an essential skill to have in Los Angeles. With parking spaces at a premium in many areas of the city, particularly in busy neighbourhoods like Hollywood, Silver Lake, and Downtown LA, you will often have to squeeze into tight spots on the side of the street.

Parallel parking is an art form. It requires precision, spatial awareness, and patience. Start by signalling your intent to park, then align your vehicle with the one you plan to park behind. Check your mirrors, start backing up slowly, and turn your wheel when your rear wheels align with the other car’s rear bumper. Remember to check your surroundings constantly to avoid any unwanted dings or scratches.

In the early days, you might find parallel parking challenging. But with practice, you’ll become adept at slipping into even the smallest parking spaces. Remember, even the most minor victory over parking in LA is a moment to savour.

Moreover, it’s essential to pay attention to parking regulations. Many residential streets require permits for parking, especially overnight. Some areas have restrictions during peak hours to accommodate rush hour traffic. And don’t forget street cleaning days – the city is strict about ticketing during these designated times. So, read the signs carefully.

5. Keep an Eye Out for Scenic Routes

While freeways are the quickest way to get from point A to point B, they’re only sometimes the most picturesque. When you have extra time, detour through the city’s scenic routes, drive along the Pacific Coast Highway for breathtaking coastal views or cruise through Mulholland Drive to glimpse the city’s sprawling skyline.

6. Respect the Rules

Lastly, remember that LA style isn’t about reckless driving. Always follow traffic rules, watch for pedestrians, and respect speed limits. Remember, safety always comes first, even in a city as relaxed as Los Angeles.

Driving in LA is an experience unlike any other. It’s a blend of style, adventure, and patience. So, buckle up, hit the road, and enjoy the journey in true Los Angeles style.