KENNINGTON READY FOR CASTROL SPEEDFEST AT CTMP

May 18, 2022. DJ Kennington and the #17 Castrol Edge Dodge team will be performing in front of a large gathering of supporters in the Castrol hospitality area during the Castrol Victoria Day Speedfest at Canadian Tire Motorsports Park (CTMP). The weekend of racing action is headlined by the second round of the 2023 NASCAR Pinty’s Series on Sunday afternoon at 1PM.

Kennington has piloted his #17 Castrol Edge Dodge to victory on the world-famous road course, scoring the victory in 2011. His record of consistency is truly remarkable scoring a top-ten result in 21 of the 24 races held at CTMP.

The level of competition in the Pinty’s Series continues to grow. Kennington and the #17 Castrol Edge Dodge team are always looking for ways to improve and during the off season devoted significant effort to improving their road course cars.

Here’s what you need to know.

Weekend Race Event Preview

Saturday May 21st Green Flag 1PM ET

eBay Motors 200

Race two of 14 in 2023

This is the 25th NASCAR Pinty’s Series race at CTMP

The Track:

2.459-mile, ten turn road course (51-laps)

Best finish: Winner in 2011

Career Victories: 24

Most Recent Win: Race one, Sutherland Automotive Speedway, 2022

DJ Quote: “We’ve worked really hard on our road course program over the winter and we’re ready. There are so many good road racers we’ve done everything we can to improve our performance and we’ve made some gains for sure. It’s such a beautiful facility and the Castrol Victoria Day Speedfest is the real kick off to summer in Ontario. We’re excited to have so many Castrol supporters there cheering for us and we’ll do our best to put on a great show for them”.

TV & Live Streaming

TV & Live Streaming

All races will be streamed live on TSN+ and through FloRacing in the United States. The eBay Motors 200 will also air on TSN Sunday on RDS2 date TBD.

Race fans can follow DJ Kennington and the #17 Castrol Edge Dodge team on their official social media platforms:

Twitter www.twitter.com/@djkracing

Instagram www.instagram.com/djkracing

Website www.djkracing.ca

Facebook https://www.facebook.com/DJKenningtonRacing/