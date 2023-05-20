Toyota Racing – NCTS North Wilkesboro Post-Race Report – 05.20.23

TWO TRICON GARAGE TOP-10’s AT NORTH WILKESBORO

Heim adds to series leading top-10 total, takes over points lead

NORTH WILKESBORO, N.C. (May 20, 2023) – Bubba Wallace (fifth) and Corey Heim (sixth) led Toyota with top-10 finishes in the NASCAR Truck Series race at North Wilkesboro Speedway. Heim won the pole and earned the win the first stage. With his series-leading eighth top-10 finish in the first 10 events this season, the Georgia-native has taken over the points lead for the first time in his NASCAR Truck Series career.

Toyota Racing Post-Race Recap

NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series

North Wilkesboro Speedway

Race 10 of 23 – 250 Laps, 156.2 Miles

TOYOTA FINISHING POSITIONS

1st, Kyle Larson*

2nd, Ty Majeski*

3rd, Matt DiBenedetto*

4th, Carson Hocevar*

5th, BUBBA WALLACE

6th, COREY HEIM

12th, CHRIS HACKER

13th, STEWART FRIESEN

16th, CHRISTOPHER BELL

18th, TANNER GRAY

21st, TAYLOR GRAY

26th, TYLER ANKRUM

31st, TIMMY HILL

35th, DEAN THOMPSON

*non-Toyota driver

TOYOTA QUOTES

BUBBA WALLACE, No. 1 Pristine Auction Toyota Tundra TRD Pro, TRICON Garage

Finishing Position: 5th

Can you talk about your race?

“The history is cool. For me, racing on something different – a place that is worn out – and allows tire fall off. I thought that was really, really fun. We needed it to go green from start to finish, because we were really good on that long run in the second stage, I think. We went from 14th-to-fourth. The way the cautions fell, which is not going to change up your mindset, but none of us know how hard is too hard, when there is 30 laps left. When we have 70 laps left, we have a good gauge on how hard I can push. All-in-all, good day. I appreciate the opportunity with TRICON and everybody at Pristine Auction. Thanks for coming on board. It’s just frustrating. Last weekend, we could have won the race. This weekend, it would have been fun to battle more with (Kyle) Larson, but it wasn’t meant to be.”

COREY HEIM, No. 11 Safelite Toyota Tundra TRD Pro, TRICON Garage

Finishing Position: 6th

How was your race?

“I think I honestly put together a pretty good race from start to finish. It was actually a lot of fun, a lot more fun than I expected. We were really moving around and searching for grip. Then we would kind of struggle at the tail end of runs with forward drive and rear grip. That defintiely hurt us in the long run, because we had a couple early on and we got behind. We made it back up on pit road, so hats off to the TRICON Garage pit crew and everybody at TRICON and Toyota Racing to make this Safelite Toyota Tundra TRD Pro as good as it was today. Just got shuffled there at the end. I thought I had a top-three, but that is how short track racing goes.”

