Ross Chastain – Tyson 250 Race Recap

Team: No. 41 Worldwide Express Chevrolet Silverado

Driver: Ross Chastain (Alva, Florida) | Crew Chief: Mike Hillman Jr.

Follow the Team: Twitter: @NieceMotorsport | Instagram: @NieceMotorsports | Facebook: /NieceMotorsports | Web: www.niecemotorsports.com

Follow Ross Chastain: Twitter: @RossChastain | Instagram: @rosschastain | Facebook: /RossChastainRacing | Web: www.rosschastain.com/

Start: 12th | Finish: 9th | Owner’s Points Standings: 15th

Race Recap: Similar to Niece Motorsports teammate, Carson Hocevar, Ross Chastain took part in the late model races earlier in the week at North Wilkesboro Speedway. Chastain, who struggled with the handling of the car for most of the weekend, finished 19th in practice, 12th in qualifying, and 9th in the race.

Chastain was able to move his Worldwide Express Silverado into the top-ten early in the first stage and ride there for a majority of the segment. As the Goodyear Racing tires began to lose grip, Chastain’s experience showed as he navigated his way through the field until a caution flew late in Stage One. After pitting under this yellow, Chastain would finish the stage in 14th.

The second stage provided more of the same for the No. 41 team as a caution would fly with five laps remaining in the stage to create a one-lap shootout to the stage finish. Chastain would collect stage points in this stage with an eighth-place finish.

In the end, Chastain avoided carnage with some of the front-runners to bring his bright-blue machine home in ninth, while falling the 15th in the Owner’s championship standings.

Chastain on Saturday’s Race at North Wilkesboro Speedway: “We fought all day with lots of adjustments from the WWEX Racing crew on pit road. We were tight from the time we unloaded in practice through qualifying and to the race; we were just never able to get the turn we wanted in the center of the corner. We got it freed up in different parts of the corner, but never that true center-roll that the guys I was racing around had. A simple answer to a complex problem but I know Mike [Hillman Jr.] and the Niece Motorsports guys will be able to fix that in the future.”

About Niece Motorsports:

Niece Motorsports is owned by United States Marine Corps Veteran Al Niece. In 2023, Niece Motorsports enters its eighth season in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series. Niece also owns Niece Equipment, which has for over 40 years provided clients with reliable products at competitive prices. Niece Equipment’s reputation is built on service, integrity and dependability. The company provides water and fuel/lube trucks that are engineered with quality and durability in mind for the construction and mining industry. Follow the team on Facebook and Instagram @NieceMotorsports as well as Twitter @NieceMotorsport.

Media Inquiries: media@niecemotorsports.com | www.niecemotorsports.com

About Worldwide Express:

The WWEX group of brands, which comprises Worldwide Express, Unishippers and GlobalTranz, offers full-service logistics expertise to more than 115,000 customers across the country. With access to industry-leading small package, truckload, less-than-truckload and managed transportation solutions, its customers benefit from enhanced visibility and value for their supply chains. The company is the second-largest privately held freight brokerage and largest non-retail UPS Authorized Reseller® in the U.S. , with an annual systemwide revenue nearing $5 billion through a network of company-owned, franchise and agent locations. A highly selective carrier portfolio, proprietary technology, unique data assets and business intelligence capabilities provide clients with unmatched options and flexibility to meet their shipping needs. The WWEX Racing initiative was borne of a desire to address the complex but underserved logistic needs of the performance motorsports industry, using the unique combination of capabilities offered by the three brands’ combined 80+ years of insight. To learn more about the WWEX Racing program, visit www.wwexracing.com. For media inquiries, contact racing@wwex.com.