Kaulig Racing Weekly Advance | Charlotte Motor Speedway

Coca-Cola 600

Charlotte Motor Speedway

NASCAR Cup Series (NCS)

Sunday, May 28 at 6 p.m. EST on FOX

Kaulig Racing has made two starts at Charlotte Motor Speedway in the NCS.

So far in the 2023 NCS season, Kaulig Racing has earned four top-10 finishes and has led one lap.

AJ Allmendinger, No. 16 Action Industries Camaro ZL1

AJ Allmendinger has made 21 starts at Charlotte Motor Speedway in the NCS and has earned one top five and two top-10 finishes.

The Coca-Cola 600 will be Allmendinger’s first start on the Charlotte Motor Speedway oval since 2018.

So far in the 2023 NCS season, Allmendinger has led one lap and has one top-10 finish.

Allmendinger’s patriotic-themed No. 16 Action Industries Camaro ZL1 will feature the name of a fallen soldier on its windshield as part of 600 Miles of Remembrance, honoring those whose lives were lost during service in the U.S. Military.

Allmendinger and the No. 16 team will honor Private First Class Theodore M. West.

“Memorial Day weekend is always a special weekend at the track. What we are representing is bigger than the race and we’ll take a lot of pride in having our patriotic No. 16 Action Industries Chevrolet on track this weekend to honor those that made the ultimate sacrifice serving our country. This is the longest race we have so it’s a mental and physical challenge, but it’s also a race that can be very enjoyable as well if it goes well. I’m excited to be back to run the 600.” – AJ Allmendinger on Charlotte Motor Speedway

Justin Haley, No. 31 LeafFilter Gutter Protection Camaro ZL1

Justin Haley has made two starts at Charlotte Motor Speedway in the NCS.

So far in the 2023 season, Haley has earned three top-10 finishes, the most recent at Darlington Raceway.

Haley’s patriotic-themed No. 31 LeafFilter Gutter Protection Camaro ZL1 will feature the name of a fallen soldier on its windshield as part of 600 Miles of Remembrance, honoring those whose lives were lost during service in the U.S. Military.

Haley and the No. 31 team will honor Specialist Wilfred Flores Jr.

The No. 31 car will also feature names of the Leaf Home Warrior Award recipients, presented to current and previous members of the armed forces within Leaf Home Safety Solutions, in recognition of their bravery, exceptional service, or distinguished accomplishments.

“The Coca-Cola 600 is an exciting weekend for our sport. It’s a hometown race for all of us, but more importantly, we are able to honor the brave people that lost their lives fighting four our freedom on Memorial Day Weekend. Our intermediate track package seems to be our best so far this season, so this should be a fun weekend overall.” – Justin Haley on Charlotte Motor Speedway

Alsco Uniforms 300

Charlotte Motor Speedway

NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS)

Saturday, May 27 at 1 p.m. EST on FS1

Kaulig Racing has made 15 starts at Charlotte Motor Speedway in the NXS, earning two top fives, five top-10 finishes and 70 laps led.

So far in the 2023 NXS season, Kaulig Racing has earned three wins, two pole awards, eight top fives, 20 top-10 finishes and has led 317 laps.

Kyle Busch, No. 10 LA Golf Chevrolet Camaro

Kyle Busch has made 26 starts at Charlotte Motor Speedway in the NXS.

Busch has amassed nine wins, two pole awards, 19 top fives, 22 top-10 finishes, and has led 1,475 laps at Charlotte.

So far in the 2023 NXS season, Busch has made two starts for Kaulig Racing and has earned one top-five finish for the team.

“It’s cool to be back with Kaulig Racing this weekend at Charlotte. We’ve been really competitive with the LA Golf Chevrolet this season, and I think we can have another good run on Saturday afternoon. It’s typically hot at the May race at Charlotte but it’s going to be cooler for this race so that will be different for sure.” – Kyle Busch on Charlotte Motor Speedway

Daniel Hemric, No. 11 Cirkul Chevrolet Camaro

In his six-total starts at Charlotte Motor Speedway in the NXS, Daniel Hemric has recorded one top five, four top-10 finishes and has led 108 laps.

So far in the 2023 NXS season, Hemric has earned one top five, six top-10 finishes and has led 15 laps. He currently sits 12th in the NXS playoff standings.

“There’s nothing like a hometown race. Charlotte without a doubt brings a lot of pride within all the racing community, as we are all located so close and a lot of the folks who have a vital part in assembling our race cars have the opportunity to come to the race track and bring their families. That’s what it’s all about. I’m also looking forward to honoring all the servicemen and women who have paid the ultimate sacrifice; It’s an exciting weekend to have the opportunity to do what we love to do.” – Daniel Hemric on Charlotte Motor Speedway

Chandler Smith, No. 16 Quick Tie Products Chevrolet Camaro

Chandler Smith will make his first NXS start at Charlotte Motor Speedway in the Alsco Uniforms 300.

In previous NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series (NCTS) starts at Charlotte, Smith earned two top-10 finishes.

Smith is currently sixth in the NXS point standings with one win, four top fives and five top-10 finishes.

“It’s been honestly really relaxing to have had so many races lately be within a drive of where we all are. Charlotte is a unique 1.5-mile track. It’s not the widest, but there’s lots of passing opportunities. The atmosphere surrounding the weekend is electric, and it’s a great way to show respect of our fallen military men and women.” – Chandler Smith on Charlotte Motor Speedway





About Kaulig Racing™

Kaulig Racing™ is a full-time multi-car NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) and NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) team, owned by award winning entrepreneur, Matt Kaulig. Established in 2016, Kaulig Racing™ has made the NXS Playoffs consecutively each season since the playoff system started and has won back-to-back regular-season championships. Before becoming a full-time NCS team, Kaulig Racing made multiple starts in the 2021 NCS season and won in its seventh-ever start with AJ Allmendinger’s victory at “The Brickyard” for the Verizon 200 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. The team expanded to a two-car, full-time NCS team in 2022 with Justin Haley piloting the No. 31 Camaro ZL1, and an all-star lineup featured in the No. 16 Camaro ZL1. Haley will continue to drive the No. 31 full-time in 2023, alongside AJ Allmendinger, who will drive the No. 16 Camaro ZL1. The team will continue to field three, full-time NXS entries; the No. 10 Chevrolet driven by an all-star lineup, the No. 11 Chevrolet driven by Daniel Hemric, and the No. 16 Chevrolet driven by Chandler Smith. To learn more about the team, visit kauligracing.com.