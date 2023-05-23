Lawless Alan – NC Education Lottery 200 Race Advance

North Carolina Education Lottery 200 | Charlotte Motor Speedway (134 Laps / 201 Miles)

Friday, May 26 | Concord, North Carolina | 8:30 p.m. ET

TV: FS1 | Radio: Motor Racing Network (MRN) and Sirius XM Ch. 90

Team: No. 45 AUTOParkit Chevrolet Silverado

Driver: Lawless Alan (Los Angeles, California) | Crew Chief: Wally Rogers

North Wilkesboro Recap: North Wilkesboro was a step in the right direction for Lawless Alan and the No. 45 AUTOChargit team. After being nestled deep in the field for the first half of the race, Alan made his way inside the top-20, navigating his way through accidents, to finish 19th.

Alan on Last Race at North Wilkesboro Speedway: “I’m proud of our guys for powering through the day and allowing us to rebound to a decent finish. We all learned a lot throughout the weekend with how to run the track and how I wanted the truck to feel, and it showed. At the end of the day, this top-20 is a step in the right direction and we’ll head into Charlotte trying to get more.”

Alan at Charlotte Motor Speedway: In just one start at NASCAR’s home track, Lawless Alan finished 22nd after starting the race in 33rd.

Alan on Friday’s Race at Charlotte Motor Speedway: “Charlotte is a fun track for the whole industry since it’s practically in our backyards. Fortunately, we’ve been able to show a lot of speed at the 1.5-mile tracks so far this year and I hope that remains true in Charlotte. Niece Motorsports always brings great trucks to Charlotte and I’m hoping to improve on my result from last year.

Honoring a Hero: Team owner Al Niece, a United States Marine Corps veteran, selected a fallen military member to appear on the passenger side of each truck at Charlotte Motor Speedway. Petty Officer 2nd Class Michael Horner from the US Navy will ride alongside Alan’s No. 45 Silverado Friday night as we pay tribute to the ones who paid the ultimate price for freedom. Horner served in the US Navy for four years and was deployed in Vietnam in July of 1967, serving until his death on November 1, 1967.

On the Truck: The No. 45 Chevrolet Silverado will sport the AUTOParkit colors this weekend. AUTOParkit™ designs, manufactures, and constructs fully automated parking systems for new and existing buildings. AUTOParkit system structural steel and modular design can provide double the capacity of a traditional parking garage, providing up to 17 LEED points and drastically reducing construction time.

About Niece Motorsports:

Niece Motorsports is owned by United States Marine Corps Veteran Al Niece. In 2023, Niece Motorsports enters its eighth season in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series. Niece also owns Niece Equipment, which has for over 40 years provided clients with reliable products at competitive prices. Niece Equipment’s reputation is built on service, integrity and dependability. The company provides water and fuel/lube trucks that are engineered with quality and durability in mind for the construction and mining industry. Follow the team on Facebook and Instagram @NieceMotorsports as well as Twitter @NieceMotorsport.

About AUTOParkit:

AUTOParkit™ designs, manufactures, and constructs fully automated parking systems for new and existing buildings. AUTOParkit system structural steel and modular design can provide double the capacity of a traditional parking garage, providing up to 17 LEED points and drastically reducing construction time.

AUTOParkit automated systems are 40 percent less expensive to operate, safer for the user and reduces carbon emissions associated with parking by more than 80 percent. AUTOParkit’s charging pallets provided by AUTOChargit, are a fast and convenient way of charging EVs and Hybrids. AUTOChargit’s patented technology allows for shuffling charged vehicles cutting infrastructure costs by up to 80 percent.

For more information on AUTOParkit, visit www.autoparkit.com

About AUTOChargit:

AUTOChargit designs, manufactures and installs EV charging systems for automated and conventional parking applications. AUTOChargit can decrease capital expenditures by up to 75 percent by providing automated coupling and decoupling of EV charging stalls from the power source. For conventional parking applications, a single 40-AMP circuit coupled with a single AUTOChargit System can be multiplexed to four, eight, or 12 stalls. Each charging stall is individually metered for the exact tracking of electricity usage. The AUTOParkit Mobile APP provides a touchless experience for the user.