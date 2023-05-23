Bayley Currey – NC Education Lottery 200 Race Advance

North Carolina Education Lottery 200 | Charlotte Motor Speedway (134 Laps / 201 Miles)

Friday, May 26 | Concord, North Carolina | 8:30 p.m. ET

TV: FS1 | Radio: Motor Racing Network (MRN) and Sirius XM Ch. 90

Team: No. 41 Unishippers Chevrolet Silverado

Driver: Bayley Currey (Driftwood, Texas) | Crew Chief: Mike Hillman Jr.

The No. 41 Truck Last Race at North Wilkesboro Speedway: Ross Chastain was behind the wheel of the No. 41 WWEX Racing Silverado at North Wilkesboro. After starting just outside the top-10, Chastain collected stage points throughout the day for the owner’s championship en route to a ninth-place finish.

Currey on Friday’s Race at Charlotte Motor Speedway: “I’m excited to be back in the Unishippers Silverado this weekend with Niece Motorsports. In my first start this year at Atlanta, we finished fourth, so I’m looking forward to building on our finish there at Charlotte this weekend.”

Currey at Charlotte Motor Speedway: Bayley Currey has seven starts at Charlotte Motor Speedway across the three major touring series in NASCAR. Currey’s last NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series start at Charlotte came in 2021 where he finished 19th.

Honoring a Hero: Team owner Al Niece, a United States Marine Corps veteran, selected a fallen military member to appear on the passenger side of each truck at Charlotte Motor Speedway. 2nd Lieutenant Morrell Crary from the US Marine Corps will ride alongside Currey’s No. 41 Silverado Friday night as we pay tribute to the ones who paid the ultimate price for freedom. Crary, a soon-to-be professional baseball player for the Atlanta Braves, served in the US Marine Corps in Vietnam for 24 days before his death on November 1, 1967.

On the Truck: Currey’s No. 41 Unishippers Chevrolet Silverado will race with support from the WWEX group of brands, which comprises Worldwide Express, Unishippers and GlobalTranz, and offers full-service logistics expertise to more than 115,000 customers across the country.

About Niece Motorsports:

Niece Motorsports is owned by United States Marine Corps Veteran Al Niece. In 2023, Niece Motorsports enters its eighth season in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series. Niece also owns Niece Equipment, which has for over 40 years provided clients with reliable products at competitive prices. Niece Equipment’s reputation is built on service, integrity and dependability. The company provides water and fuel/lube trucks that are engineered with quality and durability in mind for the construction and mining industry. Follow the team on Facebook and Instagram @NieceMotorsports as well as Twitter @NieceMotorsport.

About Worldwide Express:

The WWEX group of brands, which comprises Worldwide Express, Unishippers and GlobalTranz, offers full-service logistics expertise to more than 115,000 customers across the country. With access to industry-leading small package, truckload, less-than-truckload and managed transportation solutions, its customers benefit from enhanced visibility and value for their supply chains. The company is the second-largest privately held freight brokerage and largest non-retail UPS Authorized Reseller® in the U.S. , with an annual systemwide revenue nearing $5 billion through a network of company-owned, franchise and agent locations. A highly selective carrier portfolio, proprietary technology, unique data assets and business intelligence capabilities provide clients with unmatched options and flexibility to meet their shipping needs. The WWEX Racing initiative was borne of a desire to address the complex but underserved logistic needs of the performance motorsports industry, using the unique combination of capabilities offered by the three brands’ combined 80+ years of insight. To learn more about the WWEX Racing program, visit www.wwexracing.com. For media inquiries, contact racing@wwex.com.