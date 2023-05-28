Las Vegas Is Hosting f1 This Fall

If there’s one term that is synonymous with Las Vegas it is the word entertainment. That’s because this vibrant and wide-awake city never sleeps and is always in the mood to offer its visitors something amusing.

This year, we can look forward to attending the Las Vegas Grand Prix which is going to gather fans of Formula 1 from all around the globe. If you’re looking for some more useful information when it comes to this, then keep reading and you’ll learn everything!

What To Expect?

After over four decades, F1 is returning to one of the most popular and vivid cities in the world, the spectacular Las Vegas. The last time something like this occurred in this city was back in 1982. From what I’ve heard, this event will be held at night, enabling this spectacular city to come alive and deliver a spectacular event that no visitor will ever forget.

There’s no doubt that Las Vegas is the place where the fun never ends, however, I would like to remind you that the first race is scheduled for November 18, 2023, at the Las Vegas Boulevard Track. And then, once it’s over, avid Las Vegas lovers at Casino Jungle assume that a lot of people will either visit some of the most popular casinos in this city or will maybe resort to some late-night shopping. Whatever they decide to do, I am absolutely sure they will have the time of their lives.

So what’s up next? The day after November 18, fans of Formula 1 can look forward to a recovery brunch that’s going to be held at the Paddock Club. If by any chance you decide to buy pricier tickets, you will have the first five-day experience on Formula 1’s calendar.

So what does it mean? It means that you’ll get the chance to see some of the most renowned DJs, a brunch, and many other exciting things.

Huge Names That Will Attend This Event

It’s safe to say that Las Vegas Grand Prix is going to welcome some of the biggest names when it comes to F1. From what I know, fans can look forward to seeing headliners such as seven-time world champion, Lewis Hamilton, Red Bull’s four-time Grand Prix winner Sergio Perez, George Russel, and Williams racer Alex Albon.

Apart from seeing these legends, fans will also get the opportunity to try out Formula 1 Esports automobiles, and simulators, be part of the F1 Pit Stop Challenge, and many other exciting things.

What About The Tickets?

If you want to attend this event without breaking the bank, then you’ll need $500, which includes complimentary foods and non-alcoholic drinks. On the other hand, if you would like to level up this experience, then you can always opt for a $15,000 ticket, which gives you access to the opening ceremonies, club, transportation to this city, unforgettable Formula 1 experiences, a variety of delicious foods and drinks, concierge services, etc.

I am positively sure that Las Vegas is not going to disappoint this year and is going to throw one of the most sensational racing spectacles ever. Therefore, if you want to be part of it, then be sure to purchase your tickets as soon as possible.