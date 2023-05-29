DETERMINED EFFORT BY MBS MOTORSPORTS AT CTMP

(May 29, 2023) Daniel Bois and the #31 Sierra Excavating/A&G, The Road Cleaners Chevrolet team were keyed up for round two of the 2023 NASCAR Pinty’s Series at Canadian Tire Motorsport Park (CTMP) near Bowmanville, Ontario during the Victoria Day weekend and were on target for a top finish. Several mechanical issues that cropped up would hamper the team’s result.

The #31 MBS brought a new car to CTMP eager to hit the track, unfortunately poor weather conditions forced the cancellation of Saturday’s scheduled practice and qualifying session. A 15-minute shakedown prior to Sunday’s 200km race would be the only opportunity to dial in the car.

An issue with the driveshaft occurred during the morning session that the #31 team dealt with and Bois was on the grid in his starting position of 18th as per the NASCAR rulebook. From the drop of the green Bois was on the charge forward, that is until losing a cylinder in the engine leaving him short on power. Bois made a pit stop the team replaced a plug wire and rectifying the problem bit it resurfaced again later in the race.

Despite being underpowered for most of the event, Bois used his extensive knowledge of the CTMP track and skill as a driver to battle the #31 MBS Motorsport car forward and the best possible result scoring an impressive 11th place finish.

Quote:

“First off, a big thank you to all the fans that came out, great crowd on race day, and to the whole team for the hard work getting the #31 ready after the drive shaft problem in the morning. In the early going we were pretty good but then when I hit the throttle to make a pass, the power wasn’t there. I could catch guys in the slower parts of the track, but once we got to the straightaway, they pulled away from me because we were down a cylinder. We’ll be busy the next few weeks going over everything and everyone is excited to return to the series during the Toronto Indy”.

-Daniel Bois, Driver #31 MBS Motorsports Chevrolet

Next up:

Daniel Bois and the #31 MBS Motorsports team will return to action next during round five of the NASCAR Pinty’s Series taking place on Friday, July 14th as the feature race of the day during the Toronto Indy at Exhibition Place.

The 2023 NASCAR Pinty’s Series will consist of 14 total races in five provinces on a mixture of oval tracks along with road and street courses. MBS Motorsports is running a partial schedule this season.

